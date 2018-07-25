Engineering Electromagnetics
1st Edition
Pergamon Unified Engineering Series
Description
Engineering Electromagnetics presents a bold approach to the teaching of electromagnetics to the electrical engineering undergraduate.
This book begins by adopting Maxwell's Equations as the fundamental laws, an approach contrary to the traditional presentation of physical laws in the chronological order of their discovery that starts with Coulomb's Law. The use of Maxwell's Equations provides broad physical laws of general applicability and prevents confusion among students as to when specific laws may be applied.
A problem solving or engineering analysis approach is used extensively throughout this text. Real life problems are presented and then reduced to an appropriate model or facsimile for solution.
This publication is intended for engineering students at junior or senior level.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Vector Analysis and Coordinates
Introduction
Definitions and Algebra
Vector Products
Vector Derivatives and Integrals
Coordinates and Position Vector
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 2 The Physical Basis of Electromagnetics
Introduction and History
Maxwell's Equations
Sources of Electromagnetic Fields
Materials and Constitutive Parameters
Integral Forms of Maxwell's Equations
Boundary Conditions
Summary
References
Chapter 3 Techniques for the Electrostatic Field
Introduction
Electrostatic Field Equations and Definitions
Fields of a Point Charge
The Parallel Plate Capacitor
Fields of Two Point Charges
Forces of Energy
Method of Images
Computer Solutions
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 4 Dielectric Materials
Introduction
Polarization, P, and Displacement, D
A Dielectric Loaded Capacitor
Microscopic Structure of Dielectrics
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 5 Boundary Value Problems
Introduction
Boundary Values and Conditions
Separation of Variables
Rectangular Metal Trough
Fourier Series
Summary
Exercises
References
Chapter 6 Currents and Conducting Materials
Conductivity
Ohm's Law
Relaxation Time in a Solid Silver Ball
Capacitor with Two Lossy Dielectric Layers
Material which Conduct Current
Free Electron Theory of Conduction
Semiconductors
Measuring Semiconductor Properties
Impurities and Their Effects in Semiconductors
Large Carbon Block with a Circular Hole
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 7 Magnetostatic Fields
Introduction
Magnetostatic Field Equations
Ampere's Circuital Law
Long Solenoids
Vector Potential, A
Dipoles and the Like
Biot-Savart Law
Force between Two Long Wires
Summary
Exercises
References
Chapter 8 Magnetic Materials
Introduction
Magnetization, M, and Permeability, μ
Equivalent Magnetic Currents
Toroidal Magnets and Electromagnets
Microscopic Magnetic Fields
Uses for Magnetic Materials
Ferromagnetic Domains-Weiss Theory
Transformers and Magnetic Circuits
Bus Bar Near a Steel Wall (Images)
Magnetic Shielding
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 9 Time-Varying Fields
Introduction—Quasi-static vs. Wave Propagation
Moving Electromagnetic Fields
Faraday's Law
Faraday's Law for Moving Circuits
Charge on an Earth Satellite
Eddy Currents in Iron Core Solenoid
Inductance
Displacement Currents
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 10 Electromagnetic Plane Waves
On the Nature of Waves
The Wave Equation
Plane Waves
Elliptically Polarized Waves
Reflections and Standing Waves
The "Mail Pouch" Problem
Measurement of Dielectric Constant
Plane Waves in Arbitrary Direction
Reflection from Dielectric Slab
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 11 Transmission Lines
Parallel Plate Waveguide
TEM Waves
Coaxial Transmission Line
Distributed Network Models for Transmission Line
D.C. Line
Tuning Stubs and their Use
Transients in Transmission Lines
Resistive Terminations
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Chapter 12 Radiation and Antennas
Radiation Field Equations
Short Radiating Electric Dipole
The Long Wire Antenna
A Corner Reflector Antenna
Traveling Wave Antenna
Summary
Exercises
Problems
References
Index
About the Author
David T. Thomas
About the Editor
Thomas Irvine
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York