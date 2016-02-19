Energy Policy and Land-Use Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267579, 9781483285894

Energy Policy and Land-Use Planning, Volume 32

1st Edition

An International Perspective

Editors: D. R. Cope P. Hills P. James
eBook ISBN: 9781483285894
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st April 1984
Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction and overview. Planning for coal: issues and responses. North Sea oil: the British experience. Planning for gas in the United Kingdom. Local impacts of power station developments. Energy resources and planning in Ireland. Nuclear power and land-use planning in the Netherlands. Spatial structure and energy demand. Radioactive waste management and land-use planning. Index.

Description

This book fills a gap in the available literature on energy policy by dealing with the relationship between energy and land-use planning. It considers, in a systematic way, energy developments in national, regional and local planning policy contexts, concentrating particularly on energy supply issues in Europe.

Readership

For undergraduates and postgraduates of planning, geography, envmental studies, political science and economics, and researchers investigating energy-environment related issues.

Details

Reviews

@qu:This is a very useful book, and it should be consulted by all students of energy planning. The text is clear and the chapters comprehensive and authoritative....A valuable book for content and source material... @source:Environment & Planning @qu:...a clear overall account of the situation in the UK and of the requisites for a proper long-term energy policy involving maximum conservation of energy and land resources for the benefit of the next century. @source:Land Use Policy

About the Editors

D. R. Cope Editor

P. Hills Editor

P. James Editor

University of Nottingham, UK

