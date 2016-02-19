Dr. Smith has over 40 years of experience in engineering and construction. He served as co-chair on three international conferences on energy use management and has published over 100 technical papers and articles. In addition, he is the author, editor, or co-author of a number of books. Efficient Electricity Use, (2nd Ed.) Pergamon Press, Oxford, England, 1977, was named “outstanding academic book of the year” by the American Library Association’s Choice magazine; it was followed by Energy Management Principles, Pergamon Press, Oxford, England, 1981; How the Great Pyramid Was Built, Smithsonian Institution Press, Washington, D.C., 2004, and Extreme Waves, Joseph Henry Press, Washington D.C., 2006. In addition, he has contributed several chapters to the CRC energy handbook, Economics of Solar Energy and Conservation Systems, 1980, and then subsequent editions of this book in 1997 (now titled The Handbook of Energy Efficiency), the next edition of the CRC Handbook of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Taylor and Francis, London, 2007, and the latest version, due out in fall 2015. He has a B.S in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a M.S and Ph.D. in engineering from UCLA.