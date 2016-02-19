Energy from the Waves - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080267166, 9780080983950

Energy from the Waves

2nd Edition

Authors: D. Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780080983950
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st April 1981
Page Count: 165
Description

Revised and substantially expanded to include the latest developments in the field, the second edition of this popular book provides a concise, non-technical account of the historical background and current research and development in the field of wave energy and its planned utilisation. It explains in simple terms the technology involved and describes the new inventions, devices and discoveries which led wave energy to be regarded as a significant future source of alternative power. The author recounts the major events leading up to today's development; the roles played by the principal characters involved, inventors, engineers and politicians and the inevitable struggle which all pioneers must face. The book concludes by discussing the environmental implications, the political conflicts and the problems which lie ahead. Also included, is a useful glossary of terms and a selected bibliography of important technical reports and further sources of information

Readership

Energy Scientists and Marine Engineers, Environmentalists, Research Establishments and Public Libraries, General Public

Table of Contents

(partial) Introduction

How it all started

What is a wave?

Back to the water wheel

How many gigawatts?

The letter from the bionics department

The first big scheme

The ship with a broken back

The duck that won't lie down

Now we copy the Japanese

How firm can it be?

Conclusions

Addendum: the bathtub syndrome

About the Author

D. Ross

Affiliations and Expertise

London, England

Reviews

@qu:The only systematic guide to wave energy...deserves to have considerable success and to find a place on the shelves of engineers and others interested in new energy technologies.

Engineering Today 8/81 @source: @qu:...a unique record of the major events which have resulted in the UK being acknowledged leaders in developing a new energy source.

British Book News 1981 @source:

Ratings and Reviews

