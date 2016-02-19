Engineering Design
1st Edition
Papers Given at the University of Nottingham, September, 1964
Description
Engineering Design contains papers given during the Summer School of Engineering Design held at the University of Nottingham, 21-24 September 1964. The School consisted of 18 lectures spread over four days. Design covers a vast range of subject matter for which only years of college and industrial training and experience can provide adequate equipment. In the 18 lectures, the lecturers attempted to highlight the important factors within their varied experience. The backcloth to design, covering company organization, planning, programming of design and development, were elaborated in the opening lectures. Another lecture summarized ideas on company design procedures; stressed the importance of always attempting to predict results in terms of numbers; and demonstrated how to develop a freedom of manipulating numbers, even when knowledge of rigorous mathematical processes is limited. Other lectures covered organization and design for mass production; the increasing importance of powder metallurgy as a manufacturing method; properties of materials; important aspects of the use of computers in design; and the design of major engineering projects: diesel engines, aircraft engines, and high-speed packaging machines.
Table of Contents
1. Organization of a Manufacturing Company and Its Influence on the Designer
2. Design Techniques
3. The Balance between Design and Development
4. Planning for Design and Development
5. Design for Material Economy and Mass Production
6. Design for Powder Metallurgy
7. The Importance of Properties of Materials to the Designer
8. The Fatigue Factor in Engineering Design
9. The Use of Computers in Engineering Design (1)
10. The Use of Computers in Engineering Design (2)
11. Design of Machine Elements
12. Design of Diesel Engine Components
13. Design of Aircraft Engines
14. Design of High Speed Packaging Machines
15. Faults in Design revealed by Service Failures (1)
16. Faults in Design revealed by Service Failures (2)
17. Industrial Design for Engineering Products
18. Sir Henry Royce Seen from 1964
Index
