Engineering a Compiler
2nd Edition
Description
This entirely revised second edition of Engineering a Compiler is full of technical updates and new material covering the latest developments in compiler technology. In this comprehensive text you will learn important techniques for constructing a modern compiler. Leading educators and researchers Keith Cooper and Linda Torczon combine basic principles with pragmatic insights from their experience building state-of-the-art compilers. They will help you fully understand important techniques such as compilation of imperative and object-oriented languages, construction of static single assignment forms, instruction scheduling, and graph-coloring register allocation.
Key Features
Readership
Primarily graduate, some undergraduate students in computer science; professional compiler writers, system software developers, architects and computer system designers
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Overview of Compilation
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Compiler Structure
1.3 Overview of Translation
1.3.1 The Front End
1.3.2 The Optimizer
1.3.3 The Back End
1.4 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 2 Scanners
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Recognizing Words
2.2.1 A Formalism for Recognizers
2.2.2 Recognizing More Complex Words
2.3 Regular Expressions
2.3.1 Formalizing the Notation
2.3.2 Examples
2.3.3 Closure Properties of REs
2.4 From Regular Expression to Scanner
2.4.1 Nondeterministic Finite Automata
2.4.2 Regular Expression to NFA: Thompson’s Construction
2.4.3 NFA to DFA: The Subset Construction
2.4.4 DFA to Minimal DFA: Hopcroft’s Algorithm
2.4.5 Using a DFA as a Recognizer
2.5 Implementing Scanners
2.5.1 Table-Driven Scanners
2.5.2 Direct-Coded Scanners
2.5.3 Hand-coded Scanners
2.5.4 Handling Keywords
2.6 Advanced Topics
2.6.1 DFA to Regular Expression
2.6.2 Another Approach to DFA Minimization: Brzozowski’s Algorithm
2.6.3 Closure-free Regular Expressions
2.7 Chapter Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 3 Parsers
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Expressing Syntax
3.2.1 Why Not Regular Expressions?
3.2.2 Context-Free Grammars
3.2.3 More Complex Examples
3.2.4 Encoding Meaning into Structure
3.2.5 Discovering a Derivation for an Input String
3.3 Top-Down Parsing
3.3.1 Transforming a Grammar for Top-Down Parsing
3.3.2 Top-Down Recursive-Descent Parsers
3.3.3 Table-Driven LL(1) Parsers
3.4 Bottom-Up Parsing
3.4.1 The LR(1) Parsing Algorithm
3.4.2 Building LR(1) Tables
3.4.3 Errors in the Table Construction
3.5 Practical Issues
3.5.1 Error Recovery
3.5.2 Unary Operators
3.5.3 Handling Context-Sensitive Ambiguity
3.5.4 Left versus Right Recursion
3.6 Advanced Topics 1
3.6.1 Optimizing a Grammar
3.6.2 Reducing the Size of LR(1) Tables
3.7 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 4 Context-Sensitive Analysis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 An Introduction to Type Systems
4.2.1 The Purpose of Type Systems
4.2.2 Components of a Type System
4.3 The Attribute-Grammar Framework
4.3.1 Evaluation Methods
4.3.2 Circularity
4.3.3 Extended Examples
4.3.4 Problems with the Attribute-Grammar Approach
4.4 Ad Hoc Syntax-Directed Translation
4.4.1 Implementing Ad Hoc Syntax-Directed Translation
4.4.2 Examples
4.5 Advanced Topics
4.5.1 Harder Problems in Type Inference
4.5.2 Changing Associativity
4.6 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 5 Intermediate Representations
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 A Taxonomy of Intermediate Representations
5.2 Graphical IRs
5.2.1 Syntax-Related Trees
5.2.2 Graphs
5.2.3 Review Questions
5.3 Linear IRs
5.3.1 Stack-Machine Code
5.3.2 Three-Address Code
5.3.3 Representing Linear Codes
5.3.4 Building a Control-flow Graph from a Linear Code
5.4 Mapping Values to Names
5.4.1 Naming Temporary Values
5.4.2 Static Single-Assignment Form
5.4.3 Memory Models
5.5 Symbol Tables
5.5.1 Hash Tables
5.5.2 Building a Symbol Table
5.5.3 Handling Nested Scopes
5.5.4 The Many Uses for Symbol Tables
5.5.5 Other Uses for Symbol Table Technology
5.6 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 6 The Procedure Abstraction
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Procedure Calls
6.3 Name Spaces 2
6.3.1 Name Spaces of Algol-like Languages
6.3.2 Runtime Structures to Support Algol-like Languages
6.3.3 Name Spaces of Object-Oriented Languages
6.3.4 Runtime Structures to Support Object-Oriented Languages
6.4 Communicating Values Between Procedures
6.4.1 Passing Parameters
6.4.2 Returning Values
6.4.3 Establishing Addressability
6.5 Standardized Linkages
6.6 Advanced Topics
6.6.1 Explicit Heap Management
6.6.2 Implicit Deallocation
6.7 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 7 Code Shape
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Assigning Storage Locations
7.2.1 Placing Runtime Data Structures
7.2.2 Layout for Data Areas
7.2.3 Keeping Values in Registers
7.3 Arithmetic Operators
7.3.1 Reducing Demand for Registers
7.3.2 Accessing Parameter Values
7.3.3 Function Calls in an Expression
7.3.4 Other Arithmetic Operators
7.3.5 Mixed-Type Expressions
7.3.6 Assignment as an Operator
7.4 Boolean and Relational Operators
7.4.1 Representations
7.4.2 Hardware Support for Relational Operations
7.5 Storing and Accessing Arrays
7.5.1 Referencing a Vector Element
7.5.2 Array Storage Layout
7.5.3 Referencing an Array Element
7.5.4 Range Checking
7.6 Character Strings
7.6.1 String Representations
7.6.2 String Assignment
7.6.3 String Concatenation
7.6.4 String Length
7.7 Structure References
7.7.1 Understanding Structure Layouts
7.7.2 Arrays of Structures
7.7.3 Unions and Runtime Tags
7.7.4 Pointers and Anonymous Values
7.8 Control-Flow Constructs
7.8.1 Conditional Execution
7.8.2 Loops and Iteration
7.8.3 Case Statements
7.9 Procedure Calls
7.9.1 Evaluating Actual Parameters
7.9.2 Saving and Restoring Registers
7.10 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 8 Introduction to Optimization
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Background
8.2.1 Examples
8.2.2 Considerations for Optimization
8.2.3 Opportunities for Optimization
8.3 Scope of Optimization
8.4 Local Optimization
8.4.1 Local Value Numbering
8.4.2 Tree-height Balancing
8.5 Regional Optimization
8.5.1 Superlocal Value Numbering
8.5.2 Loop Unrolling
8.6 Global Optimization
8.6.1 Finding Uninitialized Variables with Live Information
8.6.2 Global Code Placement
8.7 Interprocedural Optimization
8.7.1 Inline Substitution
8.7.2 Procedure Placement
8.7.3 Compiler Organization for Interprocedural Optimization
8.8 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 9 Data-Flow Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Iterative Data-Flow Analysis
9.2.1 Dominance
9.2.2 Live Variable Analysis
9.2.3 Limitations on Data-Flow Analysis
9.2.4 Other Data-Flow Problems
9.3 Static Single-Assignment Form
9.3.1 A Simple Method for Building SSA Form
9.3.2 Dominance Frontiers
9.3.3 Placing f-Functions
9.3.4 Renaming
9.3.5 Translation Out of SSA Form
9.3.6 Using Static Single Assignment Form
9.4 Interprocedural Analysis
9.4.1 Call Graph Construction
9.4.2 Interprocedural Constant Propagation
9.5 Advanced Topics
9.5.1 Structural Data-Flow Algorithms and Reducibility
9.5.2 Speeding up the Iterative Dominance Framework
9.6 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 10 Scalar Optimizations
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Eliminating Useless and Unreachable Code
10.2.1 Eliminating Useless Code
10.2.2 Eliminating Useless Control Flow
10.2.3 Eliminating Unreachable Code
10.3 Code Motion
10.3.1 Lazy Code Motion
10.3.2 Code Hoisting
10.4 Specialization
10.4.1 Tail Call Optimization
10.4.2 Leaf Call Optimization
10.4.3 Parameter Promotion
10.5 Redundancy Elimination
10.5.1 Value Identity versus Name Identity
10.5.2 Dominator-based Value Numbering
10.6 Enabling Other Transformations
10.6.1 Superblock Cloning
10.6.2 Procedure Cloning
10.6.3 Loop Unswitching
10.6.4 Renaming
10.7 Advanced Topics
10.7.1 Combining Optimizations
10.7.2 Strength Reduction
10.7.3 Choosing an Optimization Sequence
10.8 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 11 Instruction Selection
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Code Generation
11.3 Extending the Simple Tree-Walk Scheme
11.4 Instruction Selection via Tree-Pattern Matching
11.4.1 Rewrite Rules
11.4.2 Finding a Tiling
11.4.3 Tools
11.5 Instruction Selection via Peephole Optimization
11.5.1 Peephole Optimization
11.5.2 Peephole Transformers
11.6 Advanced Topics
11.6.1 Learning Peephole Patterns
11.6.2 Generating Instruction Sequences
11.7 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 12 Instruction Scheduling
12.1 Introduction
12.2 The Instruction-Scheduling Problem
12.2.1 Other Measures of Schedule Quality
12.2.2 What Makes Scheduling Hard?
12.3 Local List Scheduling
12.3.1 The Algorithm
12.3.2 Scheduling Operations with Variable Delays
12.3.3 Extending the Algorithm
12.3.4 Tie Breaking in the List Scheduling Algorithm
12.3.5 Forward versus Backward List Scheduling
12.3.6 Improving the Efficiency of List Scheduling
12.4 Regional Scheduling
12.4.1 Scheduling Extended Basic Blocks
12.4.2 Trace Scheduling
12.4.3 Cloning for Context
12.5 Advanced Topics
12.5.1 The Strategy of Software Pipelining
12.5.2 An Algorithm for Software Pipelining
12.6 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER 13 Register Allocation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Background Issues
13.2.1 Memory versus Registers
13.2.2 Allocation versus Assignment
13.2.3 Register Classes
13.3 Local Register Allocation and Assignment
13.3.1 Top-Down Local Register Allocation
13.3.2 Bottom-Up Local Register Allocation
13.3.3 Moving Beyond Single Blocks
13.4 Global Register Allocation and Assignment
13.4.1 Discovering Global Live Ranges
13.4.2 Estimating Global Spill Costs
13.4.3 Interferences and the Interference Graph
13.4.4 Top-Down Coloring
13.4.5 Bottom-Up Coloring
13.4.6 Coalescing Copies to Reduce Degree
13.4.7 Comparing Top-Down and Bottom-Up Global Allocators
13.4.8 Encoding Machine Constraints in the Interference Graph
13.5 Advanced Topics
13.5.1 Variations on Graph-Coloring Allocation
13.5.2 Global Register Allocation over SSA Form
13.6 Summary and Perspective
CHAPTER A ILOC
A.1 Introduction
A.2 Naming Conventions
A.3 Individual Operations
A.3.1 Arithmetic
A.3.2 Shifts
A.3.3 Memory Operations
A.3.4 Register-to-Register Copy Operations
A.4 Control-Flow Operations
A.4.1 Alternate Comparison and Branch Syntax
A.4.2 Jumps
A.5 Representing SSA Form
CHAPTER B Data Structures
B.1 Introduction
B.2 Representing Sets
B.2.1 Representing Sets as Ordered Lists
B.2.2 Representing Sets as Bit Vectors
B.2.3 Representing Sparse Sets
B.3 Implementing Intermediate Representations
B.3.1 Graphical Intermediate Representations
B.3.2 Linear Intermediate Forms
B.4 Implementing Hash Tables
B.4.1 Choosing a Hash Function
B.4.2 Open Hashing
B.4.3 Open Addressing
B.4.4 Storing Symbol Records
B.4.5 Adding Nested Lexical Scopes
B.5 A Flexible Symbol-Table Design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2011
- Published:
- 7th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916613
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120884780
- Paperback ISBN:
About the Author
Keith Cooper
Dr. Cooper, Professor, Dept. of Computer Science at Rice University, is the leader of the Massively Scalar Compiler Project at Rice, which investigates issues relating to optimization and code generation for modern machines. He is also a member of the Center for High Performance Software Research, the Computer and Information Technology Institute, and the Center for Multimedia Communication -- all at Rice. He teaches courses in Compiler Construction at the undergraduate and graduate level.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rice University, Houston, Texas
Linda Torczon
Linda Torczon is a principal investigator on the Massively Scalar Compiler Project at Rice University, and the Grid Application Development Software Project sponsored by the next Generation Software program of the National Science Foundation. She also serves as the executive director of HiPerSoft and of the Los Alamos Computer Science Institute. Her research interests include code generation, interprocedural dataflow analysis and optimization, and programming environments.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rice University, Houston, Texas
Reviews
"Keith Cooper and Linda Torczon are leading compilers researchers who have also built several state-of-the-art compilers. This book adeptly spans both worlds, by explaining both time-tested techniques and new algorithms, and by providing practical advice on engineering and constructing a compiler. Engineering a Compiler is a rich survey and exposition of the important techniques necessary to build a modern compiler."--Jim Larus, Microsoft Research
"The book is well written, and well supported with diagrams, tables, and illustrative examples. It is a suitable textbook for use in a compilers course at the undergraduate or graduate level, where the primary focus of the course is code optimization."--ACM’s Computing Reviews.com
"This book is a wealth of useful information, prepared didactically, with many helpful hints, historical indications, and suggestions for further reading. It is a helpful working book for undergraduate and intermediate-level students, written by authors with an excellent professional and teaching background. An engineer will use the book as a general reference. For special topics, an ambitious reader will consult more recent publications in the subject area."--ACM’s Computing Reviews.com