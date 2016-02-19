Engineering Field Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080170336, 9781483187006

Engineering Field Theory

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Applied Electricity and Electronics Division

Authors: Ą. J. Baden Fuller
Editors: P. Hammon
eBook ISBN: 9781483187006
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 268
Description

Engineering Field Theory focuses on the applications of field theory in gravitation, electrostatics, magnetism, electric current flow, conductive heat transfer, fluid flow, and seepage.

The manuscript first ponders on electric flux, electrical materials, and flux function. Discussions focus on field intensity at the surface of a conductor, force on a charged surface, atomic properties, doublet and uniform field, flux tube and flux line, line charge and line sink, field of a surface charge, field intensity, flux density, permittivity, and Coulomb's law. The text then takes a look at gravitation and fluid flow, magnetic flux, and electric potential. Topics include capacitance with mixed dielectric, capacitance, potential function, electric intensity, magnetization, field intensity, current loop and magnetic dipole, magnetic field of an electric current, velocity, pressure, gravitational field intensity, and gravitational constant. The book ponders on experimental techniques, numerical methods, and electromagnetic induction, including Hall effect, magnetic energy, method of construction, computer techniques, and space diagram.

The publication is a highly recommended source material for engineers and researchers wanting to study further engineering field theory.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Inverse Square Law

1.2. Force at a Distance

1.3. Field Theory

1.4. Flux Theory

1.5. Systems of Units and Dimensions

1.6. Vector Quantities

1.7. Mathematical Basis

1.8. Summary

Problems

Part II Flux

Chapter 2. Electric Flux

2.1. An Imaginary Fluid

2.2. Coulomb's Law

2.3. Electric Flux

2.4. Permittivity

2.5. Flux Density

2.6. Field Intensity

2.7. Principle of Superposition

2.8. Gauss's Law

2.9. Field of a Line Charge

2.10. Field of a Surface Charge

2.11. Two Parallel Surface Charges

2.12. Summary

Problems

Chapter 3. Flux Function

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Flux Tube and Flux Line

3.3. Flux Function

3.4. Differential Relationships

3.5. Uniform Field

3.6. Line Charge

3.7. Line Sink

3.8. Line Source and Line Sink

3.9. Doublet

3.10. Line Source and Uniform Field

3.11. Doublet and Uniform Field

3.12. Summary

Problems

Chapter 4. Electrical Materials

4.1. Atomic Properties

4.2. Ë Conducting Medium in a Uniform Electric Field

4.3. Charge Distribution on a Conductor

4.4. Field Intensity at the Surface of a Conductor

4.5. Force on a Charged Surface

4.6. An Insulating Medium in a Uniform Electric Field

4.7. Relative Permittivity

4.8. Summary

Problems

Chapter 5. Gravitation and Fluid Flow

5.1. Gravitational Flux

5.2. Gravitational Constant

5.3. Gravitational Field Intensity

5.4. Uniform Sphere

5.5. Fluid Field

5.6. Bernoulli's Equation

5.7. Ideal Fluid

5.8. Gauss's Law

5.9. Stream Function

5.10. Velocity

5.11. Pressure

5.12. Summary

Problems

Chapter 6. Magnetic Flux

6.1. Coulomb's Law

6.2. Flux Density

6.3. Gauss's Law

6.4. Magnetic Field of an Electric Current

6.5. Force an an Electric Current

6.6. Direction of Magnetic Forces

6.7. Current Loop and Magnetic Dipole

6.8. Field Intensity

6.9. Magnetic Materials

6.10. Permeability

6.11. Magnetization

6.12. Summary

Problems

Part III Potential

Chapter 7. Electric Potential

7.1. Electric Intensity

7.2. Potential Function

7.3. Absolute Potential

7.4. Differential Relationships

7.5. Capacitance

7.6. Boundary Along an Equipotential

7.7. Capacitance with Mixed Dielectric

7.8. Boundary Along a Flux Line

7.9. Energy

7.10. Summary

Problems

Chapter 8. Potential Function

8.1. Potential Function Calculations

8.2. Point Charge

8.3. Dipole

8.4. Line Charge

8.5. Line Source and Line Sink

8.6. Method of Images

8.7. Doublet

8.8. Doublet and Uniform Field

8.9. Dual

8.10. Summary

Problems

Chapter 9. Other Fields

9.1. Gravitational Potential

9.2. Potential Energy

9.3. Electric Conduction

9.4. Resistance

9.5. Power Dissipated

9.6. Conductive Heat Transfer

9.7. Surface Heat Transfer

9.8. Fluid Flow through Permeable Media

9.9. Permeability

9.10. Summary

Problems

Chapter 10. Fluid Flow

10.1. Velocity Potential

10.2. Circulation

10.3. Forced Vortex

10.4. Free Vortex

10.5. Potential Function of a Line Vortex

10.6. Flux Function of a Line Vortex

10.7. Doublet

10.8. Cylinder Rotating in a Uniform Stream, Flux Function

10.9. Velocity

10.10. Rotating Cylinder, Potential Function

10.11. Lift

10.12. Summary

Problems

Chapter 11. Magnetic Potential

11.1. Toroidal Coil

11.2. Magnetic Potential

11.3. Circulation

11.4. Magnetomotive Force

11.5. Magnetic Circuit Calculations

11.6. Biot-Savart Law

11.7. Permanent Magnets

11.8. Magnet Design

11.9. Magnet Stability

11.10. Summary

Problems

Chapter 12. Electromagnetic Induction

12.1. Faradays Law

12.2. Inductance

12.3. Electric and Magnetic Forces

12.4. Hall Effect

12.5. Magnetic Energy

12.6. Force on the Pole Piece of a Magnet

12.7. Electromagnetic Energy

12.8. Analogous Electromagnetic Relationships

12.9. Flux Function and Potential Function

12.10. Summary

Problems

Part IV Field Plotting

Chapter 13. Free-Hand Sketching

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Uniform Field

13.3. Non-Uniform Field

13.4. Field Intensity

13.5. Mixed Media

13.6. Corners

13.7. Method of Construction

13.8. Summary

Problems

Chapter 14. Numerical Methods

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Laplace's Equation

14.3. Numerical Solution

14.4. Finite Differences

14.5. Matrix Formulation

14.6. Iterative Techniques

14.7. Relaxation

14.8. Space Diagram

14.9. Computer Techniques

14.10. Summary

Problem

Chapter 15. Experimental Techniques

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Resistive Film

15.3. Electrolytic Tank

15.4. Viscous Fluid Flow

15.5. Real Fluid Flow

15.6. Seepage Flow

15.7. Membrane Analogy

15.8. Summary

Problem

Bibliography

Appendix 1. Physical Constants

Appendix 2. Comparative Summary of Relevant Formulae

Appendix 3. Notation

Index

