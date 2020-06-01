Energy Saving Coating Materials

Dr. Dalapati serves as a scientist with the Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), A*STAR, (Agency for Science, Technology and Research) Singapore where he was engaged in the development of low cost materials for smart coating, renewable energy, metal-oxides for photovoltaic and solar-hydrogen production, transparent energy saving coatings for thermal comfort. His key research interests and current industrial engagements are in the areas of thin film technology, smart coating, solar cells. His research works focus on the development of prototype (solar cells and heat mirror) using earth abundant and non-toxic materials He has contributed to more than 100 scientific journal papers. His research contribution includes publication in Progress In Materials Science, Nano Energy, Scientific Reports (Nature publishing group), Progress In Photovoltaic (Wiley), ACS applied materials and Interfaces (ACS), Appl. Phys. Lett. (AIP), IEEE Trans. Electron Dev etc. Since, 2016, he is serving as an associate editor for Scientific Reports (Nature publishing group), guest editor for special issue of ICMAT 2019 in Journal of Materials Chemistry A (RSC). From 2004 to 2005, he was a Research Associate at the Microelectronics Technology Group, School of Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Engineering, University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, U.K. His area of research work was in process optimization of strained-Si MOSFETs device for future CMOS technology. From 2005 to 2006, he was with the Silicon Nano Device Laboratory, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, National University of Singapore, Singapore, on advanced gate stack using high-κ gate dielectrics and high mobility channel materials.