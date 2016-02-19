Engineering Geology and Geotechnics discusses engineering survey methods. The book is comprised of 12 chapters that cover several concerns in engineering, such as building foundations, slopes, and construction materials. Chapter 1 covers site investigation, while Chapter 2 tackles geophysical exploration. Chapter 3 deals with slope and open excavation, while Chapter 4 discusses subsurface excavation. Foundation for buildings, reservoir, and dams and dam sites are also covered in the book. A chapter then tackles hydrogeology and underground water supply. The text also encompasses river and beach engineering. The last two chapters cover engineering seismology and construction materials. This book will be of great use to researchers, practitioners, and students of engineering.