Energy
1st Edition
Engine of Evolution
Description
Energy: Engine of Evolution describes the importance of energy in the evolution of nature and culture on Earth. The book presents a compact history of energy for the creation of a sound basis for understanding the possible futures of the energy industry. It also brings a fresh element into the discussion on sustainable development. This scientific monograph consists of two parts. Part I is composed of five chapters with details on the history of planet Earth along the tracks left by energy. These five chapters correspond with the five successive energy revolutions. Energy revolution marks the boundaries between energy periods, and an energy period is characterized by an ecologically dominant energy regime. Part II is comprised of two chapters and an appendix. The first chapter describes a model called ""Staircase of Energy Regimes"" for the role of energy in the evolution of life. The second chapter then applies the Staircase model in exploring the pathways to a more sustainable future. This book will be of value to anyone interested in a ""sustainable future of system Earth"".
Table of Contents
About the book
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Part I The First Five Energy Revolutions - A Time Journey through the History of Life -
Chapter 1 The Photo-Energy Revolution
The Origin of Life
Photosynthesis and Free Oxygen
And the Face of the Earth Changed
Chapter 2 The Oxo-Energy Revolution
The Origin of Aerobic Respiration
Microbial Symbiosis
And the Face of the Earth Changed
Chapter 3 The Pyro-Energy Revolution
The Origin of Hominids
Man the Fire Master
And the Face of the Earth Changed
Chapter 4 The Agro-Energy Revolution
Man the Solar Farmer
A New Reality Emerges
And the Face of the Earth Changed
Chapter 5 The Carbo-Energy Revolution
Hydrocarbon Man
The Carbian Explosion
And the Face of the Earth Changed
Part II The Next Energy Revolution - Evolutionary Energetics, Models and Scenarios -
Chapter 6 The Staircase of Energy Regimes
Energy Regimes
The Evolution of Information
Socio-Technological Development
The Evolution of System Earth
Chapter 7 The Emerging Helio-Energy Revolution
Signs of a Coming Energy Revolution
The Next Energy Revolution
And the Face of the Earth will Change
Appendix Energy, Complexity and Evolution
The Nature of Energy
Energy-Driven Organisation
References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 15th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472669
About the Author
Frank Niele
Affiliations and Expertise
Shell Global Solutions International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands