Energy Metabolism and Lifespan Determination - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514929, 9780080494760

Energy Metabolism and Lifespan Determination, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: M.P. Mattson
eBook ISBN: 9780080494760
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514929
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 2003
Page Count: 226
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16500.00
14025.00
160.86
136.73
124.00
105.40
100.00
85.00
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The search for energy: A driving force in evolution and aging (M.P. Mattson). 2. Insulin signaling, glucose metabolism oxidative stress and aging (F.S. Facchini). 3. Oxidative phosphorylation, mitochondrial proton cycling, free-radical production and aging (J.R. Speakman). 4. Protein turnover, energy metabolism, aging and caloric restriction (S.R. Spindler). 5. Cellular and molecular mechanisms whereby dietary restriction extends healthspan: A beneficial type of stress (M.P. Mattson). 6. Mitochondrial oxidative stress and caloric restriction (G. Barja, R. Gredilla). 7. Understanding the aging fly through physiological genetics (F. Missirlis). 8. Metabolism and lifespan determination in C. elegans (J. Vanfleteren). 9. Electron transport and lifespan in C. elegans (N. Ishii). 10. Cellular glucose sensing, energy metabolism and aging in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae (J.I. Gordon).

Description

Experts in the fields of energy metabolism, aging and oxidative stress provide an integrated view of how mechanisms involved in regulating energy metabolism are linked to fundamental processes of aging including cellular stress resistance and free radical production.

During evolution signal transduction pathways and organ systems have been optimised for the efficient seeking, ingestion, storing and using of energy. These signalling pathways play prominent roles in lifespan determination with insulin and related signalling pathways being prime examples. The authors consider how lifespan and healthspan can be extended through knowledge of energy metabolism with the experimental model of dietary restriction being one example. The information in this volume of ACAG will foster novel approaches and experiments for further understanding the roles of energy metabolism in aging and disease.

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080494760
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514929

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

M.P. Mattson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Neurosciences, National Institute on Aging, Gerontology Research Center, Baltimore, MD, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.