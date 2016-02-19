Engineering Field Theory
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Applied Electricity and Electronics Division
Description
Engineering Field Theory focuses on the applications of field theory in gravitation, electrostatics, magnetism, electric current flow, conductive heat transfer, fluid flow, and seepage.
The manuscript first ponders on electric flux, electrical materials, and flux function. Discussions focus on field intensity at the surface of a conductor, force on a charged surface, atomic properties, doublet and uniform field, flux tube and flux line, line charge and line sink, field of a surface charge, field intensity, flux density, permittivity, and Coulomb's law. The text then takes a look at gravitation and fluid flow, magnetic flux, and electric potential. Topics include capacitance with mixed dielectric, capacitance, potential function, electric intensity, magnetization, field intensity, current loop and magnetic dipole, magnetic field of an electric current, velocity, pressure, gravitational field intensity, and gravitational constant. The book ponders on experimental techniques, numerical methods, and electromagnetic induction, including Hall effect, magnetic energy, method of construction, computer techniques, and space diagram.
The publication is a highly recommended source material for engineers and researchers wanting to study further engineering field theory.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Inverse Square Law
1.2. Force at a Distance
1.3. Field Theory
1.4. Flux Theory
1.5. Systems of Units and Dimensions
1.6. Vector Quantities
1.7. Mathematical Basis
1.8. Summary
Problems
Part II Flux
Chapter 2. Electric Flux
2.1. An Imaginary Fluid
2.2. Coulomb's Law
2.3. Electric Flux
2.4. Permittivity
2.5. Flux Density
2.6. Field Intensity
2.7. Principle of Superposition
2.8. Gauss's Law
2.9. Field of a Line Charge
2.10. Field of a Surface Charge
2.11. Two Parallel Surface Charges
2.12. Summary
Problems
Chapter 3. Flux Function
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Flux Tube and Flux Line
3.3. Flux Function
3.4. Differential Relationships
3.5. Uniform Field
3.6. Line Charge
3.7. Line Sink
3.8. Line Source and Line Sink
3.9. Doublet
3.10. Line Source and Uniform Field
3.11. Doublet and Uniform Field
3.12. Summary
Problems
Chapter 4. Electrical Materials
4.1. Atomic Properties
4.2. Ë Conducting Medium in a Uniform Electric Field
4.3. Charge Distribution on a Conductor
4.4. Field Intensity at the Surface of a Conductor
4.5. Force on a Charged Surface
4.6. An Insulating Medium in a Uniform Electric Field
4.7. Relative Permittivity
4.8. Summary
Problems
Chapter 5. Gravitation and Fluid Flow
5.1. Gravitational Flux
5.2. Gravitational Constant
5.3. Gravitational Field Intensity
5.4. Uniform Sphere
5.5. Fluid Field
5.6. Bernoulli's Equation
5.7. Ideal Fluid
5.8. Gauss's Law
5.9. Stream Function
5.10. Velocity
5.11. Pressure
5.12. Summary
Problems
Chapter 6. Magnetic Flux
6.1. Coulomb's Law
6.2. Flux Density
6.3. Gauss's Law
6.4. Magnetic Field of an Electric Current
6.5. Force an an Electric Current
6.6. Direction of Magnetic Forces
6.7. Current Loop and Magnetic Dipole
6.8. Field Intensity
6.9. Magnetic Materials
6.10. Permeability
6.11. Magnetization
6.12. Summary
Problems
Part III Potential
Chapter 7. Electric Potential
7.1. Electric Intensity
7.2. Potential Function
7.3. Absolute Potential
7.4. Differential Relationships
7.5. Capacitance
7.6. Boundary Along an Equipotential
7.7. Capacitance with Mixed Dielectric
7.8. Boundary Along a Flux Line
7.9. Energy
7.10. Summary
Problems
Chapter 8. Potential Function
8.1. Potential Function Calculations
8.2. Point Charge
8.3. Dipole
8.4. Line Charge
8.5. Line Source and Line Sink
8.6. Method of Images
8.7. Doublet
8.8. Doublet and Uniform Field
8.9. Dual
8.10. Summary
Problems
Chapter 9. Other Fields
9.1. Gravitational Potential
9.2. Potential Energy
9.3. Electric Conduction
9.4. Resistance
9.5. Power Dissipated
9.6. Conductive Heat Transfer
9.7. Surface Heat Transfer
9.8. Fluid Flow through Permeable Media
9.9. Permeability
9.10. Summary
Problems
Chapter 10. Fluid Flow
10.1. Velocity Potential
10.2. Circulation
10.3. Forced Vortex
10.4. Free Vortex
10.5. Potential Function of a Line Vortex
10.6. Flux Function of a Line Vortex
10.7. Doublet
10.8. Cylinder Rotating in a Uniform Stream, Flux Function
10.9. Velocity
10.10. Rotating Cylinder, Potential Function
10.11. Lift
10.12. Summary
Problems
Chapter 11. Magnetic Potential
11.1. Toroidal Coil
11.2. Magnetic Potential
11.3. Circulation
11.4. Magnetomotive Force
11.5. Magnetic Circuit Calculations
11.6. Biot-Savart Law
11.7. Permanent Magnets
11.8. Magnet Design
11.9. Magnet Stability
11.10. Summary
Problems
Chapter 12. Electromagnetic Induction
12.1. Faradays Law
12.2. Inductance
12.3. Electric and Magnetic Forces
12.4. Hall Effect
12.5. Magnetic Energy
12.6. Force on the Pole Piece of a Magnet
12.7. Electromagnetic Energy
12.8. Analogous Electromagnetic Relationships
12.9. Flux Function and Potential Function
12.10. Summary
Problems
Part IV Field Plotting
Chapter 13. Free-Hand Sketching
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Uniform Field
13.3. Non-Uniform Field
13.4. Field Intensity
13.5. Mixed Media
13.6. Corners
13.7. Method of Construction
13.8. Summary
Problems
Chapter 14. Numerical Methods
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Laplace's Equation
14.3. Numerical Solution
14.4. Finite Differences
14.5. Matrix Formulation
14.6. Iterative Techniques
14.7. Relaxation
14.8. Space Diagram
14.9. Computer Techniques
14.10. Summary
Problem
Chapter 15. Experimental Techniques
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Resistive Film
15.3. Electrolytic Tank
15.4. Viscous Fluid Flow
15.5. Real Fluid Flow
15.6. Seepage Flow
15.7. Membrane Analogy
15.8. Summary
Problem
Bibliography
Appendix 1. Physical Constants
Appendix 2. Comparative Summary of Relevant Formulae
Appendix 3. Notation
Index
Details
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
