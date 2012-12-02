Engineering Drawing From First Principles is a guide to good draughting for students of engineering who need to learn how to produce technically accurate and detailed designs to British and International Standards. Written by Dennis Maguire, an experienced author and City and Guilds chief examiner, this text is designed for use on Further Education and University courses where a basic understanding of draughtsmanship and CAD is necessary. Although not written as an AutoCAD tutor, the book will be a useful introduction to good CAD practice.

Part of the Revision and Self-Assessment series, 'Engineering Drawing From First Principles' is ideal for the student working alone. More than just a series of tests, the book helps assess current understanding, diagnose areas of weakness and directs the student to further help and guidance. This is a self-contained text, but it will also work well in conjunction with the highly successful 'Manual of Engineering Drawing', by Simmons and Maguire.