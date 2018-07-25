Engineering Electromagnetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080167787, 9781483158778

Engineering Electromagnetics

1st Edition

Pergamon Unified Engineering Series

Authors: David T. Thomas
Editors: Thomas Irvine James P. Hartnett William F. Hughes
eBook ISBN: 9781483158778
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 464
Description

Engineering Electromagnetics presents a bold approach to the teaching of electromagnetics to the electrical engineering undergraduate.

This book begins by adopting Maxwell's Equations as the fundamental laws, an approach contrary to the traditional presentation of physical laws in the chronological order of their discovery that starts with Coulomb's Law. The use of Maxwell's Equations provides broad physical laws of general applicability and prevents confusion among students as to when specific laws may be applied.

A problem solving or engineering analysis approach is used extensively throughout this text. Real life problems are presented and then reduced to an appropriate model or facsimile for solution.

This publication is intended for engineering students at junior or senior level.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Vector Analysis and Coordinates

Introduction

Definitions and Algebra

Vector Products

Vector Derivatives and Integrals

Coordinates and Position Vector

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 2 The Physical Basis of Electromagnetics

Introduction and History

Maxwell's Equations

Sources of Electromagnetic Fields

Materials and Constitutive Parameters

Integral Forms of Maxwell's Equations

Boundary Conditions

Summary

References

Chapter 3 Techniques for the Electrostatic Field

Introduction

Electrostatic Field Equations and Definitions

Fields of a Point Charge

The Parallel Plate Capacitor

Fields of Two Point Charges

Forces of Energy

Method of Images

Computer Solutions

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 4 Dielectric Materials

Introduction

Polarization, P, and Displacement, D

A Dielectric Loaded Capacitor

Microscopic Structure of Dielectrics

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 5 Boundary Value Problems

Introduction

Boundary Values and Conditions

Separation of Variables

Rectangular Metal Trough

Fourier Series

Summary

Exercises

References

Chapter 6 Currents and Conducting Materials

Conductivity

Ohm's Law

Relaxation Time in a Solid Silver Ball

Capacitor with Two Lossy Dielectric Layers

Material which Conduct Current

Free Electron Theory of Conduction

Semiconductors

Measuring Semiconductor Properties

Impurities and Their Effects in Semiconductors

Large Carbon Block with a Circular Hole

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 7 Magnetostatic Fields

Introduction

Magnetostatic Field Equations

Ampere's Circuital Law

Long Solenoids

Vector Potential, A

Dipoles and the Like

Biot-Savart Law

Force between Two Long Wires

Summary

Exercises

References

Chapter 8 Magnetic Materials

Introduction

Magnetization, M, and Permeability, μ

Equivalent Magnetic Currents

Toroidal Magnets and Electromagnets

Microscopic Magnetic Fields

Uses for Magnetic Materials

Ferromagnetic Domains-Weiss Theory

Transformers and Magnetic Circuits

Bus Bar Near a Steel Wall (Images)

Magnetic Shielding

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 9 Time-Varying Fields

Introduction—Quasi-static vs. Wave Propagation

Moving Electromagnetic Fields

Faraday's Law

Faraday's Law for Moving Circuits

Charge on an Earth Satellite

Eddy Currents in Iron Core Solenoid

Inductance

Displacement Currents

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 10 Electromagnetic Plane Waves

On the Nature of Waves

The Wave Equation

Plane Waves

Elliptically Polarized Waves

Reflections and Standing Waves

The "Mail Pouch" Problem

Measurement of Dielectric Constant

Plane Waves in Arbitrary Direction

Reflection from Dielectric Slab

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 11 Transmission Lines

Parallel Plate Waveguide

TEM Waves

Coaxial Transmission Line

Distributed Network Models for Transmission Line

D.C. Line

Tuning Stubs and their Use

Transients in Transmission Lines

Resistive Terminations

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Chapter 12 Radiation and Antennas

Radiation Field Equations

Short Radiating Electric Dipole

The Long Wire Antenna

A Corner Reflector Antenna

Traveling Wave Antenna

Summary

Exercises

Problems

References

Index

About the Author

David T. Thomas

About the Editor

Thomas Irvine

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York

James P. Hartnett

William F. Hughes

Ratings and Reviews

