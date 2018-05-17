Energy Optimization in Process Systems and Fuel Cells
3rd Edition
Description
Energy Optimization in Process Systems and Fuel Cells, Third Edition covers the optimization and integration of energy systems, with a particular focus on fuel cell technology. With rising energy prices, imminent energy shortages, and the increasing environmental impacts of energy production, energy optimization and systems integration is critically important. The book applies thermodynamics, kinetics and economics to study the effect of equipment size, environmental parameters, and economic factors on optimal power production and heat integration. Author Stanislaw Sieniutycz, highly recognized for his expertise and teaching, shows how costs can be substantially reduced, particularly in utilities common in the chemical industry.
This third edition contains substantial revisions and modifications, with new material on catalytic reactors, sorption systems, sorbent or catalyst regenerators, dryers, and more.
Key Features
- Presents a unified approach to the optimization and integration of energy systems
- Includes a large number of examples treating dynamical systems
- Provides exposition showing the power of thermodynamics
- Contains a large number of maximum power analyses and their extensions
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in chemical, mechanical, materials and environmental engineering, as well as those engaged in system theory, operation research, chemistry, applied physics, applied mathematics
Table of Contents
- Brief review of static optimization methods
2. Dynamic optimization problems
3. Energy limits for thermal engines and heat pumps at steady states
4. Hamiltonian optimization of imperfect cascades
5. Maximum power from solar energy
6. Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman theory of energy systems
7. Numerical optimization in allocation, storage and recovery of thermal energy and resources
8. Optimal control of separation processes
9. Optimal decisions for chemical reactors
10. Fuel cells and limiting performance of electro-chemo-biological system
11. Systems theory in thermal and chemical engineering. Heat integration within process integration
12. Maximum heat recovery and its consequences for process system design
13. Targeting and supertargeting in heat exchanger network (HEN) design
14. Minimum utility cost (MUC) target by optimization approaches
15. Minimum number of units (MNU) and minimum total surface area (MTA) targets
16. Simultaneous HEN targeting for total annual cost
17. Heat exchanger network synthesis
18. Heat exchanger network retrofit
19. Approaches to water network design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 812
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025574
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025581
About the Author
Stanislaw Sieniutycz
Prof. Stanislaw Sieniutycz (1940), PhD; ScD, since 1983 a full Professor of Chemical Engineering at Warsaw TU, Poland. Former head of Department of Process Separation at the Institute of Chemical Engineering of Warsaw TU, Poland, 1986-1989. Seminar speaker in about 40 Universities of the USA, 1984-1994. He received MsD in Chemistry in 1962, PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1968, and ScD (habilitation) in Chemical Engineering in 1973, all from Warsaw TU. Visiting professor in Universities: Budapest (Physics), Bern (Physiology), Trondheim (Chemical Physics), San Diego SU (Mathematics), Delaware (Chemical Engineering), and, several times, Chicago (Chemistry). Recognized for applications of analytical mechanics and optimal control in engineering. Author or co-author of about 250 papers and many books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Chemical and Process Engineering, Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland
Jacek Jezowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Deceased, Rzeszów University of Technology, Poland