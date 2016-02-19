Energy in Perspective
2nd Edition
Description
Energy in Perspective, Second Edition attempts to place the energy crisis in perspective and discusses the sources and functions of energy. This book examines the overall situation and explains the short-term and long-term outlook, with emphasis on fuel supplies as well as on energy technologies.
Organized into eight chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the way energy consumption affects the environment. This text then discusses the distinction between energy and power and examines the primary connections among the various energy forms. Other chapters consider the magnitude of the industrialized world's consumption of energy. This book discusses as well the different categories of energy usage, which includes transportation, residential, commercial, and industrial. The final chapter presents the time schedule for the various developments in solving the impending crisis in energy.
This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students who are interested in the study of energy sources and utilization.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 The Energy Crisis
The Nature of the Crisis
The Future—Bright or Bleak
Chapter 2 Work, Energy, and Power
The Definition of Work
Energy
Conservation of Energy—Forms of Energy
Energy Conversion
Efficiency in Energy Conversions
Power
Heat Engines
Energy Units and Conversions
Questions and Exercises
Chapter 3 Energy Consumption—Today and the Future
How Much Energy Do We Use?
How Do We Use Our Energy?
Energy Usage in the Future
Questions and Exercises
Chapter 4 Sources of Energy
The Changing Sources of Energy
Water Power
Fossil Fuels
Formation of Coal and Petroleum Substances
Coal Supplies
Oil Supplies
The Processing of Petroleum
Natural Gas Supplies
Alternate Sources of Liquid Petroleum
Coal Gasification and Liquefaction
Nuclear Fuel
Geothermal Energy
Tidal Power
Electricity From Solar Radiation
Solar Heating
Other Forms of Solar Energy
Energy Storage
Questions and Exercises
Chapter 5 Nuclear Power
Protons, Neutrons, and Nuclei
Nuclear Masses
The Binding Energy Curve
Nuclear Fission
Chain Reactions
Plutonium
Isotopic Enrichment of Uranium
Nuclear Reactors
The Moderation and Control of Fission Neutrons
The Nuclear Power Industry
Breeder Reactors
Benefit versus Risk
Nuclear Fusion
Fusion Reactors—Prospect for the Future
Thermonuclear Fission—A New Twist on Nuclear Energy
Questions and Exercises
Appendix. On the Feasibility of Coal-Driven Power Stations
Chapter 6 The Effects of Nuclear Radiations
The Discovery of Radioactivity
Nuclear Changes
The Half-Life
The Interaction of Radiation with Matter
Neutrons
Radiation Units
Radioactivity Produced by Reactors
Radiation Damage in Biological Systems
Relative Biological Effectiveness and the Rem
Radiation Exposure
Effects of Radiation Damage
Public Exposure to Radiation
The Other Side of the Coin
Questions and Exercises
Chapter 7 Energy and the Environment
The Effects of Water Power
Fossil Fuels—Multiple Threats
Environmental Effects of Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide
Thermal Pollution
Questions and Exercises
Chapter 8 Outline for the Future
The Short Term
The near Intermediate Term (to 1990)
The Intermediate Term (to 2000)
The Long Term (to 2025 or 2050)
Questions and Exercises
Appendix 1 Powers-of-Ten Notation
Appendix 2 Suggestions for Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161961