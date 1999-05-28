Engineering Design Principles
1st Edition
Description
Good design is the key to the manufacture of successful commercial products. It encompasses creativity, technical ability, communication at all levels, good management and the abiltity to mould these attributes together. There are no single answers to producing a well designed product. There are however tried and tested principles which, if followed, increase the likely success of any final product.
Engineering Design Principles introduces these principles to engineering students and professional engineers. Drawing on historical and familiar examples from the present, the book provides a stimulating guide to the principles of good engineering design. The comprehensive coverage of this text makes it invaluable to all undergraduates requiring a firm foundation in the subject.
Key Features
- Introduction to principles of good engineering design like: problem identification, creativity, concept selection, modelling, design management and information gathering
- Rich selection of historical and familiar present examples
Readership
1st year undergraduate mechanical and manufacturing engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction to engineering design
Problem identification
Creativity
Concept selection
Embodiment
Modelling
Detail design
Design management
Information gathering
Presentation techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 28th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340598290
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531014
About the Author
Ken Hurst
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Department, Hull University, UK
Reviews
"...this is quality rather than quantity...it is quite concentrated...and this is one of its strengths...the whole book is written in a pleasing, easily accessible style and I recommend it." --Bill Hollins, Engineering Designer, July/August 1999