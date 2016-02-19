Engineering Fundamentals and Environmental Effects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124497030, 9781483273648

Engineering Fundamentals and Environmental Effects

1st Edition

Editors: H. Liebowitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483273648
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 774
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fracture: An Advanced Treatise, Volume III: Engineering Fundamentals and Environmental Effects provides information pertinent to the engineering fundamentals and environmental effects pertaining to various types of fracture. This book focuses on the fracture design of structures as well as the engineering fundamentals of fracture and environmental effects.

Organized into 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the analytical aspects of linear fracture mechanics, which are complete relative to basic formulation and two-dimensional static problems. This text then reviews the fundamental equations of the statics of solids, with emphasis on the idealization of behavior into elastic, plastic, or viscoelastic types. Other chapters consider a notch analysis of fracture. This book discusses as well the three phases of the fracture process. The final chapter deals with environment cracking under static load.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers in industrial organizations, education and research institutions, and various government agencies.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Fundamental Aspects of Crack Growth and Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Linear Crack-Stress Field Analysis

III. Plasticity Analysis Concepts for Cracks

IV. Slow-Stable Crack Growth

V. Crack Propagation and Fracture Toughness

VI. Summary and Recommended Research

Symbols

References

Chapter 2. Plasticity Aspects of Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Equations of the Statics of Solids

III. Criteria for Fracture

IV. Fully Plastic Fracture

V. Elastic-Plastic Fracture

VI. Viscous and Viscoelastic Fracture

VII. Recommended Research

VIII. Summary

Symbols

References

Chapter 3. Notch Analysis of Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Elasticity Theory of Stress Concentrations

III. Notch Analysis of Brittle Fracture

IV. Plasticity Corrections

V. Notch Analysis for Solids Showing a Nonlinear Stress-Strain Relationship

VI. Brittle Fracture of Inhomogeneous Materials

VII. Fatigue Crack Propagation

VIII. Recommended Research

IX. Summary

Symbols

References

Chapter 4. Multiaxial Stress and Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Multiaxial Stress and Strain

III. Flow and Fracture

IV. Theories of Strength

V. Stress-Strain Relationships

VI. Phenomenological Aspects of Fracture

VII. Current Design Practice

VIII. Recommended Research

IX. Summary

Symbols

References

Chapter 5. Photoelastic Studies of Fracture

I. Introduction

II. Photoelasticity

III. Application of Two-Dimensional Static Photoelasticity to Fracture Analysis

IV. Application of Three-Dimensional Photoelasticity to Fracture Analysis

V. Recommended Research

VI. Summary

Appendix A. Derivation of Eq. (24)

Appendix B. Derivation of Eq. (33)

Appendix C. Derivation of Eq. (39)

Symbols

References

Chapter 6. Nondestructive Testing

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Nondestructive Testing

III. What Is a Flaw?

IV. Challenges to Nondestructive Testing and Recommended Research

V. Summary and Conclusion

Symbols

References

Chapter 7. Fatigue of High-Strength Materials

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Cyclic Straining

III. Microscopic Aspects of Fatigue-Crack Nucleation

IV. Fatigue-Crack Propagation

V. Energy Approach to Fatigue

VI. Recommended Research

VII. Summary and Conclusions

Symbols

References

Chapter 8. Fracture Under Conditions of Hot Creep Rupture

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Grain Boundary

III. The High-Temperature Region

IV. Creep Deformation and Recovery

V. Void Formation and Intercrystalline Failure in Creep

VI. Recommended Research

VII. Summary

Symbols

References

Chapter 9. Fracture Mechanisms and Radiation Effects

I. Introduction

II. Irradiation Damage Mechanisms

III. Fundamental Considerations

IV. Metallurgical Considerations

V. Recommended Research

VI. Summary

Appendix: Influence of Flow Stress on Plastic Energy Absorption Rate

Symbols

References

Chapter 10. Adsorption-Induced Brittle Fracture in Liquid-Metal Environments

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Mechanism of L-ME

III. Mechanical Factors

IV. Metallurgical and Physical Factors

V. Chemical Aspects

VI. Summary and Recommended Research

Symbols

References

Chapter 11. Stress-Corrosion Cracking

I. Introduction and Definition

II. Effect of Stress

III. Environmental Factors

IV. Metallurgical Factors

V. Stainless Steels

VI. Carbon Steels

VII. Theories of Stress-Corrosion Cracking

VIII. Recommended Research

IX. Summary

Symbols

References

Chapter 12. Environmental Cracking in High-Strength Materials

I. Introduction

II. Role of Fracture Mechanics

III. Environmental Cracking of High-Strength Steels Under Static Load

IV. Environment-Accelerated Fatigue Crack Growth

V. Applications of Subcritical Flaw Growth Analysis

VI. Recommended Research

VII. Summary

Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
774
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273648

About the Editor

H. Liebowitz

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.