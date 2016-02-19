Energy Resources
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew L. Simon
eBook ISBN: 9781483187501
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 176
Description
Energy Resources mainly focuses on energy, including its definition, historical perspective, sources, utilization, and conservation. This text first explains what energy is and what its uses are. This book then explains coal, oil, and natural gas, which are some of the common energy sources used by various industries. Other energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, water, and nuclear energy sources are also tackled. This text also looks into fusion energy and techniques of energy conversion. This book concludes by explaining the energy allocation and utilization crisis. This publication will be invaluable to those interested in energy science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 The Historical Perspective
Chapter 2 What is Energy?
Chapter 3 Ways We Use Energy
Chapter 4 Coal
Chapter 5 Oil
Chapter 6 Natural Gas
Chapter 7 The Heat Energy of the Underground
Chapter 8 Power from Sunshine
Chapter 9 The Energy of Running Waters
Chapter 10 To Catch the Wind
Chapter 11 Atomic Energy
Chapter 12 Fusion, the Promise of Limitless Power
Chapter 13 Other Techniques of Energy Conversion
Chapter 14 The Challenge
Problems to Ponder
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187501
About the Author
Andrew L. Simon
