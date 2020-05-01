Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change is a guide to successfully integrating science into urban, regional, and coastal planning activities to build truly sustainable communities that can withstand climate change. It requires a shift in the traditional thinking of academic researchers: working across disciplines to solve complex societal and environmental problems, focusing on the real-world human impacts of climate change, and how the science can be used to advocate for and institute change.
Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change appeals to a wide variety of audiences, including university administrators looking to create and sustain interdisciplinary research groups, community and state officials, non-profit and community advocates, and community organizers seeking guidance for generating and growing meaningful, productive relationships with university researchers to support change in their communities.
Key Features
- Focuses on the process of building a successful, active partnership between climate change researchers and climate resilience professionals
- Provides case studies of university-community partnerships in building climate resilience
- Includes interviews and contributors from a wide variety of disciplines engaged in climate resilience partnerships
Readership
University administrators and researchers in a climate adaptation related field including climatology, meteorology, coastal science, ecology, geosciences, geography, land use planning, and policy
Table of Contents
Part I. Discovery
1. Introduction: The Case for Citizen-Engaged Science
2. Planning Theory/Traditions in Urban Planning
3. Transformative Research: Resilience is Rawlsian
4. The Origin of the Institute for Sustainable Communities
5. Discoveries & Reserach
6. Breaking Down InterdisciplinaryWalls
Part II. Process for Creating Citizen-Engaged Science
7. The Community in Work
8. Empowering Learners
9. Integrated Impact
10. Ethics of Community-based Research
11. Program Evaluation
13. Conclusion - Lessions and Regrets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128155752