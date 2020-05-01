Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change is a guide to successfully integrating science into urban, regional, and coastal planning activities to build truly sustainable communities that can withstand climate change. It requires a shift in the traditional thinking of academic researchers: working across disciplines to solve complex societal and environmental problems, focusing on the real-world human impacts of climate change, and how the science can be used to advocate for and institute change.

Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change appeals to a wide variety of audiences, including university administrators looking to create and sustain interdisciplinary research groups, community and state officials, non-profit and community advocates, and community organizers seeking guidance for generating and growing meaningful, productive relationships with university researchers to support change in their communities.