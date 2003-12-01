Energy Metabolism and Lifespan Determination, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The search for energy: A driving force in evolution and aging (M.P. Mattson). 2. Insulin signaling, glucose metabolism oxidative stress and aging (F.S. Facchini). 3. Oxidative phosphorylation, mitochondrial proton cycling, free-radical production and aging (J.R. Speakman). 4. Protein turnover, energy metabolism, aging and caloric restriction (S.R. Spindler). 5. Cellular and molecular mechanisms whereby dietary restriction extends healthspan: A beneficial type of stress (M.P. Mattson). 6. Mitochondrial oxidative stress and caloric restriction (G. Barja, R. Gredilla). 7. Understanding the aging fly through physiological genetics (F. Missirlis). 8. Metabolism and lifespan determination in C. elegans (J. Vanfleteren). 9. Electron transport and lifespan in C. elegans (N. Ishii). 10. Cellular glucose sensing, energy metabolism and aging in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae (J.I. Gordon).
Description
Experts in the fields of energy metabolism, aging and oxidative stress provide an integrated view of how mechanisms involved in regulating energy metabolism are linked to fundamental processes of aging including cellular stress resistance and free radical production.
During evolution signal transduction pathways and organ systems have been optimised for the efficient seeking, ingestion, storing and using of energy. These signalling pathways play prominent roles in lifespan determination with insulin and related signalling pathways being prime examples. The authors consider how lifespan and healthspan can be extended through knowledge of energy metabolism with the experimental model of dietary restriction being one example. The information in this volume of ACAG will foster novel approaches and experiments for further understanding the roles of energy metabolism in aging and disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 1st December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080494760
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514929
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M.P. Mattson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Neurosciences, National Institute on Aging, Gerontology Research Center, Baltimore, MD, USA