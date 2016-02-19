Energy Metabolism and the Regulation of Metabolic Processes in Mitochondria contains papers presented at the 1972 symposium on metabolic regulation, held at the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska. The contributors provide alternative views and ideas in some aspects of metabolic regulation directly concerned with mitochondrial function. Separating 16 papers into chapters, this book first discusses the general aspects of control of the biological energy regulation and the kinetic and thermodynamic control of mitochondrial electron transport and energy coupling. It then covers significant topics on citric acid cycle, including its replenishment and depletion; anion transport and regulation; dynamics and substrate compartmentation; and feedback control. Other chapters examine the mechanisms of gluconeogenesis, lipogenesis, redox reaction, and phosphorylation in the mitochondria. Discussions on hormonal regulation of selected enzyme system directly related to mitochondrial function are provided in the concluding chapters. Biochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, physicians, researchers, and all others interested in the concepts of mitochondrial function will find this book of great value.