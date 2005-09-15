Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521545, 9780080472669

Energy

1st Edition

Engine of Evolution

Authors: Frank Niele
eBook ISBN: 9780080472669
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th September 2005
Page Count: 212
Description

Energy: Engine of Evolution describes the importance of energy in the evolution of nature and culture on Earth. The book presents a compact history of energy for the creation of a sound basis for understanding the possible futures of the energy industry. It also brings a fresh element into the discussion on sustainable development. This scientific monograph consists of two parts. Part I is composed of five chapters with details on the history of planet Earth along the tracks left by energy. These five chapters correspond with the five successive energy revolutions. Energy revolution marks the boundaries between energy periods, and an energy period is characterized by an ecologically dominant energy regime. Part II is comprised of two chapters and an appendix. The first chapter describes a model called ""Staircase of Energy Regimes"" for the role of energy in the evolution of life. The second chapter then applies the Staircase model in exploring the pathways to a more sustainable future. This book will be of value to anyone interested in a ""sustainable future of system Earth"".

Table of Contents


About the book

Foreword

Acknowledgements

Introduction

Part I The First Five Energy Revolutions - A Time Journey through the History of Life -

Chapter 1 The Photo-Energy Revolution

The Origin of Life

Photosynthesis and Free Oxygen

And the Face of the Earth Changed

Chapter 2 The Oxo-Energy Revolution

The Origin of Aerobic Respiration

Microbial Symbiosis

And the Face of the Earth Changed

Chapter 3 The Pyro-Energy Revolution

The Origin of Hominids

Man the Fire Master

And the Face of the Earth Changed

Chapter 4 The Agro-Energy Revolution

Man the Solar Farmer

A New Reality Emerges

And the Face of the Earth Changed

Chapter 5 The Carbo-Energy Revolution

Hydrocarbon Man

The Carbian Explosion

And the Face of the Earth Changed

Part II The Next Energy Revolution - Evolutionary Energetics, Models and Scenarios -

Chapter 6 The Staircase of Energy Regimes

Energy Regimes

The Evolution of Information

Socio-Technological Development

The Evolution of System Earth

Chapter 7 The Emerging Helio-Energy Revolution

Signs of a Coming Energy Revolution

The Next Energy Revolution

And the Face of the Earth will Change

Appendix Energy, Complexity and Evolution

The Nature of Energy

Energy-Driven Organisation

References

Glossary

Index


Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080472669

About the Author

Frank Niele

Affiliations and Expertise

Shell Global Solutions International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

