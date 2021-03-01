Engaging Boys and Men in Sexual Assault Prevention
1st Edition
Theory, Research and Practice
Description
Engaging Boys and Men in Sexual Assault Prevention: Theory, Research and Practice explores the theory, research and practice of sexual assault prevention programs for boys and men. Following an ecosystemic perspective, this book examines individual risk and protective factors for sexual aggression, as well as peer-, family-, community- and societal-level factors that influence risk for perpetrating sexual aggression. Although the book includes a discussion of other initiatives to prevent sexual aggression (i.e., bystander intervention programs, given their use among men) the primary focus is on programs that specifically seek to engage boys and men in sexual assault prevention. The author first introduce key issues, including summarizing key risk and protective factors for sexual aggression among boys and men (i.e., healthy masculinity, rape myth acceptance).The second and third sections provide an overview of the need for sexual assault prevention efforts specific to boys and men, outlining the theory and research of current prevention practices, and raise current controversies and questions facing the field. Finally, the book addresses special topics including, false accusations and military sexual violence.
Key Features
- Addresses current controversies in the field of sexual assault risk reduction
- Explores existing individual-level workshops addressing men’s violence against women
- Reviews the association between traditional masculine norms and sexual violence perpetration
- Discusses international sexual assault prevention programs that engage boys and men
- Highlight how aspects of hypermasculinity strongly correlated with assaultive behavior
- Provides an overview of research examining risk factors for sexual aggression
- Synthesizes the conceptualization of rape myths, current assessments of rape myths, and examine how rape myths function as a risk factor for perpetration
Readership
Intended for researchers who explore sexual assault risk reduction efforts, practitioners in sexual assault prevention work. It may also be used by those in women’s or gender studies, sociology, or in violence and/or criminal justice
Table of Contents
1. Theoretical Approaches to Sexual Assault Prevention with Boys and Men: An Overview
2. Men’s Violence Against Women as a Social Justice Issue
3. Risk and Protective Factors for Sexual Aggression Across the Ecosystem: An Overview
4. The Role of Rape Myths in Contributing to Sexual Violence: Implications for Prevention
5. The Culture of Masculinity and Sexual Aggression: Raising Boys to be Non-Violent Men
6. Social Norms and Sexual Violence: A Review of the Literature
7. Alcohol Use and Risk for Sexual Aggression: Implications for Prevention
8. Sexual Consent and the Prevention of Sexual Aggression
9. Raising Awareness about Men’s Violence Against Women: Theory, Research and Practice
10. Efficacy of Sexual Assault Prevention with Boys and Men
11. Engaging Boys and Men as Allies in Prevention: The Efficacy of Bystander Program Approaches for Boys and Men
12. An Integrated Model of Sexual Aggression: 25 Years of Research and Practice
13. E-Health Interventions to Engage Boys and Men
14. Sexual Aggression as a Global Health Problem: Theory and Intervention Efficacy
15. False Accusations: Discussing the Elephant in the Room
16. Repeat Perpetration: Developmental Trajectories and Measurement of Recidivism
17. Perpetrator Characteristics: Implications for Programming, Policy and Sanctioning on College Campuses
18. Military Sexual Violence: Engaging Men in Prevention
19. Treatment for Perpetrators of Rape: Implications for Prevention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192023
About the Editors
Lindsay Orchowski
Lindsay Orchowski recently completed a NIAAA-funded research examining sexual assault prevention with college men, and is currently the Principal Investigator of a CDC-funded evaluation of sexual assault prevention, risk reduction, and bystander intervention programming among high school students, a CDC-funded evaluation of social norms interventions for sexual assault prevention and risk reduction among middle school youth, and a Department of Defense Funded evaluation of sexual assault prevention for men in the military. Dr. Lindsay M. Orchowski is an Associate Professor (Research) at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and a Staff Psychologist at Rhode Island Hospital. She completed her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Ohio University, where she studied under the apprenticeship of Dr. Christine A. Gidycz in the Laboratory for the Study and Prevention of Sexual Assault. In concert with collaborators, she has published three prior evaluations of sexual assault prevention programs for college women (Gidycz et al., 2006; Orchowski et al., 2008; Gidycz et al., 2015), as well as prevention approaches for college men (Orchowski et al., 2018; Gidycz et al., 2011), and has authored work on the implementation of sexual assault prevention programs for men (Gidycz et al., 2011), and the supervision of such work (Orchowski et al., 2011). As a Principal Investigator, she completed a NIAAA-funded research examining sexual assault prevention with college men, and is currently the Principal Investigator of two CDC-funded evaluations of sexual assault prevention, risk reduction, and bystander intervention programming among high school and middle school students, and a Department of Defense Funded evaluation of sexual assault prevention for men in the military. She has previously published Sexual Assault Risk Reduction and Resistance: Theory, Research and Practice with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI, USA
Alan Berkowitz
Dr. Alan Berkowitz received his Ph.D. in Psychology from Cornell University in 1981 and is a New York State licensed Psychologist. At Hobart and William Smith Colleges he developed one of the first rape prevention programs for men in the United States for men, was co-director of the college's highly regarded Men and Masculinity Program and chaired the Prejudice Reduction Task Force. He edited or co-edited two of the first books on this topic and is highly regarded for his extensive research, training, and theoretical contributions to this topic. He is the Editor and founder of The Report on Social Norms, and has over twenty-five years of experience in higher education as a trainer, psychologist, faculty member, and Counseling Center Director. Dr. Berkowitz is currently an independent consultant who helps colleges, universities, public health agencies, military organizations, and communities design programs that address health and social justice issues. His lecture and workshop topics include: changing campus, community and base culture, effective drug and sexual assault prevention strategies, reducing prejudice, racial identity theory, multicultural issues, alcohol and sexual assault, men's responsibility for preventing sexual assault, developing alliances across differences, and understanding today's youth. He is a Fellow of the American College Health Association, has been recognized by the American College Personnel Association for his "Outstanding Contributions to Men's Issues”, and is a sexual assault prevention Subject Matter Expert for the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, USA
Ratings and Reviews
