Energy Metabolism and Lifespan Determination, Volume 14

Experts in the fields of energy metabolism, aging and oxidative stress provide an integrated view of how mechanisms involved in regulating energy metabolism are linked to fundamental processes of aging including cellular stress resistance and free radical production.

During evolution signal transduction pathways and organ systems have been optimised for the efficient seeking, ingestion, storing and using of energy. These signalling pathways play prominent roles in lifespan determination with insulin and related signalling pathways being prime examples. The authors consider how lifespan and healthspan can be extended through knowledge of energy metabolism with the experimental model of dietary restriction being one example. The information in this volume of ACAG will foster novel approaches and experiments for further understanding the roles of energy metabolism in aging and disease.