Energy Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443062612, 9780702035821

Energy Medicine

1st Edition

The Scientific Basis

Authors: James Oschman
eBook ISBN: 9780702035821
Paperback ISBN: 9780443062612
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th March 2000
Page Count: 296
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book, written by a well-known scientist with a background in biophysics and biology brings together evidence from a range of disciplines to provide an acceptable explanation for the energetic exchanges that take place in all therapies. It addresses a growing interest in the field of mind-body medicine and the role of natural "energy forces" within the body in maintaining normal health and wellbeing. This in turn has lead to interest in how these energies or forces may be channelled to assist in healing and the restoration of normal health.

Table of Contents

Foreword. Preface. Introduction. 1. Historical background. 2. Measuring the fields of life. 3. The 'circuitry' of the body. 4. The living matrix: five views. 5. Acupuncture and related therapies. 6. Polarity, therapeutic touch, magnet therapy and related methods. 7. Silent pulses. 8. Therapeutic entrainment. 9. Vibrational medicines. 10. Homeopathy and related vibrational medicines. 11. Gravity, structure, emotions. 12. Structural integration (Rolfing), osteopathic, chiropractic, Feldenkrais, Alexander, myofascial release and related methods. 13. The electromagnetic environment. 14. The electromagnetic environment: biological effects. 15. Conclusions: is energy medicine the medicine of the future? 16. Energy circles. Afterword. Appendices. Index

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702035821
Paperback ISBN:
9780443062612

About the Author

James Oschman

Affiliations and Expertise

Nature's Own Research Association, Dover, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.