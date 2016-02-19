Energy for Rural and Island Communities II is a collection of papers that covers various exploitable energy sources in rural areas. The materials of the book are organized according to the main topic they cover. The coverage of the text includes various energy sources such as wind, hydro, biofuels, and solar energy. The book also covers concerns in strategies and planning of energy management in various rural areas, along with the factors that needed to be considered, such as cost, implementation, distribution, and maintenance. The text will be of great use to individuals involved in projects that aim to develop and modernize rural areas.

Table of Contents



Topic A Future Strategy And Planning

A1 Review of Renewable Energy Development and Use in Scotland

A2 Initial Conclusions Regarding the Usage Of Renewable Energy Sources on Tresco, Isles Of Scilly

A3 Second Law of Thermodynamics as a Planning Tool for Rural Development

A4 The Potential and Need for Energy Co-Operatives

A5 Energy Demand Analysis as a Planning Instrument in Limited Resources Areas : The Enza River Valley Case

A6 The Aberfeldy Project

A7 Energy and Planning in Limited Resources Areas: The Fontanabuona Case

Topic B Topic - Wind Power

Bl North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board Experience with 22 Kw Aerogenerator Energy for Island Ccmmunities - Small Wave Energy Systems Based On The Air. Diaphragm Principle

B2 A Program to Integrate Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines Into the Orkney Distribution System

B3 Danish Experience of Small Wind Powered Generators

B4 A Small—Scale Wind Power Installation in Shetland

B5 Wind Resource Evaluation In Ireland

B6 A Small Vertical Axis Wind Turbine - Design and Experience

B7 Commercial Experience with 10 Kw Rated Electricity Generating Windmills in Scotland

B8 Electric Power Generation and Control Options for Wind Turbines

B9 A Utility Wind Energy Program

B10 Wind/Diesel Integration for Electricity Supply to Isolated Communities

B11 Wind Energy System Design for Remote Applications

B12 Microprocessor Instrumentation for Energy-Related Physical Measurements

13 Estimating Wind Energy Potential Using Statistical Models

Topic C Wave Power

C1 The Clam Wave Energy Converter to Provide Electricity for Island and Coastal Communities

C2 Wave Energy Studies at The U.K. National Engineering Laboratory

Topic D Hydro and Tidal Flow

D1 Small Scale Hydro Electric Power

D2 The Development of a Range of Small Water Turbines

D3 Micro Hydro in the Everest Region—A Measure Against Deforestation

D4 The Hydro Heat Pump

D5 Tidal Current Power Utilization Using Moored Turbines

Topic E Biofuels

E1 The Integration of Energy Production Into Tropical Agricultural Systems

E2 The Use of Wood for Industrial and Domestic Energy in Rural Areas of Britain and the Transfer of Woodenergy Technology to Developing Countries

E3 A Study of the Feasibility of Coppice for Energy as a Lowland Farm Enterprise

E4 Biomass Potential in Thailand

E5 Rural Energy Strategy - Alternative Applications in Rural Pakistan

E6 Biogas - The State of the Art In The U.K.

E7 Fuel Alcohol from Sweet Potatoes

E8 Ethanol Production in Kenya - An Economic Perspective

Topic F Solar Energy : Higher Latitudes

F1 Experience with Domestic Solar Water Heating

F2 A Low Energy Consumption House with Solar Powered Ducted Hot Air Space Heating and Water Heating

F3 Active Solar Systems for Higher Latitudes

F4 Simulations to Determine the Effect Of Irradiance and Demand Sequence Structure on the Solar Contribution of a Domestic Hot Water Heating System

Topic G Solar Energy; Tropical

G1 Field Test of a Solar-Powered Micro-Irricjation Pump in the Village of Basaisa, Egypt

G2 On the Use of Solar Energy in Irrigation

G3 Application of Small Scale Solar Crop Driers to Maize Drying in Kenya

Topic H Photovoltaic

Hi Residential Photovoltaic Applications in the United States

H2 The World's Largest Photovoltaic Concentrator System - A Case Study

H3 Solar Electric Systems for Domestic Housing the Australian Experience

List of Participants

Author - Paper Index

Subject Index

