Energy Policy in Iran - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080262932, 9781483148229

Energy Policy in Iran

1st Edition

Domestic Choices and International Implications

Authors: Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani
eBook ISBN: 9781483148229
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 164
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Energy Policy in Iran: Domestic Choices and International Implications presents the assessment of energy demand patterns; evaluation of major energy supply; and recommendation of policies and guidelines for an integrated energy plan for Iran. This text is comprised of 11 chapters; the opening chapter discusses Iran in an international setting. Chapter 2 covers the economic framework for long-range policy, while Chapter 3 discusses the historical pattern. The fourth chapter discusses energy demand projections and the succeeding chapter covers energy sources and strategies, such as oil, natural gas, hydropower, solid and miscellaneous fuels, electricity, and nuclear power. The last chapter covers petrochemicals. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with Iran's energy policies and its implications.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Tables

Introduction

Part I: General Framework

Chapter 1. Iran in an International Setting

Part II: Energy Demand

Chapter 2. Economic Framework for Long-Range Policy

Chapter 3. Historical Patterns

Chapter 4. Energy Demand Projections

Part III: Energy Sources and Strategies

Chapter 5. Oil

Chapter 6. Natural Gas

Chapter 7· Hydropower

Chapter 8. Solid and Miscellaneous Fuels

Chapter 9. Electricity

Chapter 10· Nuclear Power

Part IV: Petrochemicals

Chapter 11. Petrochemicals

Guidelines for Policy

Appendix

Index

About the Author

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148229

About the Author

Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.