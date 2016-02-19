Energy Storage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080254715, 9781483145488

Energy Storage

1st Edition

A Vital Element in Mankind's Quest for Survival and Progress

Editors: Joseph Silverman
eBook ISBN: 9781483145488
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 598
Description

Energy Storage: A Vital Element in Mankind's Quest for Survival and Progress presents the transactions of the First International Assembly held at Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia, 27 May-1 June 1979. It was the first international gathering of industrial, academic, and government experts to discuss all facets of energy storage: electrochemical, thermochemical and thermal, photochemical, and mechanical. In addition to panel sessions and lectures in these four areas, there were assessments using techno-economic models of the impact of various aspects of energy storage.

The volume is organized into three sections. Section I consists of the plenary lectures, which are designed to summarize the progress, problems, and future opportunities in various areas of energy storage technology. Section II consists of Summary Proceedings. It was compiled mainly at the conference site and includes summaries of both the papers and discussions at the plenary and panel sessions. Section III contains the papers presented during the panel sessions.

Table of Contents


Preface

Organization of Assembly

Program

Section I: Plenary Lectures

Chairman's Opening Remarks

Introductory Address

"Electrochemical Storage"

"Thermochemical and Thermal Storage"

"Photochemical Storage"

"Mechanical Storage"

"Modeling and Assessment"

"Some Impacts of Energy Storage Technologies on U. S. Energy Problems"

Chairman's Closing Remarks

Section II: Summary Proceedings

Section III: Panel Session Papers

1. Electrochemical Energy Storage Panel

"Fuel Cells and Metal-Air Batteries as Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems"

"Electrochemical Energy Storage on Board of Road Electric Vehicles"

"Lithium Metal Sulfide Batteries for Electric Vehicles"

"Oxygen Electrodes for Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems"

"Electrocatalysis on Surfaces Modified by Foreign Metal Adatoms Its Application in Fuel Cells"

"Hydrogen Energy Scenario"

"Fuel Cells for Transportation"

"Ambient Temperature Batteries for Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage"

2. Thermochemical and Thermal Energy Storage Panel

Chairman's Introductory Remarks

"Thermal Energy Storage for Non-Fossil Power Plants"

"A Review of Current Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage Projects"

"Large-Scale Annual-Cycle Thermal Energy Storage in Aquifers"

"Thermal Energy Storage for Buildings"

"Sweden - A Case for Long-Term Thermal Storage"

"Thermal Energy Storage Using Metal Hydrides"

"Summary of the U. S. Thermochemical Energy Storage and Transport (TEST) Program"

"Method of Storage and Recovery of Thermal Energy by the Use of the Chemical System: (Ethyl Sulfate)-(Ethylene, Sulfuric Acid) "

"Research on Energy Storage at RisØ National Laboratory"

"Past, Present and Future of Thermochemical Hydrogen Production Research"

3. Photochemical Energy Storage Panel

"Limitations of Artificial Photochemical Solar Energy Storage"

"Some Recent Progress in Semiconductor-Liquid Junction Solar Cells"

"Processes in Photogalvanic Cells and Their Possibilities in Solar Energy Storage"

"Photoelectrical Cell for Conversion and Storage of Solar Energy Based on Photosensitized Redox Reactions"

"Electron Transfer Processes in Micellar Systems"

"Photoredox Processes. Catalytic Generation of Hydrogen by Reactions of Metal Ions with Water"

"Brief Summary of Canadian Research and Development of Interest to Photochemical Panel of the International Assembly on Energy Storage"

4. Mechanical Energy Storage Panel

"Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology Program in the United States"

"Actual C.A.E.S. Technology in Europe"

"Demonstration of a Low Cost Flywheel in an Energy Storage System"

"A Flywheel Energy Storage and Conversion System for Photovoltaic Applications"

"Fluid Bed Augmented C.A.E.S. Systems"

"Flywheel Energy Storage Systems Operating on 'Single Active Axis' Magnetic Bearings"

5. Modeling and Assessment Panel

"Methods of Evaluating and Comparing Energy Storage Devices for Automobiles"

"Energy Storage in Automotive Vehicles: An Analytical Model"

"Heating with off-Peak Electricity: A Cost-Effective Way to save Oil and Gas"

"The Assessment of Energy Storage Systems for Electric Utilities"

"Prioritization of Research Projects"

List of Participants

Author Index

