Engineering Design Principles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340598290, 9780080531014

Engineering Design Principles

1st Edition

Authors: Ken Hurst
Paperback ISBN: 9780340598290
eBook ISBN: 9780080531014
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th May 1999
Page Count: 168
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Good design is the key to the manufacture of successful commercial products. It encompasses creativity, technical ability, communication at all levels, good management and the abiltity to mould these attributes together. There are no single answers to producing a well designed product. There are however tried and tested principles which, if followed, increase the likely success of any final product.

Engineering Design Principles introduces these principles to engineering students and professional engineers. Drawing on historical and familiar examples from the present, the book provides a stimulating guide to the principles of good engineering design. The comprehensive coverage of this text makes it invaluable to all undergraduates requiring a firm foundation in the subject.

Key Features

  • Introduction to principles of good engineering design like: problem identification, creativity, concept selection, modelling, design management and information gathering
  • Rich selection of historical and familiar present examples

Readership

1st year undergraduate mechanical and manufacturing engineers

Table of Contents

Introduction to engineering design
Problem identification
Creativity
Concept selection
Embodiment
Modelling
Detail design
Design management
Information gathering
Presentation techniques

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780340598290
eBook ISBN:
9780080531014

About the Author

Ken Hurst

Affiliations and Expertise

Engineering Department, Hull University, UK

Reviews

"...this is quality rather than quantity...it is quite concentrated...and this is one of its strengths...the whole book is written in a pleasing, easily accessible style and I recommend it." --Bill Hollins, Engineering Designer, July/August 1999

Ratings and Reviews

