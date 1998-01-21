Engineering Applications: Tutor's Resource Pack

Introduction; Project specifications: Type 1 An engineering familiarization exercise; Type 2 The design and manufacture of a simple part or assembly requiring some form of heat treatment; Project A The design, manufacture and testing of a cross-cut chisel; Project B The design, manufacture and testing of a flat chisel; Project C The design, manufacture and testing of a screwdriver; Project D The design, manufacture and testing of a centre punch; Type 3 The design and manufacture of a simple mechanical assembly; Project A The design and manufacture of an instrument-maker's vice; Project B The design and manufacture of a machine vice; Project C The design and manufacture of a toolmaker's clamp; Project D The design and manufacture of a spirit level; Type 4 Finding out about manufacturing companies; Project A The financial analysis of a manufacturing company; Project B A visit to a manufacturing company; Type 5 The design and manufacture of a load-carrying fabricated bracket; Project A The design, manufacture and test of a tension bracket; Project B The design, manufacture and test of a compression bracket; Project C The design, manufacture and test of a wall bracket (upward load line parallel to mounting surface); Project D The design, manufacture and test of a wall bracket (downward load line parallel to mounting surface); Type 6 An air mixing plenum: a sheet metal device incorporating a feedback device; Project A The design, manufacture and test of an air mixing plenum; Type 7 The computer aided design and manufacture of a paperweight; Type 8 The design, manufacture and testing of a complex component using CAD/CAM; Project A The design, manufacture and test of a centrifugal pump impeller; Project B The design, manufacture and test of an air bearing; Type 9 The design, manufacture and test of a frame structure; Type 10 Consolidating the 'engineering a product' cycle; Project A 'Engineering a product' investigation; Appendix 1 The Engineering Applications logbook; Appendix 2 Process planning sheets; Appendix 3 Sample stock list; Appendix 4 Drilling, turning and milling speeds and feeds.