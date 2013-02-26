Energy Efficiency
1st Edition
Towards the End of Demand Growth
Description
Energy Efficiency: Towards the End of Demand Growth is a detailed guide to new energy efficiency technologies and policy frameworks affecting the profitability of efficiency projects. The contributions drawn together by F.P. Sioshansi feature insights from recognized thought leaders, detailed examinations of evolving technologies, and practical case studies yielding best practices for project planners, implementers and financiers. This volume challenges the "more is better" paradigm in energy production, examining efficiency technologies and measurement across the supply chain.
Key Features
- Comparative financial analysis of efficiency vs. increased generation
- Case studies from four continents highlight the examples of successful technologies and projects
- Explains how existing and developing regulatory frameworks impact cost and implementation
Readership
Primary: Systems, Power and Electrical Engineers, regulators and business professionals working at electric utilities, and on power systems.
Secondary: Policy makers; economists; investors; graduate students & post-grad researchers studying energy production.
Table of Contents
About the Authors
Foreword. Is Zero Energy Growth in Our Future?
Preface
Introduction
1 Electricity Demand Growth
2 Theme of the Book
3 Organization of the Book and Chapter Summaries
Part I: End of Demand Growth is within Reach
Chapter 1. Will Energy Efficiency make a Difference?
1 Introduction
2 Mind the Gap, the Energy Efficiency Gap
3 What Scope for Energy Efficiency?
4 What Energy Future?
5 Conclusions
Chapter 2. Utility Energy Efficiency Programs: Lessons from the Past, Opportunities for the Future
1 Introduction
2 A Brief History of U.S. Utility Energy Efficiency Efforts
3 Why Do Utilities Invest in Energy Efficiency?
4 Recent Efforts in Leading States
5 Key Lessons Learned
6 Long-Term Efficiency Opportunities
7 Issues to Address
8 Program Strategies for the Future
9 Moving Forward
10 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. A Global Perspective on the Long-term Impact of Increased Energy Efficiency
1 Introduction
2 Literature Review
3 Data and Methodology
4 Empirical Results
5 Conclusions
Annex
References
Chapter 4. Carpe Diem – Why Retail Electricity Pricing must Change Now
1 Introduction
2 Breaking the Addiction to Electricity
3 Self-Generation Becomes the Norm
4 Industry Implications
5 Possible Responses
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Is There an Energy Efficiency Gap?
1 Introduction
2 Background Facts on Energy Demand
3 Evidence on Returns to Energy Efficiency Investments
4 Investment Inefficiencies that Could Cause an Energy Efficiency Gap
5 Policy Implications
6 Conclusions
Appendix A Model of Investment in Energy Efficiency
References
Further Reading
Part II: The – Frustratingly Slow – Evolution of Energy Efficiency
Chapter 6. Making Cost-Effective Energy Efficiency Fit Utility Business Models: Why has It Taken So Long?
1 Introduction
2 A Broken Business Model
3 Toward a New Utility Business Model
4 Conclusions
Chapter 7. The Evolution of Demand-Side Management in the United States
1 Introduction
2 Origins and Evolution of Demand-Side Management
3 The Intellectual Dispute Regarding the Energy Gap and its Hidden Assumptions
4 The DSM Past is Energy Efficiency’s Prologue
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. China: Energy Efficiency Where it Really Matters
1 Introduction
2 Modeling Methodology
3 Aggregate Energy and Emissions Modelling Results
4 Residential Buildings Sector Findings
5 Commercial Buildings Sector Findings
6 Industrial Sector Findings
7 Transport Sector Findings
8 Electricity Sector Findings
9 Sensitivity Analyses
10 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Rapid Growth at What Cost? Impact of Energy Efficiency Policies in Developing Economies
1 Introduction
2 Drivers of Electricity Consumption in ASEAN
3 Projected Electricity Consumption and Conservation of ASEAN Economies
4 Measures and Policies to Narrow the Efficiency Gap
5 Conclusions
Appendix A Income Elasticity of Electricity Consumption of ASEAN Economies
Appendix B List of Recent Singapore Government Incentive Schemes and Programs for Energy Efficiency
References
Part III: Case Studies of Low-Energy Communities and Projects
Chapter 10. The Prospect of Zero Net Energy Buildings in the United States
1 Introduction
2 From a Steady State Economy to Zero Net Energy
3 Zero Net Energy Initiatives in the United States
4 Planning for Zero Net Energy
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. What If This Actually Works? Implementing California’s Zero Net Energy Goals
1 Introduction
2 An Overview of California Zero Net Energy Policy
3 Pathways to the 2020 and 2030 Goals
4 Imagining Zero Net Energy at Scale
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Zero Net Energy At A Community Scale: UC Davis West Village
1 Introduction
2 Background and Context
3 Energy Efficiency Strategies
4 On-Site Energy Generation
5 Other Sustainability Elements
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Crouching Demand, Hidden Peaks: What’s Driving Electricity Consumption in Sydney?
1 Introduction
2 Where have all the kWh Gone?
3 The Usual Suspects
4 Prices and their Accomplices
4.8 Impact of Building Regulation – BASIX
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. From Consumer to Prosumer: Netherland’s PowerMatching City Shows The Way
1 Introduction
2 PowerMatching City
3 The Role of End-Users
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Back to Basics: Enhancing Efficiency in the Generation and Delivery of Electricity
1 Introduction
2 Overview of Electricity Use in Production and Delivery of Electricity
3 Electricity Use in Power Plants
4 Electricity Use in Electric Transmission and Distribution Systems
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Smarter Demand Response in RTO Markets: The Evolution Toward Price Responsive Demand in PJM
1 Introduction
2 Defining Price Responsive Demand
3 Linking Wholesale Prices to Retail Prices
4 Translating PRD into Reduced Capacity Obligations
5 PRD Places Demand on the “Demand-side” of the Market
6 Operating Visibility and Reliability with PRD in Energy Market Operations
7 PRD in the Reliability Pricing Model Capacity Market
8 Effect of PRD on Market Demand for Capacity to Maintain Resource Adequacy Reliability
9 Technology and Regulatory Developments as Necessary Conditions for PRD
10 Regulatory Push for Value from AMI Through Dynamic Retail Rates
11 PRD is Simpler and Reduces Administrative and Transaction Costs that are Associated with Demand Response
12 Conclusions
Part IV: Opportunities and Remaining Obstacles
Chapter 17. Shifting Demand: From the Economic Imperative of Energy Efficiency to Business Models that Engage and Empower Consumers
1 Introduction
2 Energy Efficiency and Economic Productivity
3 How Big is the Energy Efficiency Resource?
4 The Shifting Utility Market
5 The New Business Model
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. What Comes After the Low-Hanging Fruit?
1 Introduction
2 Improved HVAC Energy Efficiency
3 Behavior Change
4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 19. Energy Convergence: Integrating Increased Efficiency with Increased Penetration of Renewable Generation
1 Introduction
2 Typical Characteristics of Residential Technology Pathways
3 Specific Technology Pathway Example: High R Walls
4 Technology Pathways Involving Multiple Technology Choices
5 Future Opportunities and Challenges for Zero Net Energy Homes and Communities
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 20. Energy Efficiency Finance, A Silver Bullet Amid the Buckshot?
1 Introduction
2 Decoupling
3 Energy Efficiency Resource Standards
5 Summary of New Financing Mechanisms
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. The Holy Grail: Consumer Response to Energy Information
1 Introduction
2 Energy Information Feedback Physical Infrastructure
3 Standards
4 Consumer Data Privacy and Protection
5 Results of Customer Pilots and Programs
6 Conclusions
Chapter 22. Trading in Energy Efficiency – A Market-Based Solution to Market Failure, or Just Yet Another Market Failure?
1 Introduction
2 A Conceptual Framework for Trading Energy Efficiency
3 Experience with Energy Efficiency Trading
4 Possible Lessons for Policymakers
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 23. The Ultimate Challenge: Getting Consumers Engaged in Energy Efficiency
1 Introduction
2 What’s the Problem?
3 What is the Solution?
4 Does Customer Engagement Matter?
5 Connexus Case Study
6 Conclusions
Epilogue. How Do We Get There From Here?
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 26th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123978790
About the Author
Fereidoon Sioshansi
Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA
Reviews
"I can recommend this book as a useful reference for the state-of-the-art analysis of energy efficiency at the beginning of the second decade of the XXI century. Dr. Sioshansi and the other authors were able to encompass most thematic areas related to energy efficiency and show their complex interplay."--Energy Technology, 2014, 2
"Another timely book from prolific energy author and editor Fereidoon Sioshansi, this time exploring the global surge of electricity market reform…this title will interest many disparate groups, from students to investors, regulators, power utilities, renewables developers and policy makers."--Real Power, Autumn 2013
"…‘Energy Efficiency’ explores the alternative path to continually increasing energy supply – an end to demand growth. The book looks at the alternative technologies that will help drive energy efficiency and discusses the policies that must be put in place to influence demand growth and to help select and deploy the most suitable solutions."--Real Power, Summer 2013
"Specialists in the technology, economics, and politics of energy describe why and how people can influence the future of electricity demand growth globally, based on what is feasible and often cost effective."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013