Energy Management in Plastics Processing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781906479107

Energy Management in Plastics Processing

2nd Edition

Strategies, Targets, Techniques, and Tools

Authors: Robin Kent
Paperback ISBN: 9781906479107
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2013
Page Count: 356
Description

This is a practical workbook providing a structured approach to reducing energy consumption in all the major plastics shaping processes (moulding, extrusion, forming) as well as elsewhere in the plant (e.g. in factory services and non-manufacturing areas). The approach throughout the book is to reduce the kWh/kg of materials processed, resulting in permanent reductions in consumption and costs. The book also addresses essential issues such as energy benchmarking and site surveys, understanding energy supplies and bills and measuring and managing energy usage. Every topic is covered in a single 2-page spread, providing the reader with a manageable explanation, clear actions and key tips for success. The second edition has been considerably expanded as this subject has risen up the management agenda for plastics companies around the globe, and the new final chapter provides a useful introduction to carbon footprinting.

About the Author

Robin Kent

Dr Robin Kent has a B.Eng.(Hons.) in Materials Engineering from Monash University (Australia) and a Ph.D. in Polymer Physics from the University of Surrey (UK)). He has been involved with polymer processing since 1971 and has worked as Technical Director for several of the major plastics processing and window systems companies in UK and Europe.

He has published over 400 technical and management papers on plastics and windows and 6 books on plastics processing. He regularly lectures on energy management in plastics processing and materials technology throughout the world. He has chaired 5 committees setting standards for the UK plastics and window industry and is a regular judge for major plastics and glazing industry awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tangram Technology Ltd.

