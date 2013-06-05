Engineered Biomimicry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124159952, 9780123914323

Engineered Biomimicry

1st Edition

Editors: Akhlesh Lakhtakia Raúl José Martín-Palma
eBook ISBN: 9780123914323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124159952
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th June 2013
Page Count: 496
Description

Engineered Biomimicry covers a broad range of research topics in the emerging discipline of biomimicry. Biologically inspired science and technology, using the principles of math and physics, has led to the development of products as ubiquitous as Velcro™ (modeled after the spiny hooks on plant seeds and fruits). Readers will learn to take ideas and concepts like this from nature, implement them in research, and understand and explain diverse phenomena and their related functions. From bioinspired computing and medical products to biomimetic applications like artificial muscles, MEMS, textiles and vision sensors, Engineered Biomimicry explores a wide range of technologies informed by living natural systems.

Engineered Biomimicry helps physicists, engineers and material scientists seek solutions in nature to the most pressing technical problems of our times, while providing a solid understanding of the important role of biophysics. Some physical applications include adhesion superhydrophobicity and self-cleaning,  structural coloration, photonic devices, biomaterials and composite materials, sensor systems, robotics and locomotion, and ultra-lightweight structures.

Key Features

  • Explores biomimicry, a fast-growing, cross-disciplinary field in which researchers study biological activities in nature to make critical advancements in science and engineering
  • Introduces bioinspiration, biomimetics, and bioreplication, and provides biological background and practical applications for each
  • Cutting-edge topics include bio-inspired robotics, microflyers, surface modification and more

Readership

Applied physicists, biophysicists, engineers, bioengineers, material scientists

Table of Contents

Dedication

Contributors

Foreword

Biology inspires - Diversity matters

Preface

The World’s Top Olympians

1 Introduction

2 Sprints, middle-distance, and long-distance events

3 High-altitude training

4 Long jump and high jump

5 Swimming and diving

6 Pumping iron

7 Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 1. Biomimetic Vision Sensors

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Imaging, vision sensors, and eyes

1.3 Biomimetic approaches to vision sensors

1.4 Case Study: Musca domestica vision sensor

1.5 Biomimetic vision sensor developments

1.6 Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 2. Noise Exploitation and Adaptation in Neuromorphic Sensors

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Organization of neurobiological sensory systems

2.3 Noise exploitation in neurobiology

2.4 Learning and adaptation

2.5 Case study: Neuromorphic acoustic source localizer

2.6 ΣΔ Learning framework

2.7 Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Biomimetic Hard Materials

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Design guidelines for biomimetic hard materials

3.3 Biomimetic hard materials at the macroscale

3.4 Biomimetic hard materials at the micro- and nanoscales

3.5 Conclusion and outlook

References

Chapter 4. Biomimetic Robotics

4.1 Introduction to biomimicry

4.2 Technologies facilitating biomimetic robotics

4.3 Engineering applications

4.4 Prognosis for the future

References

Chapter 5. Bioinspired and Biomimetic Microflyers

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Design space for microflyers

5.3 Physical challenges at small scales

5.4 Unsteady aerodynamics in animal flight

5.5 Airframes

5.6 Modeling

5.7 Sensors

5.8 Future challenges

References

Chapter 6. Muscular Biopolymers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Three-dimensional fabrication of biopolymer nanocomposites (IBMCs)

6.3 chitosan/Nafion® composite 3-D manufacturing procedure

6.4 Modeling and simulation

6.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Bioscaffolds: Fabrication and Performance

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fabrication of 3D bioscaffolds

7.3 Surface modification of scaffolds

7.4 Bioactive molecule delivery with scaffolds

7.5 Conclusions and perspectives

References

Chapter 8. Surface Modification for Biocompatibility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The surface region

8.4 A biomaterials surface science lab of your own

8.5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. Flight Control Using Biomimetic Optical Sensors

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Structure of the Visual World of Insects

9.3 Airborne Compass Based on Sky Polarization

9.4 Ocelli Attitude Reference

9.5 Optical-Flow Control of Height and Course

9.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 10. Biomimetic Textiles

10.1 Textiles

10.2 Biomimicry

10.3 Biomimesis in textile-materials engineering

10.4 Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 11. Structural Colors

11.1 Introduction: Colors in nature

11.2 A brief history of research

11.3 Physical mechanisms for structural color

11.4 Structural colors from natural photonic structures

11.5 Attempts to mimic structural colors

11.6 Applications of structural colors in art and industry

11.7 Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 12. Biomimetic Antireflection Surfaces

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Scalable self-assembly of colloidal particles

12.3 Templated broadband moth-eye antireflection coatings on semiconductor wafers

12.4 Templated transparent moth-eye antireflection coatings

12.5 Nanostructured superhydrophobic coatings

12.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Biomimetic Self-Organization and Self-Healing

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Navigation in large groups

13.3 Collective decision making

13.4 Coordination of large construction work

13.5 Swarm intelligence

13.6 Self-sealing

13.7 Self-healing

13.8 Adaptive growth

13.9 Multilayer formation

13.10 Discussion and perspectives

References

Chapter 14. Solution-Based Techniques for Biomimetics and Bioreplication

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Bioreplication techniques and processes

14.3 Bioreplica photonic crystals

14.4 Concluding remarks and future directions

References

Chapter 15. Vapor-Deposition Techniques

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Physical vapor deposition

15.3 Chemical vapor deposition

15.4 Atomic layer deposition

15.5 Molecular beam epitaxy

15.6 Concluding remarks

References

Chapter 16. Atomic Layer Deposition for Biomimicry

16.1 Atomic layer deposition: history and technology

16.2 Application of ALD to biomaterials

16.3 Future perspectives of ALD in biomimetics

16.4 Summary

References

Chapter 17. Evolutionary Computation and Genetic Programming

17.1 Bioinspired computing

17.2 History and Variants of Evolutionary Computing

17.3 Genetic Programming: History, Principles, and Methods

17.4 Advances and State of the Art

17.5 Applications

17.6 Human-Competitive Results of Genetic Programming

17.7 Conclusions

References

Index

About the Editor

Akhlesh Lakhtakia

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

Raúl José Martín-Palma

Raúl José Martín-Palma is Adjunct Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain. His research interests include work in nanostructures and nanotechnology, optics and photonics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain

Reviews

"Chemical, electrical, and mechanical engineers explain the basic process of mimicking biological systems to achieve certain goals, and illustrate them with some recent examples. Among their topics are noise exploitation and adaptation in neuromorphic sensors, biomimetic robotics, surface modification for bio-compatibility, biomimetic anti-reflection surfaces…"--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

