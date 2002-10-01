Engineering Drawing for Manufacture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781857180336, 9780080505664

Engineering Drawing for Manufacture

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Griffiths
eBook ISBN: 9780080505664
Paperback ISBN: 9781857180336
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st October 2002
Page Count: 150
Description

The processes of manufacture and assembly are based on the communication of engineering information via drawing. These drawings follow rules laid down in national and international standards. The organisation responsible for the international rules is the International Standards Organisation (ISO). There are hundreds of ISO standards on engineering drawing because drawing is very complicated and accurate transfer of information must be guaranteed. The information contained in an engineering drawing is a legal specification, which contractor and sub-contractor agree to in a binding contract. The ISO standards are designed to be independent of any one language and thus much symbology is used to overcome any reliance on any language. Companies can only operate efficiently if they can guarantee the correct transmission of engineering design information for manufacturing and assembly.

This book is a short introduction to the subject of engineering drawing for manufacture. It should be noted that standards are updated on a 5-year rolling programme and therefore students of engineering drawing need to be aware of the latest standards. This book is unique in that it introduces the subject of engineering drawing in the context of standards.

Readership

First and second year undergraduates, Masters level students and practicing engineers/engineering lecturers

Table of Contents

Introduction

  1. Principles of Engineering Drawing
  2. Projection Methods
  3. ISO Drawing Rules
  4. Dimensions, Symbols and Tolerances
  5. Limits, Fits and Geometrical Tolerancing
  6. Surface Finish Specification Typical Examination Questions

About the Author

Brian Griffiths

Dr Brian Griffiths is a Reader in the Department of Systems Engineering at Brunel University. He is involved in teaching and research concerning manufacturing engineering and metrology. He has been involved in research work concerned with ‘surface integrity’ and manufacturing engineering for 25 years. He sits on several British Standard Institution (BSI) and International Standards Organisation (ISO) committees. He is currently Chairman of the BSI committee on ‘Design for Manufacture’.

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in the Department of Systems Engineering at Brunel University, UK

