Engineering Design contains papers given during the Summer School of Engineering Design held at the University of Nottingham, 21-24 September 1964. The School consisted of 18 lectures spread over four days. Design covers a vast range of subject matter for which only years of college and industrial training and experience can provide adequate equipment. In the 18 lectures, the lecturers attempted to highlight the important factors within their varied experience. The backcloth to design, covering company organization, planning, programming of design and development, were elaborated in the opening lectures. Another lecture summarized ideas on company design procedures; stressed the importance of always attempting to predict results in terms of numbers; and demonstrated how to develop a freedom of manipulating numbers, even when knowledge of rigorous mathematical processes is limited. Other lectures covered organization and design for mass production; the increasing importance of powder metallurgy as a manufacturing method; properties of materials; important aspects of the use of computers in design; and the design of major engineering projects: diesel engines, aircraft engines, and high-speed packaging machines.