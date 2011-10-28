Engineering Documentation Control Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455778607, 9781455778614

Engineering Documentation Control Handbook

4th Edition

Configuration Management and Product Lifecycle Management

Authors: Frank B. Watts
eBook ISBN: 9781455778614
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455778607
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 28th October 2011
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
96.32
81.87
94.95
80.71
69.99
59.49
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
89.95
76.46
54.99
46.74
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In this new edition of his widely-used Handbook, Frank Watts, widely recognized for his significant contributions to engineering change control processes, provides a thoroughly practical guide to the implementation and improvement of Engineering Documentation Control (EDC), Product Lifecycle Management and Product Configuration Management (CM). Successful and error-free implementation of EDC/CM is critical to world-class manufacturing. Huge amounts of time are wasted in most product manufacturing environments over EDC/CM issues such as interchangeability, document release and change control – resulting in faults, product release delays and overspends.

The book is packed with specific methods that can be applied quickly and accurately to almost any industry and any product to control documentation, request changes to the product, implement changes and develop bills of material.

The result is a powerful communications bridge between the engineering function and ‘the rest of the world’ that makes rapid changes in products and documentation possible. With the help of the simple techniques in the handbook, companies can gain and hold their competitive advantages in a world that demands flexibility and quick reflexes – and has no sympathy for delays.

The new edition sets EDC/CM in the context of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), providing guidance on choosing, purchasing and implementing PLM software systems. Watts guides the reader to harness these tools and techniques for business objectives including Process Improvement and time-to-market.

Key Features

  • Solid, pragmatic ideas for real product and process cost reduction. According to one reviewer: ‘most books focus on the basics without examining all facets of each process area or functional area. This may be good for quickly learning, but it will only take the reader so far. Mr. Watts imparts the same information, but invites the reader to think and to consider strengths and weaknesses of processes and procedures. The copious examples, illustrations and breadth of topics covered make this book "the" reference on EDC and CM.’
  • Strategic emphasis shows how processes may be integrated and tears down the ‘wall’ between Engineering and Operations
  • Thorough description of Product Lifecycle Management software tools

Readership

Product Manufacturing Engineers: Managers, project leaders, chief engineers, and other engineering and management personnel, Quality Management/Assurance professionals, consultants

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Product Documentation
3. Identification Numbers
4. Interchangeability and Service Parts
5. Bill of Material
6. Teams and Other Foundation Blocks
7. Document Release and Product Lifecycle
8. Change Requests
9. Change Lifecycle Cost
10. Change Management
11. Fast Change
12. Process Improvement/Work Flow Diagrams
13. Process Standards and Audits
14. EDC and the Supply Chain
15. Benchmarking
16. Product Manufacturing Software

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2012
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781455778614
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455778607

About the Author

Frank B. Watts

Frank Watts has over forty-eight years of industrial and consultation experience as a design engineer, industrial engineer, manufacturing engineer, systems analyst, project manager, and in management. He founded his own specialist configuration management company to provide specific expertise in product release, change control, bills of material and other engineering documentation control issues.

Formally a director of engineering services, a director of operations and a director of manufacturing engineering, Watts has worked for Caterpillar, Collins Radio, Control Data, Storage Technology, UFE and Archive. He has guided the development of engineering change control processes at numerous companies and made significant contributions towards improving new product release processes, installing MRP/ERP systems and new numbering systems, as well as helping companies attain a single BOM database and guided reengineering of CM processes. He is an NDIA Certified Configuration and Data Manager, author of several magazine articles and author of the Engineering Documentation Control Handbook and CM Metrics.

Affiliations and Expertise

EC3 Corp, Winter Park, CO, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.