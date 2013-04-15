Dr Robin Kent has a B.Eng.(Hons.) in Materials Engineering from Monash University (Australia) and a Ph.D. in Polymer Physics from the University of Surrey (UK)). He has been involved with polymer processing since 1971 and has worked as Technical Director for several of the major plastics processing and window systems companies in UK and Europe.

He has published over 400 technical and management papers on plastics and windows and 6 books on plastics processing. He regularly lectures on energy management in plastics processing and materials technology throughout the world. He has chaired 5 committees setting standards for the UK plastics and window industry and is a regular judge for major plastics and glazing industry awards.