Engineering Applications: Tutor's Resource Pack - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750631976, 9780080938608

Engineering Applications: Tutor's Resource Pack

1st Edition

Authors: James Ritchie Graham Simpson
eBook ISBN: 9780080938608
Paperback ISBN: 9780750631976
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st January 1998
Page Count: 112
Description

Together with the Engineering Applications student text, this pack provides a complete resource for undergraduate EA courses. To enable lecturers to have control over the information available to students all the project briefs for the course, and supporting handouts appear in the Tutor's Resource Pack, but not in the textbook. Guidance on running the projects is also provided.

The whole pack is freely photocopiable within the purchasing institution, making the course both economical and highly flexible.

Key Features

  • A practical, project-based approach to EA
  • Includes all project briefs for the course
  • Handouts and tutor's notes included

Readership

Lecturers and course coordinators for Engineering Applications courses within BSc, BEng and HNC/D programmes

Table of Contents

Introduction; Project specifications: Type 1 An engineering familiarization exercise; Type 2 The design and manufacture of a simple part or assembly requiring some form of heat treatment; Project A The design, manufacture and testing of a cross-cut chisel; Project B The design, manufacture and testing of a flat chisel; Project C The design, manufacture and testing of a screwdriver; Project D The design, manufacture and testing of a centre punch; Type 3 The design and manufacture of a simple mechanical assembly; Project A The design and manufacture of an instrument-maker's vice; Project B The design and manufacture of a machine vice; Project C The design and manufacture of a toolmaker's clamp; Project D The design and manufacture of a spirit level; Type 4 Finding out about manufacturing companies; Project A The financial analysis of a manufacturing company; Project B A visit to a manufacturing company; Type 5 The design and manufacture of a load-carrying fabricated bracket; Project A The design, manufacture and test of a tension bracket; Project B The design, manufacture and test of a compression bracket; Project C The design, manufacture and test of a wall bracket (upward load line parallel to mounting surface); Project D The design, manufacture and test of a wall bracket (downward load line parallel to mounting surface); Type 6 An air mixing plenum: a sheet metal device incorporating a feedback device; Project A The design, manufacture and test of an air mixing plenum; Type 7 The computer aided design and manufacture of a paperweight; Type 8 The design, manufacture and testing of a complex component using CAD/CAM; Project A The design, manufacture and test of a centrifugal pump impeller; Project B The design, manufacture and test of an air bearing; Type 9 The design, manufacture and test of a frame structure; Type 10 Consolidating the 'engineering a product' cycle; Project A 'Engineering a product' investigation; Appendix 1 The Engineering Applications logbook; Appendix 2 Process planning sheets; Appendix 3 Sample stock list; Appendix 4 Drilling, turning and milling speeds and feeds.

About the Author

James Ritchie

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University

Graham Simpson

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University

