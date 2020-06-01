Energy Saving Coating Materials
1st Edition
Design, Process, Implementation and Recent Developments
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Energy Saving Coating Materials: Design, Process, Implementation and Developments provides comprehensive information regarding recent materials advancements and design aspects and integration for infra-red radiation regulators, along with future developments of zero emission buildings. The key opportunities and challenges for the usage of existing heat regulation materials and their implementation for commercial aspects are explored. The fundamental interaction between electromagnetic waves and materials are discussed, along with materials synthesis, design and integration of coatings for smart window applications. This book presents recent developments of innovative technologies comprising energy saving materials and coatings which are key considerations for achieving vital energy saving milestones.
Key Features
- Provides knowledge-based information on the optical properties of materials and their utility for solar energy harvesting and energy saving applications
- Discusses innovative coatings for smart windows applications, including the progressive development of radiative cooling and cool paint
- Previews future developments for the synthesis, design and integration of heat regulative materials
Readership
Materials Scientists, Engineers, and postgraduate students in R&D and academia
Table of Contents
1. Solar radiation and light materials interaction
2. Infra-red (IR) radiation and materials interaction: Active, passive, transparent and opaque coatings
3. Transparent heat regulation materials and coatings: Present status, challenges and opportunity
4. Dielectric/Metal/Dielectric (DMD) multilayers: Growth and stability of ultra-thin metal layers for transparent heat regulation (THR)
5. Novel materials and concepts for regulating infra-red radiation: Radiative cooling and Cool paint
6. Understanding spectrally selective properties of solar absorbers
7. Metal Oxides and Metal Thin Films by Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), Liquid-ALD, and Successive Ionic Layer Adsorption and Reaction Methods for THR Applications
8. New Paradigm for efficient thermoelectric technologies
9. Design of thermochromic materials and coatings for cool building applications
10. Recent Development in Smart Window Engineering: 10a) A Special Focus on Antibacterial Activity 10b) Wettability studies on metal oxide thin-film surfaces
11. Up-converting Nanoparticles: Potential for a New Heat Regulating Materials
12. Machine Learning on materials selection and energy saving
13. Roadmap for materials selection and energy saving materials: Industrial utilization, key challenges and new strategies for thermal managements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221037
About the Editor
Goutam Kumar Dalapati
Dr. Dalapati serves as a scientist with the Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), A*STAR, (Agency for Science, Technology and Research) Singapore where he was engaged in the development of low cost materials for smart coating, renewable energy, metal-oxides for photovoltaic and solar-hydrogen production, transparent energy saving coatings for thermal comfort. His key research interests and current industrial engagements are in the areas of thin film technology, smart coating, solar cells. His research works focus on the development of prototype (solar cells and heat mirror) using earth abundant and non-toxic materials He has contributed to more than 100 scientific journal papers. His research contribution includes publication in Progress In Materials Science, Nano Energy, Scientific Reports (Nature publishing group), Progress In Photovoltaic (Wiley), ACS applied materials and Interfaces (ACS), Appl. Phys. Lett. (AIP), IEEE Trans. Electron Dev etc. Since, 2016, he is serving as an associate editor for Scientific Reports (Nature publishing group), guest editor for special issue of ICMAT 2019 in Journal of Materials Chemistry A (RSC). From 2004 to 2005, he was a Research Associate at the Microelectronics Technology Group, School of Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Engineering, University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, U.K. His area of research work was in process optimization of strained-Si MOSFETs device for future CMOS technology. From 2005 to 2006, he was with the Silicon Nano Device Laboratory, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, National University of Singapore, Singapore, on advanced gate stack using high-κ gate dielectrics and high mobility channel materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), A*STAR (Agency for Science, Technology and Research), Singapore.
Mohit Sharma
Dr Sharma’s current assignments are focused on lead technology acquisition for advanced materials innovative. He has lead major research projects in liaison with key industries and high value ventures, which aims to create social impact and value capture. He is proficiently contributing to filing patents (US, Singapore), industrial know-hows, technology showcases and publishing peer reviewed research papers in the area of advanced composites materials, energy saving/heat regulating coatings and tribological materials. His current research interests are composites materials processing & analyses, Nano-structured fiber-polymer interphases, Carbon/glass/polymer/natural fibers reinforced nano-composites, Nano-ceramics/metal oxide based coatings for energy saving and UV shielding applications, Industrial coatings and paint additives, Aviation grease degradation and RUL, Solid lubricants, Tribological analysis of materials in harsh environments, advanced structural materials development for aerospace, marine offshore and biomedical arenas. Before joining A*STAR in 2013, Dr Sharma worked as a Guest Scientist at Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research (IPF) Dresden, Germany and Institute of Lightweight Structures and Polymer Technology (ILK) Technical University (TU) Dresden, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
A*STAR (Agency for Science, Technology and Research), Singapore.