Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080111926, 9781483151090

Engineering Design

1st Edition

Papers Given at the University of Nottingham, September, 1964

Editors: T. F. Roylance
eBook ISBN: 9781483151090
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Engineering Design contains papers given during the Summer School of Engineering Design held at the University of Nottingham, 21-24 September 1964. The School consisted of 18 lectures spread over four days. Design covers a vast range of subject matter for which only years of college and industrial training and experience can provide adequate equipment. In the 18 lectures, the lecturers attempted to highlight the important factors within their varied experience. The backcloth to design, covering company organization, planning, programming of design and development, were elaborated in the opening lectures. Another lecture summarized ideas on company design procedures; stressed the importance of always attempting to predict results in terms of numbers; and demonstrated how to develop a freedom of manipulating numbers, even when knowledge of rigorous mathematical processes is limited. Other lectures covered organization and design for mass production; the increasing importance of powder metallurgy as a manufacturing method; properties of materials; important aspects of the use of computers in design; and the design of major engineering projects: diesel engines, aircraft engines, and high-speed packaging machines.

Table of Contents


1. Organization of a Manufacturing Company and Its Influence on the Designer

2. Design Techniques

3. The Balance between Design and Development

4. Planning for Design and Development

5. Design for Material Economy and Mass Production

6. Design for Powder Metallurgy

7. The Importance of Properties of Materials to the Designer

8. The Fatigue Factor in Engineering Design

9. The Use of Computers in Engineering Design (1)

10. The Use of Computers in Engineering Design (2)

11. Design of Machine Elements

12. Design of Diesel Engine Components

13. Design of Aircraft Engines

14. Design of High Speed Packaging Machines

15. Faults in Design revealed by Service Failures (1)

16. Faults in Design revealed by Service Failures (2)

17. Industrial Design for Engineering Products

18. Sir Henry Royce Seen from 1964

Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151090

About the Editor

T. F. Roylance

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.