Energy Medicine
1st Edition
The Scientific Basis
Description
This book, written by a well-known scientist with a background in biophysics and biology brings together evidence from a range of disciplines to provide an acceptable explanation for the energetic exchanges that take place in all therapies. It addresses a growing interest in the field of mind-body medicine and the role of natural "energy forces" within the body in maintaining normal health and wellbeing. This in turn has lead to interest in how these energies or forces may be channelled to assist in healing and the restoration of normal health.
Table of Contents
Foreword. Preface. Introduction. 1. Historical background. 2. Measuring the fields of life. 3. The 'circuitry' of the body. 4. The living matrix: five views. 5. Acupuncture and related therapies. 6. Polarity, therapeutic touch, magnet therapy and related methods. 7. Silent pulses. 8. Therapeutic entrainment. 9. Vibrational medicines. 10. Homeopathy and related vibrational medicines. 11. Gravity, structure, emotions. 12. Structural integration (Rolfing), osteopathic, chiropractic, Feldenkrais, Alexander, myofascial release and related methods. 13. The electromagnetic environment. 14. The electromagnetic environment: biological effects. 15. Conclusions: is energy medicine the medicine of the future? 16. Energy circles. Afterword. Appendices. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2000
- Published:
- 30th March 2000
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035821
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443062612
About the Author
James Oschman
Affiliations and Expertise
Nature's Own Research Association, Dover, USA