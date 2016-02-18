Energy, Resources and Welfare
1st Edition
Exploration of Social Frameworks for Sustainable Development
Description
Bent Sørensen, one of the world’s leading experts in the field of renewable energy systems, explores the current hurdles to the universal adoption of renewable energy sources and proposes solutions to the current situation in this new inspiring work. He discusses the social, political and economic issues that make sustainability seem like such an attainable goal, and explores the ways through which change can be achieved without loss of welfare.
Even though the author has written several scientific monographs covering the technical issues behind the energy and social transitions mentioned in this book, and bases his conclusions on solid facts and analysis, Sørensen avoids specialist jargon in this text. He therefore addresses scientists and engineers directly involved in sustainable technologies, as well as energy planners and decision makers in industry and government, and also those interested in the direction in which our societies are moving. This book can be a good basis for discussions and debate, whether in academic or in political circles, and may even be used as complementary reading for students in the field of energy generation, implementation, planning, management, markets and policy.
Key Features
- One of the world’s leading experts in renewable energy systems looks into economic, social and political factors that influence the current state of renewable energy implementation in the world.
- Sørensen examines the reasons why reaching 100% renewable and sustainable energy sources might seem like an unattainable goal, and proposes alternative solutions that would allow the world to proceed towards energy sustainability without losing welfare.
Readership
scientists, engineers, planners and policy makers working in the energy area, as well as those interested in studying the relationship between energy, resources and social arrangements
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Resources and Economic Welfare
- Abstract
- 2.1. Overview of natural resources
- 2.2. Current paradigm of economic organization
- 2.3. Current paradigm of social organization
- Chapter 3: New Paradigms: In Search of a Third Way
- Abstract
- 3.1. New indicators of social welfare
- 3.2. How to formulate constitutions
- Chapter 4: Specific Issues and Case Narratives
- Abstract
- 4.1. Energy efficiency and infrastructure
- 4.2. Lifestyle traits
- 4.3. Selected suggestions from recent times
- Chapter 5: Implementation of Sustainable Solutions
- Abstract
- 5.1. On the global level, including those aspect that are valid on all levels
- 5.2. On the regional level
- 5.3. On the local level
- 5.4. It can be done!
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 18th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032190
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128032183
About the Author
Bent Sørensen
Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).
Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark