Energy from Waste
1st Edition
Description
Energy from Waste is a concise, up-to-date and accessible guide on how to create power from both urban and industrial waste. The book explores the types of waste that, instead of going to landfill, can be converted to energy, also discussing the most up-to-date technologies for doing so. The book contains a strong emphasis on the related environmental impacts and economic factors involved in the various methods of generating electricity, making this a valuable and insightful read for those involved in the management and conversion of waste, including energy engineers, managers and technicians.
Key Features
- Explores both urban and industrial waste, its composition and how it is collected, enabling readers to better understand which power generation technologies can be used to convert it into power
- Discusses the most up-to-date technologies, along with the impacts they have on the environment, including solid residue, chemicals and dust from the flue-gas treatment (and the flue gas itself)
- Evaluates the economic impact of converting energy from waste and implementing and managing waste plants
Readership
Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines
Table of Contents
- Landfill Waste Disposal
- Sources of Waste
- Waste Composition
- Waste Collection and Recycling
- Waste Power Generation Technologies
- Traditional Waste Incineration Plants
- Gasification and Pyrolysis
- Refuse-Derived Fuel
- Environmental Issues
- Waste Plant Emissions
- Ash
- Fly Ash and Flue-gas Treatment Residues
- Flue Gas
- Dioxins
- Heavy Metals
16. Cost of Energy from Waste Plants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095133
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010426
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK