Engineering Drawing from the Beginning
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Mechanical Engineering Division
Authors: M. F. Cousins
Editors: N. Hiller G. E. Walker
eBook ISBN: 9781483185422
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 172
Description
Engineering Drawing: From the Beginning, Volume 1 discusses the basic concepts in engineering drawing. The book illustrates the drawings presented in both first angle (English) projection and third angle (American) projection. The opening chapter discusses the equipment utilized in engineering drawing, and then proceeds to discussing the concepts and methods in engineering drawing. The coverage of the text includes geometrical constructions, projection, and dimensioning. The book will be of great interest to anyone who wants to get acquainted with the basics of engineering drawing.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Introduction
One. Introduction to Equipment
1.1 The Drawing Board
1.2 The Tee-square
1.3 Set-squares
1.4 Pencils
1.5 Drawing Paper
1.6 Erasers
1.7 Compasses
1.8 Ruler
1.9 Methods of Attachment
1.10 Pencil Sharpening Medium
1.11 Pencil Sharpening
1.12 How to Use Drawing Instruments
1.13 Lettering and Figuring
1.14 Printed Words and Notes etc.
Exercises
Two. Early Work on Geometrica Construction
2.1 Types of Lines
2.2 Drawing Various Shapes
2.3 Types of Lines Illustrated
2.4 Arrow Heads
2.5 Further Work with 45° and 60° Set-squares
2.6 Further Work on Types of Lines
2.7 Further Lettering
2.8 Conclusion
Exercises
Three. Simple Geometrical Constructions
3.1 Angles
3.2 Bisection of Angles
3.3 Triangles
3.4 Quadrilateral
3.5 The Circle
3.6 Inscribed and Circumscribed Circles
3.7 The Division of Lines
3.8 The Diagonal Scale
Exercises
Four. Types of Projection
4.1 Simple Perspective Drawing
4.2 Simple Isometric Drawing
4.3 Orthographic Projection
4.4 First Angle Projection (English)
4.5 First Angle Projection (continued)
4.6 Third Angle Projection (American)
4.7 Third Angle Projection (continued)
Exercises
Five. The System of Dimensioning
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dimension Lines Not to Intersect
5.3 Overall Dimensions to Be Clearly Shown
5.4 Corresponding Dimensions in Corresponding Places
5.5 Dimensions from Two Faces at Right Angles
5.6 Double Dimensioning Must Be Avoided
5.7 Dimensions from "Corner to Comer"
5.8 For Turned Parts Give Diameters, Not Radii
5.9 Symmetrical Shapes
5.10 Points Not Covered by Foregoing Rules
Exercises
Six. First Angle, or English, Projection
6.1 Orthographic Projection
6.2 Orthographic Projection
6.3 Scale Drawings
6.4 Full Sections and Hidden Detail
6.5 Half-sections
6.6 Drawings of Simple Objects
6.7 Exercise A, Fig. 30(a)
6.8 Exercise B, Fig. 30(b)
6.9 Exercise C, Fig. 30(c)
6.10 Exercise D, Fig. 30(d)
Exercises
Seven. Their Angle, or American, Projection
7.1 Orthographic Projection
7.2 Orthographic Projection
7.3 Full Sections
7.4 Half-sections
7.5 Drawings of Simple Objects
7.6 Exercise A, Figs. 30(a) and 36(a)
7.7 Exercise B, Figs. 30(b) and 36(b)
7.8 Exercise C, Figs. 30(c) and 36(c)
7.9 Exercise D, Figs. 30(d) and 36(d)
Exercises
Eight. Screw Threads
8.1 A Typical Screw
8.2 Thread Section Data
8.3 Whitworth Thread, Step-by-step Construction
8.4 B.A. Thread
8.5 Acme Thread
8.6 Square Thread
8.7 Unified Thread
8.8 Screw Threads (Convention)
8.9 Square Thread (Convention)
Exercises
Nine. Freehand Drawing of Engineering Parts
9.1 Freehand Drawing
9.2 Freehand Isometric
9.3 Freehand Isometric
9.4 Freehand Orthographic. An Elbow
9.5 Freehand Orthographic. A Tee-piece
9.6 Freehand First Angle Projection. A Square Flange
9.7 Freehand Third Angle Projection. A Square Flange
9.8 Freehand First Angle Projection. Oval Flange
9.9 Freehand Third Angle Projection. Oval Flange
9.10 Freehand First Angle Projection. Stud
9.11 Freehand Third Angle Projection. Stud
9.12 Freehand First Angle Projection. Sheet Metal Bracket
9.13 Freehand Third Angle Projection. Sheet Metal Bracket
9.14 Freehand First Angle Projection. Cast Cover
9.15 Freehand Third Angle Projection. Cast Cover
9.16 Isometric Sketches for Freehand Drawing
9.17 Isometric Sketches for Freehand Drawing
9.18 Isometric Sketches for Freehand Drawing
Exercises
Ten. Mechanical and Electrical Detail Parts
10.1 Fastenings (Screws and Bolts)
10.2 Hexagon Nut
10.3 To Draw a Hexagon Nut by a Quick Method
10.4 Hexagon Headed Bolt
10.5 Studs
10.6 Keys
10.7 3/4-in. Tee
10.8 3/4-in. Normal Bend
10.9 3/4-in. Single Saddle
10.10 Wiring Diagram
Exercises
Eleven. Simple Assemblies
11.1 Bearings
11.2 Isometric and Third Angle Projection of Footstep Bearing
11.3 Outlining the Assembly
11.4 Dimensioning an Assembly Drawing
11.5 First Angle Projection of Footstep Bearing
11.7 Coupling in Third Angle Projection
11.8 Simple Pulley and Bracket
11.9 Assembly in Third Angle Projection
11.10 Outlining the Assembly
11.11 Assembly in First Angle Projection
Exercises
Twelve. Simple Machine Tools and Components
12.1 Revision of Useful Data
12.2 The Drawing of a Section
12.3 Parts Not Sectioned
12.4 Simple Bushed Bearing
12.5 Method of Producing the Drawing in Third Angle Projection
12.6 Method of Producing the Drawing in First Angle Projection
12.7 Detailed Parts, Third Angle Projection
12.8 Headstock for Small Lathe
12.9 Assembly in First Angle Projection
12.10 Third Angle Projection, Explanation
12.11 Detailed Drawing of a Bearing Bracket. Part No. 1
12.12 Pulley. Part No. 2
12.13 Bearing Bush. Part No. 3
12.14 Hollow Mandrel. Part No. 4
12.15 Screwed Collar. Part No. 5
12.16 Stud. Part No. 6
Exercises
Answers
Author's Note
