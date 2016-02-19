Energy Resources - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187501, 9781483187501

Energy Resources

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew L. Simon
eBook ISBN: 9781483187501
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 176
Description

Energy Resources mainly focuses on energy, including its definition, historical perspective, sources, utilization, and conservation. This text first explains what energy is and what its uses are. This book then explains coal, oil, and natural gas, which are some of the common energy sources used by various industries. Other energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, water, and nuclear energy sources are also tackled. This text also looks into fusion energy and techniques of energy conversion. This book concludes by explaining the energy allocation and utilization crisis. This publication will be invaluable to those interested in energy science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 The Historical Perspective

Chapter 2 What is Energy?

Chapter 3 Ways We Use Energy

Chapter 4 Coal

Chapter 5 Oil

Chapter 6 Natural Gas

Chapter 7 The Heat Energy of the Underground

Chapter 8 Power from Sunshine

Chapter 9 The Energy of Running Waters

Chapter 10 To Catch the Wind

Chapter 11 Atomic Energy

Chapter 12 Fusion, the Promise of Limitless Power

Chapter 13 Other Techniques of Energy Conversion

Chapter 14 The Challenge

Problems to Ponder

References

Index

About the Author

Andrew L. Simon

