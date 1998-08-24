Engineering Coatings
2nd Edition
Design and Application
Table of Contents
Mechanisms of wear and corrosion; Weld surfacing; Thermal spray processes; Electrodeposited coatings; Physical and chemical vapour deposition techniques; Polymer coatings; Finishing of surface coatings applied by welding and thermal spraying; Ensuring quality in surfacing; Safe working in surfacing; Industrial applications of engineering coatings; Glossary or terms used in surfacing.
Description
It is now 10 years since the first edition of Engineering Coatings by Stan Grainger appeared. The success of that edition, and the developments in the area since its publication make this new edition a valuable addition
to the literature on the subject.
This new edition describes the many methods by which surface coatings or surface modification can be carried out to delay surface degradation and prolong the useful life of engineering components. Since surface technology has advanced in many areas, new techniques such as the newer thermal spray processes and laser surfacing are now covered and the book has been expanded to include more coverage on corrosion.
Major changes have also taken place in health and safety legislation, and the sections covering health and safety have been entirely revised as a result. Engineering Coatings with its breadth of coverage and sound basis in
industrial practice is an invaluable guide to methods which have the potential to save money in many industries concerned with wear, corrosion, welding and thermal spraying of engineering components.
Readership
All those concerned with wear, corrosion, welding, and thermal spraying of engineering components
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 24th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698577
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733695
About the Authors
S Grainger Author
J Blunt Author
Dr Jane Blunt is a materials engineer who spend several years at The Welding Institute (TWI) undertaking projects associated with a variety of welding processes. After being appointed safety adviser, she studied occupational health and safety and is a professional member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health. She is currently Safety Officer at the Department of Physics, University of Cambridge.