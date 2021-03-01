Engaging Boys and Men in Sexual Assault Prevention

Lindsay Orchowski recently completed a NIAAA-funded research examining sexual assault prevention with college men, and is currently the Principal Investigator of a CDC-funded evaluation of sexual assault prevention, risk reduction, and bystander intervention programming among high school students, a CDC-funded evaluation of social norms interventions for sexual assault prevention and risk reduction among middle school youth, and a Department of Defense Funded evaluation of sexual assault prevention for men in the military. Dr. Lindsay M. Orchowski is an Associate Professor (Research) at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and a Staff Psychologist at Rhode Island Hospital. She completed her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Ohio University, where she studied under the apprenticeship of Dr. Christine A. Gidycz in the Laboratory for the Study and Prevention of Sexual Assault. In concert with collaborators, she has published three prior evaluations of sexual assault prevention programs for college women (Gidycz et al., 2006; Orchowski et al., 2008; Gidycz et al., 2015), as well as prevention approaches for college men (Orchowski et al., 2018; Gidycz et al., 2011), and has authored work on the implementation of sexual assault prevention programs for men (Gidycz et al., 2011), and the supervision of such work (Orchowski et al., 2011). As a Principal Investigator, she completed a NIAAA-funded research examining sexual assault prevention with college men, and is currently the Principal Investigator of two CDC-funded evaluations of sexual assault prevention, risk reduction, and bystander intervention programming among high school and middle school students, and a Department of Defense Funded evaluation of sexual assault prevention for men in the military. She has previously published Sexual Assault Risk Reduction and Resistance: Theory, Research and Practice with Elsevier.