Energy Metabolism and the Regulation of Metabolic Processes in Mitochondria
1st Edition
Description
Energy Metabolism and the Regulation of Metabolic Processes in Mitochondria contains papers presented at the 1972 symposium on metabolic regulation, held at the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska. The contributors provide alternative views and ideas in some aspects of metabolic regulation directly concerned with mitochondrial function. Separating 16 papers into chapters, this book first discusses the general aspects of control of the biological energy regulation and the kinetic and thermodynamic control of mitochondrial electron transport and energy coupling. It then covers significant topics on citric acid cycle, including its replenishment and depletion; anion transport and regulation; dynamics and substrate compartmentation; and feedback control. Other chapters examine the mechanisms of gluconeogenesis, lipogenesis, redox reaction, and phosphorylation in the mitochondria. Discussions on hormonal regulation of selected enzyme system directly related to mitochondrial function are provided in the concluding chapters. Biochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, physicians, researchers, and all others interested in the concepts of mitochondrial function will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Mechanism and Control of Oxidative Phosphorylation
Kinetic Control of Electron Flow
Thermodynamic Control of Mitochondrial Energy Coupling
Replenishment and Depletion of Citric Acid Cycle Intermediates in Muscle
Anion Transport and the Regulation of the Citric Acid Cycle
Is There an Organization of Krebs Cycle Enzymes in the Mitochondrial Matrix?
Citric Acid Cycle Dynamics and Substrate Compartmentation in Mitochondria from Rabbit Heart and Brain
The Significance of Mitochondrial Phosphoenolpyruvate Formation in the Regulation of Gluconeogenesis in Guinea Pig Liver
Production and Utilization of ATP and the Regulation of Lipogenesis in Adipose Tissue
Liver Metabolite Content, Redox and Phosphorylation States in Rats Fed Diets Containing 1, 3-Butanediol and Ethanol
Feedback Control of the Citric Acid Cycle
Sources and Disposition of Aerobically-Generated Intermediates in Heart Muscle
Hormonal Regulation of Pyruvate Metabolism in Rat Liver Mitochondria
Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex: Structure, Function, and Regulation
Reductive Carboxylation of α-Oxoglutarate by Mitochondria from Livers of Normal, Diabetic, and Fat-Fed Rats
Properties of Mitochondrial ATPase
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141253