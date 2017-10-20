Energy from Waste - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081010426, 9780128095133

Energy from Waste

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Breeze
eBook ISBN: 9780128095133
Paperback ISBN: 9780081010426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 2017
Page Count: 100
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
53.59
45.55
49.95
42.46
39.95
33.96
45.95
39.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
49.95
42.46
39.95
33.96
45.95
39.06
69.94
59.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Energy from Waste is a concise, up-to-date and accessible guide on how to create power from both urban and industrial waste. The book explores the types of waste that, instead of going to landfill, can be converted to energy, also discussing the most up-to-date technologies for doing so. The book contains a strong emphasis on the related environmental impacts and economic factors involved in the various methods of generating electricity, making this a valuable and insightful read for those involved in the management and conversion of waste, including energy engineers, managers and technicians.

Key Features

  • Explores both urban and industrial waste, its composition and how it is collected, enabling readers to better understand which power generation technologies can be used to convert it into power
  • Discusses the most up-to-date technologies, along with the impacts they have on the environment, including solid residue, chemicals and dust from the flue-gas treatment (and the flue gas itself)
  • Evaluates the economic impact of converting energy from waste and implementing and managing waste plants

Readership

Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines

Table of Contents

  1. Landfill Waste Disposal

  2. Sources of Waste

  3. Waste Composition

  4. Waste Collection and Recycling

  5. Waste Power Generation Technologies

  6. Traditional Waste Incineration Plants

  7. Gasification and Pyrolysis

  8. Refuse-Derived Fuel

  9. Environmental Issues

  10. Waste Plant Emissions

  11. Ash

  12. Fly Ash and Flue-gas Treatment Residues

  13. Flue Gas

  14. Dioxins

  15. Heavy Metals

16. Cost of Energy from Waste Plants

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128095133
Paperback ISBN:
9780081010426

About the Author

Paul Breeze

Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.