Energy Policy in Iran
1st Edition
Domestic Choices and International Implications
Description
Energy Policy in Iran: Domestic Choices and International Implications presents the assessment of energy demand patterns; evaluation of major energy supply; and recommendation of policies and guidelines for an integrated energy plan for Iran. This text is comprised of 11 chapters; the opening chapter discusses Iran in an international setting. Chapter 2 covers the economic framework for long-range policy, while Chapter 3 discusses the historical pattern. The fourth chapter discusses energy demand projections and the succeeding chapter covers energy sources and strategies, such as oil, natural gas, hydropower, solid and miscellaneous fuels, electricity, and nuclear power. The last chapter covers petrochemicals. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with Iran's energy policies and its implications.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Tables
Introduction
Part I: General Framework
Chapter 1. Iran in an International Setting
Part II: Energy Demand
Chapter 2. Economic Framework for Long-Range Policy
Chapter 3. Historical Patterns
Chapter 4. Energy Demand Projections
Part III: Energy Sources and Strategies
Chapter 5. Oil
Chapter 6. Natural Gas
Chapter 7· Hydropower
Chapter 8. Solid and Miscellaneous Fuels
Chapter 9. Electricity
Chapter 10· Nuclear Power
Part IV: Petrochemicals
Chapter 11. Petrochemicals
Guidelines for Policy
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148229