Papers Presented at the First U.S.-China Conference on Energy, Resources and Environment, 7-12 November 1982, Beijing, China
Energy, Resources and Environment documents the first U.S.-China Conference and discusses the concerns about the world's energy situation, such as its resource, environmental effects, and possible alternative sources. The book is comprised of 72 chapters including the keynote address, five lecture papers, and 66 technical papers that are organized according to its contents, specifically the type of energy it discusses. The text begins with the keynote address, and then discusses the plenary and technical papers. The plenary papers discuss the importance of energy, resources, environment, and future development. The technical papers cover the technological advancement of alternative energy source and their application. The conference covers the following theme: chemical fuels, coal energy, electric power systems, energy conservation, geothermal and other natural energy, hydropower, ice storage for cooling, solar energy, wind energy, economic aspect of energy utilization, and impact of energy on the environment. The book will be of great interest to individuals concerned with the development of alternative energy sources. Researchers whose work involves alternative energy will be able to make use of this book as a reference material.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Keynote Address
International Cooperation for Effective Utilization of Energy, Resources, and Environment
II. Plenary Lectures
Renewable Fuels for the Future
Strategies for Fossil Fuel Technology: Multiple Options for Unpredicted Futures
An Overview of Energy Alternatives and Related Resource and Environment Issues in the United States
Water and Other Natural Energy
Energy Transition in the United States
Energy, Resources, and Environment in China
III. Chemical Fuels
Aquatic Biomass as a Source of Fuels and Chemicals
Biological Conversion of Light Energy into Methane
Energy From Biomass
Oilseeds as Alternative Fuels for Lighting, Cooking and Engine
Shape Selective Catalyst for Synthesis of Motor Fuel
IV. Coal Energy
Advanced Optical Techniques for Diagnostics, Control and Safety in Fossil Energy Conversions
Air Quality Control Systems for Coal Fired Plants in the People's Republic of China (PRC)
The Coal Industry and the Comprehensive Utilization of Coal in China
Conceptual Design of an Advanced Pulverized-Coal Power Plant
Engineering and Costing Coal Slurry Pipeline for Electric Utilities and Port Delivery
Heating and Burning Characteristics of Single Coal-Water Slurry Droplet Used as a New Form of Fuel
High Speed Three-dimensional Diagnostics in Combustion
The Prospects of the Application of New Techniques in the Utilization of Coal and Oil Shale in China
Technical Advances in Coal Utilization
V. Electric Power Systems
Advanced Operational Performance and Behavior of a 300 MVA Superconducting Generator
Capital Requirement Analysis on Electric Power System Expansion in China Towards Year 2000
End Use of Small Scale Energy Systems in Rural Areas
Gas-Cooled Nuclear Power Reactors for the Production of Electricity and Process Steam
Interconnection of Power Systems in China
VI. Energy Conservation
Analysis of Waste Energy Recovery for a Typical Food Processing Plant
Approach of Development of Town Gas in China
Combined Electric and Heat Generation at Coal-Fired Plants
Coal-Oil Mixture and Its Use in Industrial Oil-Fired Boilers
Design and Optimization of Solar Industrial Process Heat Plants
Energy Conservation in Alternative Urban Transportation Systems
Energy Conservation in Swedish Buildings
Energy Choices: Optimal Path Between Energy Efficiency and Cost
Technology for Energy Efficient Buildings
U.S. Energy Conservation Research in Transportation and Building
VII. Geothermal and Other Natural Energy
Cost-Effective Safe Disposal of Geothermal Fluid
Effects of Size and Geometry on Stability of a Geothermal Reservoir Contained by Dry Rock
The Hydrothermal Activities and Exploitation Potentiality of Geothermal Energy in Southern Xizang (Tibet)
The Organic Rankine Cycle for Geothermal Power Generation
Pneumatic Wave Energy Conversion
VIII. Hydropower
The Corps of Engineers Planning Process as it Relates to the Assessment of the Environmental Impacts of Low-Head Hydropower Development
The Experiences of Small Hydro Power Construction in China
Hydroelectric Development of a Large Irrigation System
Hydropower Potential in China and Its Development
The Niagara Hydroelectric Development Expansion Project
IX. Ice Storage for Cooling
An Annual Storage Ice System for Cooling Applications
Daily and Seasonal Ice Storage with Plastic Tubes
The Ice Pond: Production and Seasonal Storage of Ice for Cooling
Long-term Latent Energy Storage: The Canadian Perspective
Reduction of Energy Consumption by Enhancing the Thermal Resistance of Cold Storage Buildings
X. Solar Energy
The Architecture of Solar Energy, Conservation and Energy Management for Large Buildings
On the Development of Solar Energy Utilization in China
High Performance Solar Energy Collector
Power Generation with Solar Central Receivers
Remote Area Applications of Solar Cell Technology
Solar Air Heating: Technology and Application
The Solar Curing of Concrete Products
Solar Photovoltaic Cells
Solar Ponds Research and Development
XI. Wind Energy
The Development of ØLFD-5 Darrieus Wind Turbine
Dynamics and Control of Large Horizontal-Axis Wind Turbines
Wind Energy for Pumping Agricultural Water
A Wind Powered Heat Pump
XII. Economic Aspect of Energy Utilization
Economic Feasibility of Methane Production with Alternative Energy Technologies
Energy, Resources and Environmental Policy: Survey of Analytical Approaches
Planning for Alternative Energy Strategies
The Potential Role of Multilateral Lenders in Stimulating Oil Exploration in Developing Countries
Study of a Regional Energy Base by Using Systems Analysis Methods
XIII. Impact of Energy on the Environment
Assessment of the Environmental Effects of Constructing the Three Gorge Project on the Yangtze River
Emissions from Electric Power Plants and their Impact on the Environment
New Developments in Acid Precipitation Research
Some Environmental Impacts of Energy Utilization in China
