Energy Optimization in Process Systems and Fuel Cells - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780081025574, 9780081025581

Energy Optimization in Process Systems and Fuel Cells

3rd Edition

Authors: Stanislaw Sieniutycz Jacek Jezowski
Paperback ISBN: 9780081025574
eBook ISBN: 9780081025581
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th May 2018
Page Count: 812
Description

Energy Optimization in Process Systems and Fuel Cells, Third Edition covers the optimization and integration of energy systems, with a particular focus on fuel cell technology. With rising energy prices, imminent energy shortages, and the increasing environmental impacts of energy production, energy optimization and systems integration is critically important. The book applies thermodynamics, kinetics and economics to study the effect of equipment size, environmental parameters, and economic factors on optimal power production and heat integration. Author Stanislaw Sieniutycz, highly recognized for his expertise and teaching, shows how costs can be substantially reduced, particularly in utilities common in the chemical industry.

This third edition contains substantial revisions and modifications, with new material on catalytic reactors, sorption systems, sorbent or catalyst regenerators, dryers, and more.

Key Features

  • Presents a unified approach to the optimization and integration of energy systems
  • Includes a large number of examples treating dynamical systems
  • Provides exposition showing the power of thermodynamics
  • Contains a large number of maximum power analyses and their extensions

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in chemical, mechanical, materials and environmental engineering, as well as those engaged in system theory, operation research, chemistry, applied physics, applied mathematics

Table of Contents

  1. Brief review of static optimization methods
    2. Dynamic optimization problems
    3. Energy limits for thermal engines and heat pumps at steady states
    4. Hamiltonian optimization of imperfect cascades
    5. Maximum power from solar energy
    6. Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman theory of energy systems
    7. Numerical optimization in allocation, storage and recovery of thermal energy and resources
    8. Optimal control of separation processes
    9. Optimal decisions for chemical reactors
    10. Fuel cells and limiting performance of electro-chemo-biological system
    11. Systems theory in thermal and chemical engineering. Heat integration within process integration
    12. Maximum heat recovery and its consequences for process system design
    13. Targeting and supertargeting in heat exchanger network (HEN) design
    14. Minimum utility cost (MUC) target by optimization approaches
    15. Minimum number of units (MNU) and minimum total surface area (MTA) targets
    16. Simultaneous HEN targeting for total annual cost
    17. Heat exchanger network synthesis
    18. Heat exchanger network retrofit
    19. Approaches to water network design

Details

No. of pages:
812
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780081025574
eBook ISBN:
9780081025581

About the Author

Stanislaw Sieniutycz

Prof. Stanislaw Sieniutycz (1940), PhD; ScD, since 1983 a full Professor of Chemical Engineering at Warsaw TU, Poland. Former head of Department of Process Separation at the Institute of Chemical Engineering of Warsaw TU, Poland, 1986-1989. Seminar speaker in about 40 Universities of the USA, 1984-1994. He received MsD in Chemistry in 1962, PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1968, and ScD (habilitation) in Chemical Engineering in 1973, all from Warsaw TU. Visiting professor in Universities: Budapest (Physics), Bern (Physiology), Trondheim (Chemical Physics), San Diego SU (Mathematics), Delaware (Chemical Engineering), and, several times, Chicago (Chemistry). Recognized for applications of analytical mechanics and optimal control in engineering. Author or co-author of about 250 papers and many books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Chemical and Process Engineering, Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland

Jacek Jezowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Deceased, Rzeszów University of Technology, Poland

Ratings and Reviews

