Energy Management in Plastics Processing
2nd Edition
Strategies, Targets, Techniques, and Tools
Description
This is a practical workbook providing a structured approach to reducing energy consumption in all the major plastics shaping processes (moulding, extrusion, forming) as well as elsewhere in the plant (e.g. in factory services and non-manufacturing areas). The approach throughout the book is to reduce the kWh/kg of materials processed, resulting in permanent reductions in consumption and costs. The book also addresses essential issues such as energy benchmarking and site surveys, understanding energy supplies and bills and measuring and managing energy usage. Every topic is covered in a single 2-page spread, providing the reader with a manageable explanation, clear actions and key tips for success. The second edition has been considerably expanded as this subject has risen up the management agenda for plastics companies around the globe, and the new final chapter provides a useful introduction to carbon footprinting.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 15th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781906479107
About the Author
Robin Kent
Dr Robin Kent has a B.Eng.(Hons.) in Materials Engineering from Monash University (Australia) and a Ph.D. in Polymer Physics from the University of Surrey (UK)). He has been involved with polymer processing since 1971 and has worked as Technical Director for several of the major plastics processing and window systems companies in UK and Europe.
He has published over 400 technical and management papers on plastics and windows and 6 books on plastics processing. He regularly lectures on energy management in plastics processing and materials technology throughout the world. He has chaired 5 committees setting standards for the UK plastics and window industry and is a regular judge for major plastics and glazing industry awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tangram Technology Ltd.