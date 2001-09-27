Engineering Biosensors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126137637, 9780080523637

Engineering Biosensors

1st Edition

Kinetics and Design Applications

Authors: Ajit Sadana
eBook ISBN: 9780080523637
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126137637
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th September 2001
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
13900.00
11815.00
171.82
146.05
170.00
144.50
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
136.00
100.00
85.00
147.00
124.95
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biosensors are becoming increasingly important bioanalytical tools in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, and other consumer oriented industries. The technology, though well developed in Europe, is slowly developing and has begun to generate interest in the United States only over the past couple of years. Research is now being directed toward the development of biosensors that are versatile, economical, and simple to use.

Engineering Biosensors is a comprehensive introduction to biosensors that includes numerous illustrations to further explain the main concepts and practical examples from existing literature. It describes what biosensors are, where they are used, and how their performance is affected by existing surface characteristics.

A better understanding of biosensors, as provided by this book, will greatly assist in the design of new as well as the improvement of existing biosensors. Readers are also provided with invaluable and hard-to-find data on the economics of the biosensor market to assist them in better understanding the market and where it is heading.

Readership

Senior undergraduate and graduate students in biochemical engineering. Chemists, biochemists, environmental analytical chemists, immunologists, and biochemical engineers in academia and industry. Instrument manufacturers in the healthcare industry.

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080523637
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126137637

About the Author

Ajit Sadana

Dr. Ajit Sadana has recently retired from the University of Mississippi after 34 years. His expertise is in the area of kinetics of binding and dissociation of analytes on biosensor surfaces.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemical Engineering Department, University of Mississippi, MS, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.