Engineering Drawing from First Principles
1st Edition
Using AutoCAD
Description
Engineering Drawing From First Principles is a guide to good draughting for students of engineering who need to learn how to produce technically accurate and detailed designs to British and International Standards. Written by Dennis Maguire, an experienced author and City and Guilds chief examiner, this text is designed for use on Further Education and University courses where a basic understanding of draughtsmanship and CAD is necessary. Although not written as an AutoCAD tutor, the book will be a useful introduction to good CAD practice.
Part of the Revision and Self-Assessment series, 'Engineering Drawing From First Principles' is ideal for the student working alone. More than just a series of tests, the book helps assess current understanding, diagnose areas of weakness and directs the student to further help and guidance. This is a self-contained text, but it will also work well in conjunction with the highly successful 'Manual of Engineering Drawing', by Simmons and Maguire.
Key Features
- Can be used with AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT
- Provides typical exam questions and carefully described worked solutions
- Allows students to work alone
Readership
Students taking C&G computer aided engineering, Engineering craft drawing. HNC, HND in Engineering Design. Engineering GNVQ and NVQs in Engineering Design
Table of Contents
Preface; Acknowledgements; First steps; Geometrical applications; Pictorial projections; Orthographic projectin; Text and dimensions; Three-dimensional projectin exercises; Pattern development; Fastenings; Blocks and technical diagrams; Technical drawings for industry; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080928784
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340691984
About the Author
Dennis Maguire
Dennis E. Maguire was a design engineer and senior lecturer at Southall College, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Lecturer, Southall College, UK
Reviews
"Ideal for the student working alone." --Book News on the Internet