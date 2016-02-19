Energy for Rural and Island Communities Ii
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Conference, Held at Inverness, Scotland, 1-4 September 1981
Editors: John Twidell
eBook ISBN: 9781483190280
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 438
Description
Energy for Rural and Island Communities II is a collection of papers that covers various exploitable energy sources in rural areas. The materials of the book are organized according to the main topic they cover. The coverage of the text includes various energy sources such as wind, hydro, biofuels, and solar energy. The book also covers concerns in strategies and planning of energy management in various rural areas, along with the factors that needed to be considered, such as cost, implementation, distribution, and maintenance. The text will be of great use to individuals involved in projects that aim to develop and modernize rural areas.
Table of Contents
Topic A Future Strategy And Planning
A1 Review of Renewable Energy Development and Use in Scotland
A2 Initial Conclusions Regarding the Usage Of Renewable Energy Sources on Tresco, Isles Of Scilly
A3 Second Law of Thermodynamics as a Planning Tool for Rural Development
A4 The Potential and Need for Energy Co-Operatives
A5 Energy Demand Analysis as a Planning Instrument in Limited Resources Areas : The Enza River Valley Case
A6 The Aberfeldy Project
A7 Energy and Planning in Limited Resources Areas: The Fontanabuona Case
Topic B Topic - Wind Power
Bl North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board Experience with 22 Kw Aerogenerator Energy for Island Ccmmunities - Small Wave Energy Systems Based On The Air. Diaphragm Principle
B2 A Program to Integrate Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines Into the Orkney Distribution System
B3 Danish Experience of Small Wind Powered Generators
B4 A Small—Scale Wind Power Installation in Shetland
B5 Wind Resource Evaluation In Ireland
B6 A Small Vertical Axis Wind Turbine - Design and Experience
B7 Commercial Experience with 10 Kw Rated Electricity Generating Windmills in Scotland
B8 Electric Power Generation and Control Options for Wind Turbines
B9 A Utility Wind Energy Program
B10 Wind/Diesel Integration for Electricity Supply to Isolated Communities
B11 Wind Energy System Design for Remote Applications
B12 Microprocessor Instrumentation for Energy-Related Physical Measurements
13 Estimating Wind Energy Potential Using Statistical Models
Topic C Wave Power
C1 The Clam Wave Energy Converter to Provide Electricity for Island and Coastal Communities
C2 Wave Energy Studies at The U.K. National Engineering Laboratory
Topic D Hydro and Tidal Flow
D1 Small Scale Hydro Electric Power
D2 The Development of a Range of Small Water Turbines
D3 Micro Hydro in the Everest Region—A Measure Against Deforestation
D4 The Hydro Heat Pump
D5 Tidal Current Power Utilization Using Moored Turbines
Topic E Biofuels
E1 The Integration of Energy Production Into Tropical Agricultural Systems
E2 The Use of Wood for Industrial and Domestic Energy in Rural Areas of Britain and the Transfer of Woodenergy Technology to Developing Countries
E3 A Study of the Feasibility of Coppice for Energy as a Lowland Farm Enterprise
E4 Biomass Potential in Thailand
E5 Rural Energy Strategy - Alternative Applications in Rural Pakistan
E6 Biogas - The State of the Art In The U.K.
E7 Fuel Alcohol from Sweet Potatoes
E8 Ethanol Production in Kenya - An Economic Perspective
Topic F Solar Energy : Higher Latitudes
F1 Experience with Domestic Solar Water Heating
F2 A Low Energy Consumption House with Solar Powered Ducted Hot Air Space Heating and Water Heating
F3 Active Solar Systems for Higher Latitudes
F4 Simulations to Determine the Effect Of Irradiance and Demand Sequence Structure on the Solar Contribution of a Domestic Hot Water Heating System
Topic G Solar Energy; Tropical
G1 Field Test of a Solar-Powered Micro-Irricjation Pump in the Village of Basaisa, Egypt
G2 On the Use of Solar Energy in Irrigation
G3 Application of Small Scale Solar Crop Driers to Maize Drying in Kenya
Topic H Photovoltaic
Hi Residential Photovoltaic Applications in the United States
H2 The World's Largest Photovoltaic Concentrator System - A Case Study
H3 Solar Electric Systems for Domestic Housing the Australian Experience
List of Participants
Author - Paper Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
