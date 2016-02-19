Engineering Fundamentals and Environmental Effects
1st Edition
Description
Fracture: An Advanced Treatise, Volume III: Engineering Fundamentals and Environmental Effects provides information pertinent to the engineering fundamentals and environmental effects pertaining to various types of fracture. This book focuses on the fracture design of structures as well as the engineering fundamentals of fracture and environmental effects.
Organized into 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the analytical aspects of linear fracture mechanics, which are complete relative to basic formulation and two-dimensional static problems. This text then reviews the fundamental equations of the statics of solids, with emphasis on the idealization of behavior into elastic, plastic, or viscoelastic types. Other chapters consider a notch analysis of fracture. This book discusses as well the three phases of the fracture process. The final chapter deals with environment cracking under static load.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers, students, and research workers in industrial organizations, education and research institutions, and various government agencies.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Fundamental Aspects of Crack Growth and Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Linear Crack-Stress Field Analysis
III. Plasticity Analysis Concepts for Cracks
IV. Slow-Stable Crack Growth
V. Crack Propagation and Fracture Toughness
VI. Summary and Recommended Research
Symbols
References
Chapter 2. Plasticity Aspects of Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Equations of the Statics of Solids
III. Criteria for Fracture
IV. Fully Plastic Fracture
V. Elastic-Plastic Fracture
VI. Viscous and Viscoelastic Fracture
VII. Recommended Research
VIII. Summary
Symbols
References
Chapter 3. Notch Analysis of Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Elasticity Theory of Stress Concentrations
III. Notch Analysis of Brittle Fracture
IV. Plasticity Corrections
V. Notch Analysis for Solids Showing a Nonlinear Stress-Strain Relationship
VI. Brittle Fracture of Inhomogeneous Materials
VII. Fatigue Crack Propagation
VIII. Recommended Research
IX. Summary
Symbols
References
Chapter 4. Multiaxial Stress and Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Multiaxial Stress and Strain
III. Flow and Fracture
IV. Theories of Strength
V. Stress-Strain Relationships
VI. Phenomenological Aspects of Fracture
VII. Current Design Practice
VIII. Recommended Research
IX. Summary
Symbols
References
Chapter 5. Photoelastic Studies of Fracture
I. Introduction
II. Photoelasticity
III. Application of Two-Dimensional Static Photoelasticity to Fracture Analysis
IV. Application of Three-Dimensional Photoelasticity to Fracture Analysis
V. Recommended Research
VI. Summary
Appendix A. Derivation of Eq. (24)
Appendix B. Derivation of Eq. (33)
Appendix C. Derivation of Eq. (39)
Symbols
References
Chapter 6. Nondestructive Testing
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Nondestructive Testing
III. What Is a Flaw?
IV. Challenges to Nondestructive Testing and Recommended Research
V. Summary and Conclusion
Symbols
References
Chapter 7. Fatigue of High-Strength Materials
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Cyclic Straining
III. Microscopic Aspects of Fatigue-Crack Nucleation
IV. Fatigue-Crack Propagation
V. Energy Approach to Fatigue
VI. Recommended Research
VII. Summary and Conclusions
Symbols
References
Chapter 8. Fracture Under Conditions of Hot Creep Rupture
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Grain Boundary
III. The High-Temperature Region
IV. Creep Deformation and Recovery
V. Void Formation and Intercrystalline Failure in Creep
VI. Recommended Research
VII. Summary
Symbols
References
Chapter 9. Fracture Mechanisms and Radiation Effects
I. Introduction
II. Irradiation Damage Mechanisms
III. Fundamental Considerations
IV. Metallurgical Considerations
V. Recommended Research
VI. Summary
Appendix: Influence of Flow Stress on Plastic Energy Absorption Rate
Symbols
References
Chapter 10. Adsorption-Induced Brittle Fracture in Liquid-Metal Environments
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Mechanism of L-ME
III. Mechanical Factors
IV. Metallurgical and Physical Factors
V. Chemical Aspects
VI. Summary and Recommended Research
Symbols
References
Chapter 11. Stress-Corrosion Cracking
I. Introduction and Definition
II. Effect of Stress
III. Environmental Factors
IV. Metallurgical Factors
V. Stainless Steels
VI. Carbon Steels
VII. Theories of Stress-Corrosion Cracking
VIII. Recommended Research
IX. Summary
Symbols
References
Chapter 12. Environmental Cracking in High-Strength Materials
I. Introduction
II. Role of Fracture Mechanics
III. Environmental Cracking of High-Strength Steels Under Static Load
IV. Environment-Accelerated Fatigue Crack Growth
V. Applications of Subcritical Flaw Growth Analysis
VI. Recommended Research
VII. Summary
Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 774
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273648