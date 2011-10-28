Engineering Documentation Control Handbook
4th Edition
Configuration Management and Product Lifecycle Management
Description
In this new edition of his widely-used Handbook, Frank Watts, widely recognized for his significant contributions to engineering change control processes, provides a thoroughly practical guide to the implementation and improvement of Engineering Documentation Control (EDC), Product Lifecycle Management and Product Configuration Management (CM). Successful and error-free implementation of EDC/CM is critical to world-class manufacturing. Huge amounts of time are wasted in most product manufacturing environments over EDC/CM issues such as interchangeability, document release and change control – resulting in faults, product release delays and overspends.
The book is packed with specific methods that can be applied quickly and accurately to almost any industry and any product to control documentation, request changes to the product, implement changes and develop bills of material.
The result is a powerful communications bridge between the engineering function and ‘the rest of the world’ that makes rapid changes in products and documentation possible. With the help of the simple techniques in the handbook, companies can gain and hold their competitive advantages in a world that demands flexibility and quick reflexes – and has no sympathy for delays.
The new edition sets EDC/CM in the context of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), providing guidance on choosing, purchasing and implementing PLM software systems. Watts guides the reader to harness these tools and techniques for business objectives including Process Improvement and time-to-market.
Key Features
- Solid, pragmatic ideas for real product and process cost reduction. According to one reviewer: ‘most books focus on the basics without examining all facets of each process area or functional area. This may be good for quickly learning, but it will only take the reader so far. Mr. Watts imparts the same information, but invites the reader to think and to consider strengths and weaknesses of processes and procedures. The copious examples, illustrations and breadth of topics covered make this book "the" reference on EDC and CM.’
- Strategic emphasis shows how processes may be integrated and tears down the ‘wall’ between Engineering and Operations
- Thorough description of Product Lifecycle Management software tools
Readership
Product Manufacturing Engineers: Managers, project leaders, chief engineers, and other engineering and management personnel, Quality Management/Assurance professionals, consultants
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Product Documentation
3. Identification Numbers
4. Interchangeability and Service Parts
5. Bill of Material
6. Teams and Other Foundation Blocks
7. Document Release and Product Lifecycle
8. Change Requests
9. Change Lifecycle Cost
10. Change Management
11. Fast Change
12. Process Improvement/Work Flow Diagrams
13. Process Standards and Audits
14. EDC and the Supply Chain
15. Benchmarking
16. Product Manufacturing Software
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
- Published:
- 28th October 2011
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455778614
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455778607
About the Author
Frank B. Watts
Frank Watts has over forty-eight years of industrial and consultation experience as a design engineer, industrial engineer, manufacturing engineer, systems analyst, project manager, and in management. He founded his own specialist configuration management company to provide specific expertise in product release, change control, bills of material and other engineering documentation control issues.
Formally a director of engineering services, a director of operations and a director of manufacturing engineering, Watts has worked for Caterpillar, Collins Radio, Control Data, Storage Technology, UFE and Archive. He has guided the development of engineering change control processes at numerous companies and made significant contributions towards improving new product release processes, installing MRP/ERP systems and new numbering systems, as well as helping companies attain a single BOM database and guided reengineering of CM processes. He is an NDIA Certified Configuration and Data Manager, author of several magazine articles and author of the Engineering Documentation Control Handbook and CM Metrics.
Affiliations and Expertise
EC3 Corp, Winter Park, CO, USA