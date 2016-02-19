Fracture: An Advanced Treatise, Volume III: Engineering Fundamentals and Environmental Effects provides information pertinent to the engineering fundamentals and environmental effects pertaining to various types of fracture. This book focuses on the fracture design of structures as well as the engineering fundamentals of fracture and environmental effects.

Organized into 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the analytical aspects of linear fracture mechanics, which are complete relative to basic formulation and two-dimensional static problems. This text then reviews the fundamental equations of the statics of solids, with emphasis on the idealization of behavior into elastic, plastic, or viscoelastic types. Other chapters consider a notch analysis of fracture. This book discusses as well the three phases of the fracture process. The final chapter deals with environment cracking under static load.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers in industrial organizations, education and research institutions, and various government agencies.