Engineering Design 3 Checkbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408006538, 9781483105406

Engineering Design 3 Checkbook

1st Edition

Authors: L N Jeary
eBook ISBN: 9781483105406
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th March 1983
Page Count: 110
Description

Engineering Design 3: Checkbook covers design descriptions and problems concerned with the automobile industry.
The book starts by discussing the main factors that influence the choice of materials, such as mechanical and physical properties, manufacturing processes, anti-corrosive properties, and availability at low cost. The text describes the influence of manufacturing processes; costs; and ergonomic, safety, and esthetic factors on the design and the design detail. The main points relating to simple link and rotary mechanisms, including their terminologies and definitions, practical applications, and motor conversion, are also considered.
The latter part of the book tackles the main points concerned with design evaluation and preparation (i.e., the importance of developing design appreciation and design comparison, process and modification). The book provides design assignments and worked problems together with the answers to the given problems.
The text will be invaluable for engineering students.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Material Selection

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

2 Manufacturing Considerations

Mains Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

3 Ergonomic, Safety and Aesthetic Considerations

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

4 Simple Link and Rotary Mechanisms

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

5 Design Evaluation and Preparation

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

6 Design Assignments

Answers to Problems

Index


Details

No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105406

