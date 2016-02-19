Energy in an Age of Limited Availability and Delimited Applicability focuses on the energy crisis that threatens national safety, economy, and way of living. This book emphasizes that the energy problem is the result of a long chain of misguided policies leading to wasteful use of oil and gas and reliance on cheap foreign oil rather than developing domestic supplies. The topics discussed include the world-wide pervasiveness of the energy problem; energy self-sufficiency versus energy independence; social-economic foundation of growth in energy use; and ingredients of a balanced and rational energy economy. The sources of energy; launching and implementing project independence; keystone in the arch of project independence; and research and its place in project independence are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the costs and financing for resolving energy crisis, elaborating the proposed figures on the 39,000 mw of fossil fuel capacity. This publication is intended for energy conservationists, but is also beneficial to students and individuals concerned with energy problems.