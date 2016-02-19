Energy, Management, Principles
1st Edition
Applications, Benefits, Savings
Description
Energy Management Principles: Applications Benefits Savings discusses the general principles and methods of energy management. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that tackle fundamentals, methodologies, and case histories of energy savings. Chapters 1 and 2 discuss the background of world energy situation. The third chapter covers the general principles of energy management. Chapters 4 and 5 tackle the organization of an energy management program. Chapter 6 examines energy efficiency, and the following chapters deal with the engineering aspects of energy management. Chapters 11 and 12 cover the supplementary analytical techniques, while Chapter 13 deals with assessment and planning. Chapter 14 discusses energy management in future cities, and Chapter 15 presents the synopsis of the book. The book will be of great use to individuals who seek to understand the general principles and methods of energy management.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Foreword
Preface and Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Perspective on World Energy Utilization
Chapter 3 General Principles of Energy Management
Chapter 4 Planning for Energy Management
Chapter 5 Building and Site Energy Audits
Chapter 6 Energy Efficiency Analyses
Chapter 7 Management of Heating and Cooling
Chapter 8 Electrical Load and Lighting Management
Chapter 9 Management of Process Energy
Chapter 10 Integrated Building Systems
Chapter 11 Use of Computers for Energy Management
Chapter 12 The Economics of Efficient Energy Use
Chapter 13 Assessment and Planning
Chapter 14 Energy Management in Cities of the Future
Chapter 15 Synopsis
Appendix
A Abbreviations, Symbols, and Their Units
B Units and Conversion Factors
C Power and Energy Measurement Techniques
D Energy Management Data
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101569
About the Author
Craig B. Smith
Dr. Smith has over 40 years of experience in engineering and construction. He served as co-chair on three international conferences on energy use management and has published over 100 technical papers and articles. In addition, he is the author, editor, or co-author of a number of books. Efficient Electricity Use, (2nd Ed.) Pergamon Press, Oxford, England, 1977, was named “outstanding academic book of the year” by the American Library Association’s Choice magazine; it was followed by Energy Management Principles, Pergamon Press, Oxford, England, 1981; How the Great Pyramid Was Built, Smithsonian Institution Press, Washington, D.C., 2004, and Extreme Waves, Joseph Henry Press, Washington D.C., 2006. In addition, he has contributed several chapters to the CRC energy handbook, Economics of Solar Energy and Conservation Systems, 1980, and then subsequent editions of this book in 1997 (now titled The Handbook of Energy Efficiency), the next edition of the CRC Handbook of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Taylor and Francis, London, 2007, and the latest version, due out in fall 2015. He has a B.S in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a M.S and Ph.D. in engineering from UCLA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D., P.E. (ret.), Principal, Dockside Consultants Inc, California, USA
Kelly Parmenter
Dr. Parmenter has over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector as an energy consultant and project manager. She is currently a Principal Project Manager for Applied Energy Group’s Program Evaluation and Load Analysis practice area where she manages program evaluations for utility clients, including analyzing savings for energy efficiency and demand response projects. Previously, she led the Engineering Services team, providing energy audits at commercial and industrial facilities and delivering a wide range of technical support to utility clients. Throughout her energy career she has carried out numerous projects that involve identifying, assessing, and furthering the development of emerging technologies and solutions to improve energy efficiency and reduce adverse environmental impacts. Dr. Parmenter is a Certified Energy Manager and holds B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She has authored over 100 energy-related reports and articles for various clients on numerous subjects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D., C.E.M, Principal Project Manager, Applied Energy Group, Inc, California, USA