Engineering Drawing from First Principles

1st Edition

Using AutoCAD

Authors: Dennis Maguire
eBook ISBN: 9780080928784
Paperback ISBN: 9780340691984
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 268
Description

Engineering Drawing From First Principles is a guide to good draughting for students of engineering who need to learn how to produce technically accurate and detailed designs to British and International Standards. Written by Dennis Maguire, an experienced author and City and Guilds chief examiner, this text is designed for use on Further Education and University courses where a basic understanding of draughtsmanship and CAD is necessary. Although not written as an AutoCAD tutor, the book will be a useful introduction to good CAD practice.

Part of the Revision and Self-Assessment series, 'Engineering Drawing From First Principles' is ideal for the student working alone. More than just a series of tests, the book helps assess current understanding, diagnose areas of weakness and directs the student to further help and guidance. This is a self-contained text, but it will also work well in conjunction with the highly successful 'Manual of Engineering Drawing', by Simmons and Maguire.

  • Can be used with AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT
  • Provides typical exam questions and carefully described worked solutions
  • Allows students to work alone

Readership

Students taking C&G computer aided engineering, Engineering craft drawing. HNC, HND in Engineering Design. Engineering GNVQ and NVQs in Engineering Design

Table of Contents

Preface; Acknowledgements; First steps; Geometrical applications; Pictorial projections; Orthographic projectin; Text and dimensions; Three-dimensional projectin exercises; Pattern development; Fastenings; Blocks and technical diagrams; Technical drawings for industry; Index

About the Author

Dennis Maguire

Dennis E. Maguire was a design engineer and senior lecturer at Southall College, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Lecturer, Southall College, UK

Reviews

"Ideal for the student working alone." --Book News on the Internet

