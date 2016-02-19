Energy in Perspective, Second Edition attempts to place the energy crisis in perspective and discusses the sources and functions of energy. This book examines the overall situation and explains the short-term and long-term outlook, with emphasis on fuel supplies as well as on energy technologies. Organized into eight chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the way energy consumption affects the environment. This text then discusses the distinction between energy and power and examines the primary connections among the various energy forms. Other chapters consider the magnitude of the industrialized world's consumption of energy. This book discusses as well the different categories of energy usage, which includes transportation, residential, commercial, and industrial. The final chapter presents the time schedule for the various developments in solving the impending crisis in energy. This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students who are interested in the study of energy sources and utilization.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 The Energy Crisis

The Nature of the Crisis

The Future—Bright or Bleak

Chapter 2 Work, Energy, and Power

The Definition of Work

Energy

Conservation of Energy—Forms of Energy

Energy Conversion

Efficiency in Energy Conversions

Power

Heat Engines

Energy Units and Conversions

Questions and Exercises

Chapter 3 Energy Consumption—Today and the Future

How Much Energy Do We Use?

How Do We Use Our Energy?

Energy Usage in the Future

Questions and Exercises

Chapter 4 Sources of Energy

The Changing Sources of Energy

Water Power

Fossil Fuels

Formation of Coal and Petroleum Substances

Coal Supplies

Oil Supplies

The Processing of Petroleum

Natural Gas Supplies

Alternate Sources of Liquid Petroleum

Coal Gasification and Liquefaction

Nuclear Fuel

Geothermal Energy

Tidal Power

Electricity From Solar Radiation

Solar Heating

Other Forms of Solar Energy

Energy Storage

Questions and Exercises

Chapter 5 Nuclear Power

Protons, Neutrons, and Nuclei

Nuclear Masses

The Binding Energy Curve

Nuclear Fission

Chain Reactions

Plutonium

Isotopic Enrichment of Uranium

Nuclear Reactors

The Moderation and Control of Fission Neutrons

The Nuclear Power Industry

Breeder Reactors

Benefit versus Risk

Nuclear Fusion

Fusion Reactors—Prospect for the Future

Thermonuclear Fission—A New Twist on Nuclear Energy

Questions and Exercises

Appendix. On the Feasibility of Coal-Driven Power Stations

Chapter 6 The Effects of Nuclear Radiations

The Discovery of Radioactivity

Nuclear Changes

The Half-Life

The Interaction of Radiation with Matter

Neutrons

Radiation Units

Radioactivity Produced by Reactors

Radiation Damage in Biological Systems

Relative Biological Effectiveness and the Rem

Radiation Exposure

Effects of Radiation Damage

Public Exposure to Radiation

The Other Side of the Coin

Questions and Exercises

Chapter 7 Energy and the Environment

The Effects of Water Power

Fossil Fuels—Multiple Threats

Environmental Effects of Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide

Thermal Pollution

Questions and Exercises

Chapter 8 Outline for the Future

The Short Term

The near Intermediate Term (to 1990)

The Intermediate Term (to 2000)

The Long Term (to 2025 or 2050)

Questions and Exercises

Appendix 1 Powers-of-Ten Notation

Appendix 2 Suggestions for Further Reading

Index