Energy Metabolism and the Regulation of Metabolic Processes in Mitochondria

1st Edition

Editors: Myron Mehlman
eBook ISBN: 9780323141253
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 314
Description

Energy Metabolism and the Regulation of Metabolic Processes in Mitochondria contains papers presented at the 1972 symposium on metabolic regulation, held at the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska. The contributors provide alternative views and ideas in some aspects of metabolic regulation directly concerned with mitochondrial function. Separating 16 papers into chapters, this book first discusses the general aspects of control of the biological energy regulation and the kinetic and thermodynamic control of mitochondrial electron transport and energy coupling. It then covers significant topics on citric acid cycle, including its replenishment and depletion; anion transport and regulation; dynamics and substrate compartmentation; and feedback control. Other chapters examine the mechanisms of gluconeogenesis, lipogenesis, redox reaction, and phosphorylation in the mitochondria. Discussions on hormonal regulation of selected enzyme system directly related to mitochondrial function are provided in the concluding chapters. Biochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, physicians, researchers, and all others interested in the concepts of mitochondrial function will find this book of great value.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Mechanism and Control of Oxidative Phosphorylation

Kinetic Control of Electron Flow

Thermodynamic Control of Mitochondrial Energy Coupling

Replenishment and Depletion of Citric Acid Cycle Intermediates in Muscle

Anion Transport and the Regulation of the Citric Acid Cycle

Is There an Organization of Krebs Cycle Enzymes in the Mitochondrial Matrix?

Citric Acid Cycle Dynamics and Substrate Compartmentation in Mitochondria from Rabbit Heart and Brain

The Significance of Mitochondrial Phosphoenolpyruvate Formation in the Regulation of Gluconeogenesis in Guinea Pig Liver

Production and Utilization of ATP and the Regulation of Lipogenesis in Adipose Tissue

Liver Metabolite Content, Redox and Phosphorylation States in Rats Fed Diets Containing 1, 3-Butanediol and Ethanol

Feedback Control of the Citric Acid Cycle

Sources and Disposition of Aerobically-Generated Intermediates in Heart Muscle

Hormonal Regulation of Pyruvate Metabolism in Rat Liver Mitochondria

Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex: Structure, Function, and Regulation

Reductive Carboxylation of α-Oxoglutarate by Mitochondria from Livers of Normal, Diabetic, and Fat-Fed Rats

Properties of Mitochondrial ATPase

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141253

About the Editor

Myron Mehlman

