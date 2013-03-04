Engineered Nanopores for Bioanalytical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437734737, 9781437734744

Engineered Nanopores for Bioanalytical Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Joshua B. Edel Tim Albrecht
eBook ISBN: 9781437734744
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437734737
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 4th March 2013
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Introduction

Engineered nanopores for bioanalytical applications

Chapter 1. Ion Transport in Nanopores

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Brownian motion

1.3 Net transport of ions: the Nernst–Planck equation and its derivation

1.4 The conductance of a pore with uncharged walls

1.5 The effect of surface charge

1.6 Particle translocation through nanopores—the model of deBlois and Bean

References

Chapter 2. DNA Translocation

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Physics of a polyelectrolyte inside a nanopore

2.3 Electroosmotic flow inside a cylindrically nanopore

2.4 DNA inside a nanopore

2.5 Capture rate and probability of successful translocation

2.6 Stalling DNA in a nanopore

2.7 Stalling DNA in nanocapillaries

References

Chapter 3. Instrumentation for Low-Noise High-Bandwidth Nanopore Recording

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Components of a nanopore setup and their integration

3.3 Low-current measurement techniques

3.4 Bandwidth and background noise

3.5 Noise filtering, sampling, and resolution

3.6 Outlook: pushing the detection limit

Ackowledgements

References

Chapter 4. Biological Pores on Lipid Bilayers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Formation: overview and experimental protocols

4.3 Pore characterization: overview and experimental protocols

4.4 Bacterial pore-forming toxins

4.5 Bacterial porins

4.6 Pore-forming peptides

4.7 Conclusion

References

Chapter 5. Solid-State Nanopore Fabrication

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Overview of materials

5.3 Fabrication methods

5.4 Control of pore size

5.5 Surface modification

References

Chapter 6. Case Studies Using Solid-State Pores

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DNA and RNA translocations

6.3 DNA unzipping

6.4 Optical detection

6.5 DNA sequencing

6.6 Protein analysis with solid-state nanopores

6.7 Conclusion

References

Index

Description

Engineered Nanopores for Bioanalytical Applications is the first book to focus primarily on practical analytical applications of nanopore development. These nanoscale analytical techniques have exciting potential because they can be used in applications such as DNA sequencing, DNA fragment sizing, DNA/protein binding, and protein/protein binding.

This book provides a solid professional reference on nanopores for readers in academia, industry and engineering and biomedical fields. In addition, the book describes the instrumentation, fabrication, and experimental methods necessary to carry out nanopore-based experiments for developing new devices.

Key Features

  • Includes application case studies for detection, identification and analysis of biomolecules and related functional nanomaterials

  • Introduces the techniques of manufacturing solid state materials with functional nanopores

  • Explains the use of nanopores in DNA sequencing and the wider range of applications from environmental monitoring to forensics

Readership

Biomedical Engineering; Applied research scientists / engineers involved in the applied R&D areas of bio micro-nanofluidics, genetic engineering, Micro/nanofabrication, BioNEMS, bionanomaterials; Pharmaceuticals Engineers and Biotechnology Industry Scientists working on drug discovery, drug delivery methods, safety and drug screening; Biomedical laboratory researchers working on new methods for Tissue Engineering, Stem Cells, and Regenerative Medicine technologies; BioNEMS , biosensors, and micro- nanofluidics industries.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2013
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437734744
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437734737

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Joshua B. Edel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London

Tim Albrecht Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London

