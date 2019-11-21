Engineered Nanomaterials and Phytonanotechnology: Challenges for Plant Sustainability, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Environmental application of nanomaterials: a promise to sustainable future
Muhammad Zia-ur-Rehman
2. Recent advances in phytonanotechnology
Utpal Bora
3. Plant-nanoparticle interactions: mechanisms, effects, and approaches
Utpal Bora
4. Application of nanoparticles in agriculture
Mansour Ghorbanpour
5. Engineered nanomaterials uptake, bioaccumulation, and toxicity mechanisms in plants
Vinay Kumar
6. Engineered nanomaterials in plants: sensors, carrier, and bio-imaging
Utpal Bora
7. Antioxidant role of nanoparticles for enhancing ecological performance of plant system
Bijay Ketan Sarangi
8. Toxicity assessment of metal oxide nanoparticles on terrestrial plants
Vishnu D. Rajput
9. Cerium oxide nano-particles: advances in synthesis, prospects and application in agro-ecosystem
Muhammad Zia-ur-Rehman
10. ZnO nanoparticle with promising anti-microbial and antiproliferation synergistic properties
Hardeep Singh Tuli
11. Biologically synthesized nanomaterials and their antimicrobial potentials
Vinay Kumar
12. Emerging plant-based anti-cancer green nanomaterials in present scenario
Muthupandian Saravanan
Description
Engineered Nanomaterials and Phytonanotechnology: Challenges for Plant Sustainability, Volume 87 in the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on the Current status of environmental monitoring, Physical principles of infrared, Chemical principles of infrared, Instrumentation and hardware, Data analysis, Sampling, Applications in water, Application in soil and sediments, Applications in ecology of animals and plants, Applications in air monitoring, Applications in contamination, Applications in marine environments, Advantages and pitfalls, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the field of engineered nanomaterials in plants
Readership
Academic and non-academic sectors, especially in environmental, biomedical, and food analysis fields. Ph.D. students to senior researchers and scientists who need to update their knowledge regarding data analysis methods
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128213209
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sandeep Kumar Verma Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Verma has more than 12 years’ research experience in the field of biotechnology and he has published more than 30 papers in SCI journals. He is a recognized expert in the use of biotechnology, molecular biology, and nanotechnology techniques, giving many invited talks and presented papers at international conferences and symposia around the world. He has undergone an advanced training course on a practical course in mammalian cell biology, RNA structure and function, and quorum sensing in plant-associated bacteria at the ICGEB, Italy. Furthermore, he has received two best oral paper presentation awards in national conferences and one young scientist award in international conference. Besides, he has also received a memento for scientific achievement from the Rector, BAIBU.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Biological Science, SAGE University, India
Ashok Kumar Das Serial Volume Editor
Ashok Kumar Das is at Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, Ethiopia
Affiliations and Expertise
Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, Ethiopia