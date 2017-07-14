Engineering Energy Storage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128141007, 9780128141014

Engineering Energy Storage

1st Edition

Authors: Odne Stokke Burheim
eBook ISBN: 9780128141014
Paperback ISBN: 9780128141007
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th July 2017
Page Count: 252
Description

Engineering Energy Storage explains the engineering concepts of different relevant energy technologies in a coherent manner, assessing underlying numerical material to evaluate energy, power, volume, weight and cost of new and existing energy storage systems. With numerical examples and problems with solutions, this fundamental reference on engineering principles gives guidance on energy storage devices, setting up energy system plans for smart grids. Designed for those in traditional fields of science and professional engineers in applied industries with projects related to energy and engineering, this book is an ideal resource on the topic.

Key Features

  • Contains chapter based numerical examples, with applied industry problems and solutions
  • Assesses underlying numerical material for evaluating energy, power, volume, weight and cost of new and existing energy storage systems
  • Offers a cross-disciplinary look across electrical, mechanical and chemical engineering aspects of energy storage

Readership

Engineers and staff in energy transmission companies working on energy storage systems. Engineers at power companies and early stage energy storage applications and energy storage consultants working on energy storage

Table of Contents

1. Energy Storage; History and general concepts
2. General Thermodynamics; Underlying thermodynamics needed for energy engineering thermal and mechanical energy storage
3. Mechanical Energy Storage; Fly wheels and pumped hydroelectric energy storage
4. Storing thermal energy; Storing thermal heat. Storing media in the context of district heating and solar collector storage
5. Thermomechanical Energy Storage; Storing energy when both heat and mechanical energy is involved
6. Electrochemical Energy Storage; Basics of engineering electrochemistry reaction kinetics and transport phenomena
7. Secondary Batteries; With an in depth focus on the Li-ion battery family the chapter discusses energy and power engineering of all types of batteries and critically reviews limitations of battery systems
8. Hydrogen for energy storage; An overview of fundamentals of hydrogen production, storage and reuse in the context of energy storage – towards a renewable energy market
9. Capacitors; Fundamentals of supercapacitors for energy storage, but also with an in-depth view of utilizing capacitors for renewable energy production by mixing sea and river water

About the Author

Odne Stokke Burheim

Odne Stokke Burheim, PhD, is a Professor at NTNU – the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim Norway. Specializing in the international field of science and a lecturer in courses for energy storage, fluid mechanics, renewable energy and thermodinamics for engineers makes this candidate the right person for the authorship of the title. He has published a number of peer reviewed papers within the fields of fuel cells, electrolysis, Li-ion batteries, super capacitors, thermal regeneration, concentration cells, flow batteries, thermal management since 2010.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, NTNU, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim, Norway

