Engineering Field Theory focuses on the applications of field theory in gravitation, electrostatics, magnetism, electric current flow, conductive heat transfer, fluid flow, and seepage.

The manuscript first ponders on electric flux, electrical materials, and flux function. Discussions focus on field intensity at the surface of a conductor, force on a charged surface, atomic properties, doublet and uniform field, flux tube and flux line, line charge and line sink, field of a surface charge, field intensity, flux density, permittivity, and Coulomb's law. The text then takes a look at gravitation and fluid flow, magnetic flux, and electric potential. Topics include capacitance with mixed dielectric, capacitance, potential function, electric intensity, magnetization, field intensity, current loop and magnetic dipole, magnetic field of an electric current, velocity, pressure, gravitational field intensity, and gravitational constant. The book ponders on experimental techniques, numerical methods, and electromagnetic induction, including Hall effect, magnetic energy, method of construction, computer techniques, and space diagram.

The publication is a highly recommended source material for engineers and researchers wanting to study further engineering field theory.