Energy Technology and Directions for the Future
1st Edition
Description
Energy Technology and Directions for the Future presents the fundamentals of energy for scientists and engineers. It is a survey of energy sources that will be available for use in the 21st century energy mix. The reader will learn about the history and science of several energy sources as well as the technology and social significance of energy. Themes in the book include thermodynamics, electricity distribution, geothermal energy, fossil fuels, solar energy, nuclear energy, alternate energy (wind, water, biomass), energy and society, energy and the environment, sustainable development, the hydrogen economy, and energy forecasting. The approach is designed to present an intellectually rich and interesting text that is also practical.This is accomplished by introducing basic concepts in the context of energy technologies and, where appropriate, in historical context. Scientific concepts are used to solve concrete engineering problems.
The technical level of presentation presumes that readers have completed college level physics with calculus and mathematics through calculus of several variables. The selection of topics is designed to provide the reader with an introduction to the language, concepts and techniques used in all major energy components that are expected to contribute to the 21st century energy mix. Future energy professionals will need to understand the origin and interactions of these energy components to thrive in an energy industry that is evolving from an industry dominated by fossil fuels to an industry working with many energy sources.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals of energy production for engineers, scientists, engineering professors, students, and anyone in the field who needs a technical discussion of energy topics.
- Provides engineers with a valuable expanded knowledge base using the U.S. National Academy of Sciences content standards.
- Examines the energy options for the twenty-first century as older energy sources quickly become depleted.
Readership
undergrad science and engineering students (w/ completion courses in physics and calculus); graduate students and working professionals, esp. engineers & scientists in the energy industry (oil & gas, nuclear, solar, geothermal, etc.)
Table of Contents
Preface Acknowledgments About the Author
Introduction 1.1 Units and Dimensional Analysis 1.2 A Brief History of Energy Consumption 1.3 Energy Consumption and the Quality of Life 1.4 Mechanical Energy 1.5 Dynamics and Energy Transformations 1.6 Energy Professtionals
Electric Power Generation and Distribution 2.1 Historical Development of Electric Power 2.2 Electromagnetism 2.3 Elements of Alternating Current Circuits 2.4 Electric Power Generation 2.5 Electric Power Distribution 2.6 Distributed Generation
Heat Engines and Heat Exchangers 3.1 Temperature and Composition 3.2 Thermodynamic Systems and States 3.3 Laws of Thermodynamics 3.4 Equilibrium Conditions in the Absence of Gravity 3.5 Heat Engines 3.6 Heat Transfer 3.7 Heat Exchangers
The Earth and Geothermal Energy 4.1 Formation of Celestial Objects 4.2 Kant-Laplace Hypothesis 4.3 Evolution of the Primordial Earth 4.4 Radioactivity 4.5 Plate Tectonics 4.6 Fluids in Porous Media 4.7 Equilibrium Conditions in the Presence of Gravity 4.8 Geothermal Energy
Origin of Fossil Fuel 5.1 Models of the Atom 5.2 Molecular Biology 5.3 What is Life? 5.4 Spontaneous Generation 5.5 The Miller-Urey Experiment 5.6 Photosynthesis 5.7 Origin of Fossil Fuels
Fossil Energy 6.1 The History of Fossil Fuels 6.2 Coal 6.3 Petroleum Fluids 6.4 Petroleum Exploration 6.5 Petroleum Production 6.6 Reservoir Management 6.7 Nonconventional Fossil Fuels
Solar Energy 7.1 Nuclear Fusion: The Source of Solar Energy 7.2 The Life of a Star 7.3 Solar Energy 7.4 Passive Solar 7.5 Active Solar 7.6 Solar Power Plants
Solar Electric Technology
8.1 Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle 8.2 Bohr’s Complementarity and Wave-Particle Duality 8.3 Born’s Probabilistic View 8.4 Nonrelativistic Schroedinger Equation 8.5 Path Integral Formalism 8.6 Tunneling: A Quantum Mechanical Phenomenon 8.7 Interpretation of Quantum Theory 8.8 Photovoltaics
Mass-Energy Transformations 9.1 Einstein’s Relativity 9.2 Invariance, Symmetry, and Relativity 9.3 An Illustration from Particle Physics 9.4 Scattering 9.5 The Particle Zoo 9.6 Time 9.7 Relativistic Path Integral Formalism 9.8 Relativistic Quantum Theory 9.9 GUT and TOE
Nucleosynthesis 10.1 The Expanding Universe 10.2 Cosmic Radiation 10.3 Astronomical Distances 10.4 The Standard Cosmological Model 10.5 Cosmological Parameters 10.6 The Big Bang
Nuclear Energy 11.1 History of Nuclear Energy 11.2 Nuclear Stability and Decay 11.3 Applications of Nuclear Energy 11.4 Availability of Nuclear Fuel 11.5 Environmental and Safety Issues
Alternative Energy: Wind and Water 12.1 Fluids in Motion 12.2 Wind 12.3 Hydropower 12.4 The Ocean 12.5 Fractals and Geographical Lengths
Alternative Energy: Biomass and Synfuels 13.1 The Synthetic Theory of Evolution 13.2 Evolution: Gradualism or Punctuated Equilibrium? 13.3 Evolution of Humans 13.4 Modern Taxonomy 13.5 Population Models 13.6 Populations and Chaos 13.7 Biomass 13.8 Synfuels
Energy, Economics, and Environment 14.1 Energy Conservation and Cogeneration 14.2 Energy and the Environment 14.3 Economics 14.4 Life Cycle Analysis 14.5 Sustainable Development: A Compelling Scenario 14.6 Energy and Ethics 14.7 Energy and Geopolitics
The Twenty-First Century Energy Mix 15.1 Hydrogen and Fuel Cells 15.2 The Hydrogen Economy 15.3 Summary of Energy Options 15.4 Forecast Methodologies and Forecasts 15.5 What Does the Future Hold?
Appendices References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 491
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 26th January 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122482915
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300433
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470085
About the Author
John R. Fanchi,
John R. Fanchi is a Professor in the Department of Engineering and Energy Institute at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He holds the Ross B. Matthews Chair of Petroleum Engineering and teaches courses in energy and engineering. Before this appointment, he taught petroleum and energy engineering courses at the Colorado School of Mines and worked in the technology centers of four energy companies (Chevron, Marathon, Cities Service and Getty). He is a Distinguished Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and authored numerous books, including Integrated Reservoir Asset Management, Energy: Technology and Directions for the Future, Shared Earth Modeling, and Integrated Flow Modeling, all published with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Engineering and Energy Institute, Texas Christian University, USA
Reviews
“I recommend the book for anyone working in an energy related field who would like to get a better understanding of another part of the field or the subject of energy as a whole. Working engineers who would like a reference that crosses subject boundaries and collects important information about many of them in one place will find this book a useful reference. Educated readers who may not care about the equations presented, but still want a somewhat in-depth look at the subject of energy in its various forms and the problems faced to provide it can still get a good general understanding of the various forms of energy from this book. Students of any engineering or science discipline, who would like a good understanding of the various forms of energy, their production, and use, will find this book easily readable and immediately useful.” — Saeid Mokhatab, Advisor of Natural Gas Engineering Research Projects, Chemical & Petroleum Engineering Department, University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming, USA