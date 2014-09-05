Engineering Education
1st Edition
Curriculum, Pedagogy and Didactic Aspects
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- Figures
- Tables
- Preface
- About the editor and contributors
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- 1: The influences of personality traits on academic performance through imaginative capability: the differences between engineering and science
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Engineering and science
- Engineering imagination and scientific imagination
- The effects of personality traits on imagination
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- 2: Developing a personalized and adapted curriculum for engineering education through an ambient intelligence environment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Ambient intelligence environments
- Brain dominance and thinking styles
- Research model
- Prototype design
- Results, interpretation, and recommendations
- Research model validation
- Conclusion
- 3: Evaluation to support stakeholder-centered design and continuous quality improvement in higher education services
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Evaluation and self-evaluation in the Italian higher education context
- The conceptual approach to evaluating education service performance
- Fuzzy ServQual-based methodology for reliable service evaluation
- Evaluation of Palermo Management Engineering Program education services
- Conclusion
- Appendix
- 4: Software engineering education: from dysfunction to core competency
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Phase I: Addressing the talent shortage problem
- Phase II: improving software engineering core competency
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- 5: The most central occupation requirements for engineering jobs: engineering education implications
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The O*NET database
- Methodological approach and results
- Conclusion
- 6: Energy engineering: an emerging discipline
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The need for energy engineering courses
- The development of undergraduate courses
- The development of postgraduate courses
- Assessment and practical work in academic courses
- Perspectives for energy engineering courses and their graduates
- Conclusion
- Index
Description
Information about engineering education is highly relevant for improving communication between professors, researchers and students in engineering schools, institutions, laboratories and industry. Technological change is fundamental to the development of education systems. Engineering Education emphasises curriculum development, pedagogy and didactic aspects of engineering education, covering relevant aspects from more classical engineering courses such as mechanical, manufacturing, industrial, chemical, environmental, civil and systems courses, to more contemporary courses including nano-engineering and bioengineering along with information on sustainable development in the context of engineering education.
Key Features
- Rigorously covers this timely and relevant area
- A diverse range of subjects examined by international experts
- Written by highly knowledgeable and well-respected experts in the field
Readership
Engineering students, Human resource professionals, Teachers and Lecturers of engineering courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633589
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346876
About the Editors
Paulo Davim Editor
J. Paulo Davim is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in manufacturing, materials and mechanical engineering. He is the Editor-in-Chief of several international journals, and is currently an editorial board member of 30 international journals. In addition, he has published in his field of research, as author and co-author, more than 60 book chapters and 400 articles for journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal