Engineering Geology and Geotechnics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408003551, 9781483102290

Engineering Geology and Geotechnics

1st Edition

Authors: F. G. Bell
eBook ISBN: 9781483102290
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 27th December 1979
Page Count: 504
Description

Engineering Geology and Geotechnics discusses engineering survey methods. The book is comprised of 12 chapters that cover several concerns in engineering, such as building foundations, slopes, and construction materials. Chapter 1 covers site investigation, while Chapter 2 tackles geophysical exploration. Chapter 3 deals with slope and open excavation, while Chapter 4 discusses subsurface excavation. Foundation for buildings, reservoir, and dams and dam sites are also covered in the book. A chapter then tackles hydrogeology and underground water supply. The text also encompasses river and beach engineering. The last two chapters cover engineering seismology and construction materials. This book will be of great use to researchers, practitioners, and students of engineering.

Table of Contents


1. Site Investigation

2. Geophysical Exploration

3. Slopes and Open Excavation

4. Subsurface Excavation

5. Foundations for Buildings

6. Reservoirs

7. Dams and Dam Sites

8. Hydrogeology and Underground Water Supply

9. River Engineering

10. Beach Engineering

11. Engineering Seismology

12. Construction Materials

Index

