Engineering Education - 1st Edition

Engineering Education

1st Edition

Curriculum, Pedagogy and Didactic Aspects

Editors: Paulo Davim
eBook ISBN: 9781780633589
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346876
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 5th September 2014
Page Count: 220
Table of Contents

  1: The influences of personality traits on academic performance through imaginative capability: the differences between engineering and science
  2: Developing a personalized and adapted curriculum for engineering education through an ambient intelligence environment
  3: Evaluation to support stakeholder-centered design and continuous quality improvement in higher education services
  4: Software engineering education: from dysfunction to core competency
  5: The most central occupation requirements for engineering jobs: engineering education implications
  6: Energy engineering: an emerging discipline
Description

Information about engineering education is highly relevant for improving communication between professors, researchers and students in engineering schools, institutions, laboratories and industry. Technological change is fundamental to the development of education systems. Engineering Education emphasises curriculum development, pedagogy and didactic aspects of engineering education, covering relevant aspects from more classical engineering courses such as mechanical, manufacturing, industrial, chemical, environmental, civil and systems courses, to more contemporary courses including nano-engineering and bioengineering along with information on sustainable development in the context of engineering education.

Key Features

  • Rigorously covers this timely and relevant area
  • A diverse range of subjects examined by international experts
  • Written by highly knowledgeable and well-respected experts in the field

Readership

Engineering students, Human resource professionals, Teachers and Lecturers of engineering courses

About the Editors

Paulo Davim Editor

J. Paulo Davim is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in manufacturing, materials and mechanical engineering. He is the Editor-in-Chief of several international journals, and is currently an editorial board member of 30 international journals. In addition, he has published in his field of research, as author and co-author, more than 60 book chapters and 400 articles for journals and conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

