Engineered Nanopores for Bioanalytical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Engineered nanopores for bioanalytical applications
Chapter 1. Ion Transport in Nanopores
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Brownian motion
1.3 Net transport of ions: the Nernst–Planck equation and its derivation
1.4 The conductance of a pore with uncharged walls
1.5 The effect of surface charge
1.6 Particle translocation through nanopores—the model of deBlois and Bean
References
Chapter 2. DNA Translocation
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Physics of a polyelectrolyte inside a nanopore
2.3 Electroosmotic flow inside a cylindrically nanopore
2.4 DNA inside a nanopore
2.5 Capture rate and probability of successful translocation
2.6 Stalling DNA in a nanopore
2.7 Stalling DNA in nanocapillaries
References
Chapter 3. Instrumentation for Low-Noise High-Bandwidth Nanopore Recording
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Components of a nanopore setup and their integration
3.3 Low-current measurement techniques
3.4 Bandwidth and background noise
3.5 Noise filtering, sampling, and resolution
3.6 Outlook: pushing the detection limit
Ackowledgements
References
Chapter 4. Biological Pores on Lipid Bilayers
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Formation: overview and experimental protocols
4.3 Pore characterization: overview and experimental protocols
4.4 Bacterial pore-forming toxins
4.5 Bacterial porins
4.6 Pore-forming peptides
4.7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Solid-State Nanopore Fabrication
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Overview of materials
5.3 Fabrication methods
5.4 Control of pore size
5.5 Surface modification
References
Chapter 6. Case Studies Using Solid-State Pores
6.1 Introduction
6.2 DNA and RNA translocations
6.3 DNA unzipping
6.4 Optical detection
6.5 DNA sequencing
6.6 Protein analysis with solid-state nanopores
6.7 Conclusion
References
Index
Description
Engineered Nanopores for Bioanalytical Applications is the first book to focus primarily on practical analytical applications of nanopore development. These nanoscale analytical techniques have exciting potential because they can be used in applications such as DNA sequencing, DNA fragment sizing, DNA/protein binding, and protein/protein binding.
This book provides a solid professional reference on nanopores for readers in academia, industry and engineering and biomedical fields. In addition, the book describes the instrumentation, fabrication, and experimental methods necessary to carry out nanopore-based experiments for developing new devices.
Key Features
- Includes application case studies for detection, identification and analysis of biomolecules and related functional nanomaterials
- Introduces the techniques of manufacturing solid state materials with functional nanopores
- Explains the use of nanopores in DNA sequencing and the wider range of applications from environmental monitoring to forensics
Readership
Biomedical Engineering; Applied research scientists / engineers involved in the applied R&D areas of bio micro-nanofluidics, genetic engineering, Micro/nanofabrication, BioNEMS, bionanomaterials; Pharmaceuticals Engineers and Biotechnology Industry Scientists working on drug discovery, drug delivery methods, safety and drug screening; Biomedical laboratory researchers working on new methods for Tissue Engineering, Stem Cells, and Regenerative Medicine technologies; BioNEMS , biosensors, and micro- nanofluidics industries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 4th March 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437734744
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437734737
About the Authors
Joshua B. Edel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London
Tim Albrecht Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London