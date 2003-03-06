Engineering Global E-Commerce Sites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558608924, 9780080505671

Engineering Global E-Commerce Sites

1st Edition

A Guide to Data Capture, Content, and Transactions

Authors: James Bean
eBook ISBN: 9780080505671
Paperback ISBN: 9781558608924
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 6th March 2003
Page Count: 250
Table of Contents

Global E-Commerce and the Web. Global, Regional, International, and Local. Global Standards. Globalized Data and Transactions. Globalization Process and Techniques. Transaction Engineering. Enterprise Application Integration. The Complexities of Mobile E-Commerce. Appendix.

Description

"This book is a boon to technology professionals who are responsible for global integration projects. Faced with the mind-boggling complexities of standardizing global data, global processes and global e-commerce, even the most experienced professionals are often at a loss. James Bean has created an extraordinary compilation of standards information, and provided his insight on how to resolve complex integration problems. This book will benefit IT community at large, and I would encourage both specialists and novices alike to bring this book into their personal libraries." -- Arka Mukherjee, Ph.D., CEO, Global IDs Inc.

A practitioner's guide to developing global e-commerce sites, focusing on the design and engineering of Web forms for global data collection and alignment with widely recognized international standards, XML structures, and XML vocabularies. The author describes the globalization problem, identifies common design errors, provides a representative scenario, and introduces effective solutions and techniques.

Structured around a practical, "real-world" theme, this book is written for the hands-on practicioner in any mid- to large-sized company engaging in international ecommerce (B2C, B2B, etc.)

Key Features

  • Presents effective techniques for flexible and extensible data capture
  • Provides techniques for using the most recognized international data standards and describes the synergies, value and importance of XML as a transaction definition medium
  • Only book on the subject written from a software engineering point of view

Readership

Database designers, enterprise application architects, and web or e-Commerce planners, architects and developers

About the Authors

James Bean Author

James Bean is the President and CEO of the Relational Logistics Group. He is the author of the books: the "Sybase Client/Server EXplorer" © 1996 Coriolis Group Books and "XML Globalization and Best Practices" © 2001, and has written numerous magazine articles for technology journals. He is also the Chairman of the Global Web Architecture Group.

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO, Relational Logistics Group, Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.A.

