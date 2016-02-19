Energy, Resources and Environment documents the first U.S.-China Conference and discusses the concerns about the world's energy situation, such as its resource, environmental effects, and possible alternative sources. The book is comprised of 72 chapters including the keynote address, five lecture papers, and 66 technical papers that are organized according to its contents, specifically the type of energy it discusses. The text begins with the keynote address, and then discusses the plenary and technical papers. The plenary papers discuss the importance of energy, resources, environment, and future development. The technical papers cover the technological advancement of alternative energy source and their application. The conference covers the following theme: chemical fuels, coal energy, electric power systems, energy conservation, geothermal and other natural energy, hydropower, ice storage for cooling, solar energy, wind energy, economic aspect of energy utilization, and impact of energy on the environment. The book will be of great interest to individuals concerned with the development of alternative energy sources. Researchers whose work involves alternative energy will be able to make use of this book as a reference material.

Table of Contents



Preface

I. Keynote Address

International Cooperation for Effective Utilization of Energy, Resources, and Environment

II. Plenary Lectures

Renewable Fuels for the Future

Strategies for Fossil Fuel Technology: Multiple Options for Unpredicted Futures

An Overview of Energy Alternatives and Related Resource and Environment Issues in the United States

Water and Other Natural Energy

Energy Transition in the United States

Energy, Resources, and Environment in China

III. Chemical Fuels

Aquatic Biomass as a Source of Fuels and Chemicals

Biological Conversion of Light Energy into Methane

Energy From Biomass

Oilseeds as Alternative Fuels for Lighting, Cooking and Engine

Shape Selective Catalyst for Synthesis of Motor Fuel

IV. Coal Energy

Advanced Optical Techniques for Diagnostics, Control and Safety in Fossil Energy Conversions

Air Quality Control Systems for Coal Fired Plants in the People's Republic of China (PRC)

The Coal Industry and the Comprehensive Utilization of Coal in China

Conceptual Design of an Advanced Pulverized-Coal Power Plant

Engineering and Costing Coal Slurry Pipeline for Electric Utilities and Port Delivery

Heating and Burning Characteristics of Single Coal-Water Slurry Droplet Used as a New Form of Fuel

High Speed Three-dimensional Diagnostics in Combustion

The Prospects of the Application of New Techniques in the Utilization of Coal and Oil Shale in China

Technical Advances in Coal Utilization

V. Electric Power Systems

Advanced Operational Performance and Behavior of a 300 MVA Superconducting Generator

Capital Requirement Analysis on Electric Power System Expansion in China Towards Year 2000

End Use of Small Scale Energy Systems in Rural Areas

Gas-Cooled Nuclear Power Reactors for the Production of Electricity and Process Steam

Interconnection of Power Systems in China

VI. Energy Conservation

Analysis of Waste Energy Recovery for a Typical Food Processing Plant

Approach of Development of Town Gas in China

Combined Electric and Heat Generation at Coal-Fired Plants

Coal-Oil Mixture and Its Use in Industrial Oil-Fired Boilers

Design and Optimization of Solar Industrial Process Heat Plants

Energy Conservation in Alternative Urban Transportation Systems

Energy Conservation in Swedish Buildings

Energy Choices: Optimal Path Between Energy Efficiency and Cost

Technology for Energy Efficient Buildings

U.S. Energy Conservation Research in Transportation and Building

VII. Geothermal and Other Natural Energy

Cost-Effective Safe Disposal of Geothermal Fluid

Effects of Size and Geometry on Stability of a Geothermal Reservoir Contained by Dry Rock

The Hydrothermal Activities and Exploitation Potentiality of Geothermal Energy in Southern Xizang (Tibet)

The Organic Rankine Cycle for Geothermal Power Generation

Pneumatic Wave Energy Conversion

VIII. Hydropower

The Corps of Engineers Planning Process as it Relates to the Assessment of the Environmental Impacts of Low-Head Hydropower Development

The Experiences of Small Hydro Power Construction in China

Hydroelectric Development of a Large Irrigation System

Hydropower Potential in China and Its Development

The Niagara Hydroelectric Development Expansion Project

IX. Ice Storage for Cooling

An Annual Storage Ice System for Cooling Applications

Daily and Seasonal Ice Storage with Plastic Tubes

The Ice Pond: Production and Seasonal Storage of Ice for Cooling

Long-term Latent Energy Storage: The Canadian Perspective

Reduction of Energy Consumption by Enhancing the Thermal Resistance of Cold Storage Buildings

X. Solar Energy

The Architecture of Solar Energy, Conservation and Energy Management for Large Buildings

On the Development of Solar Energy Utilization in China

High Performance Solar Energy Collector

Power Generation with Solar Central Receivers

Remote Area Applications of Solar Cell Technology

Solar Air Heating: Technology and Application

The Solar Curing of Concrete Products

Solar Photovoltaic Cells

Solar Ponds Research and Development

XI. Wind Energy

The Development of ØLFD-5 Darrieus Wind Turbine

Dynamics and Control of Large Horizontal-Axis Wind Turbines

Wind Energy for Pumping Agricultural Water

A Wind Powered Heat Pump

XII. Economic Aspect of Energy Utilization

Economic Feasibility of Methane Production with Alternative Energy Technologies

Energy, Resources and Environmental Policy: Survey of Analytical Approaches

Planning for Alternative Energy Strategies

The Potential Role of Multilateral Lenders in Stimulating Oil Exploration in Developing Countries

Study of a Regional Energy Base by Using Systems Analysis Methods

XIII. Impact of Energy on the Environment

Assessment of the Environmental Effects of Constructing the Three Gorge Project on the Yangtze River

Emissions from Electric Power Plants and their Impact on the Environment

New Developments in Acid Precipitation Research

Some Environmental Impacts of Energy Utilization in China

