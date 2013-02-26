About the Authors

Foreword. Is Zero Energy Growth in Our Future?

Preface

Introduction

1 Electricity Demand Growth

2 Theme of the Book

3 Organization of the Book and Chapter Summaries

Part I: End of Demand Growth is within Reach

Chapter 1. Will Energy Efficiency make a Difference?

1 Introduction

2 Mind the Gap, the Energy Efficiency Gap

3 What Scope for Energy Efficiency?

4 What Energy Future?

5 Conclusions

Chapter 2. Utility Energy Efficiency Programs: Lessons from the Past, Opportunities for the Future

1 Introduction

2 A Brief History of U.S. Utility Energy Efficiency Efforts

3 Why Do Utilities Invest in Energy Efficiency?

4 Recent Efforts in Leading States

5 Key Lessons Learned

6 Long-Term Efficiency Opportunities

7 Issues to Address

8 Program Strategies for the Future

9 Moving Forward

10 Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. A Global Perspective on the Long-term Impact of Increased Energy Efficiency

1 Introduction

2 Literature Review

3 Data and Methodology

4 Empirical Results

5 Conclusions

Annex

References

Chapter 4. Carpe Diem – Why Retail Electricity Pricing must Change Now

1 Introduction

2 Breaking the Addiction to Electricity

3 Self-Generation Becomes the Norm

4 Industry Implications

5 Possible Responses

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Is There an Energy Efficiency Gap?

1 Introduction

2 Background Facts on Energy Demand

3 Evidence on Returns to Energy Efficiency Investments

4 Investment Inefficiencies that Could Cause an Energy Efficiency Gap

5 Policy Implications

6 Conclusions

Appendix A Model of Investment in Energy Efficiency

References

Further Reading

Part II: The – Frustratingly Slow – Evolution of Energy Efficiency

Chapter 6. Making Cost-Effective Energy Efficiency Fit Utility Business Models: Why has It Taken So Long?

1 Introduction

2 A Broken Business Model

3 Toward a New Utility Business Model

4 Conclusions

Chapter 7. The Evolution of Demand-Side Management in the United States

1 Introduction

2 Origins and Evolution of Demand-Side Management

3 The Intellectual Dispute Regarding the Energy Gap and its Hidden Assumptions

4 The DSM Past is Energy Efficiency’s Prologue

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. China: Energy Efficiency Where it Really Matters

1 Introduction

2 Modeling Methodology

3 Aggregate Energy and Emissions Modelling Results

4 Residential Buildings Sector Findings

5 Commercial Buildings Sector Findings

6 Industrial Sector Findings

7 Transport Sector Findings

8 Electricity Sector Findings

9 Sensitivity Analyses

10 Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Rapid Growth at What Cost? Impact of Energy Efficiency Policies in Developing Economies

1 Introduction

2 Drivers of Electricity Consumption in ASEAN

3 Projected Electricity Consumption and Conservation of ASEAN Economies

4 Measures and Policies to Narrow the Efficiency Gap

5 Conclusions

Appendix A Income Elasticity of Electricity Consumption of ASEAN Economies

Appendix B List of Recent Singapore Government Incentive Schemes and Programs for Energy Efficiency

References

Part III: Case Studies of Low-Energy Communities and Projects

Chapter 10. The Prospect of Zero Net Energy Buildings in the United States

1 Introduction

2 From a Steady State Economy to Zero Net Energy

3 Zero Net Energy Initiatives in the United States

4 Planning for Zero Net Energy

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. What If This Actually Works? Implementing California’s Zero Net Energy Goals

1 Introduction

2 An Overview of California Zero Net Energy Policy

3 Pathways to the 2020 and 2030 Goals

4 Imagining Zero Net Energy at Scale

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 12. Zero Net Energy At A Community Scale: UC Davis West Village

1 Introduction

2 Background and Context

3 Energy Efficiency Strategies

4 On-Site Energy Generation

5 Other Sustainability Elements

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Crouching Demand, Hidden Peaks: What’s Driving Electricity Consumption in Sydney?

1 Introduction

2 Where have all the kWh Gone?

3 The Usual Suspects

4 Prices and their Accomplices

4.8 Impact of Building Regulation – BASIX

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. From Consumer to Prosumer: Netherland’s PowerMatching City Shows The Way

1 Introduction

2 PowerMatching City

3 The Role of End-Users

4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 15. Back to Basics: Enhancing Efficiency in the Generation and Delivery of Electricity

1 Introduction

2 Overview of Electricity Use in Production and Delivery of Electricity

3 Electricity Use in Power Plants

4 Electricity Use in Electric Transmission and Distribution Systems

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 16. Smarter Demand Response in RTO Markets: The Evolution Toward Price Responsive Demand in PJM

1 Introduction

2 Defining Price Responsive Demand

3 Linking Wholesale Prices to Retail Prices

4 Translating PRD into Reduced Capacity Obligations

5 PRD Places Demand on the “Demand-side” of the Market

6 Operating Visibility and Reliability with PRD in Energy Market Operations

7 PRD in the Reliability Pricing Model Capacity Market

8 Effect of PRD on Market Demand for Capacity to Maintain Resource Adequacy Reliability

9 Technology and Regulatory Developments as Necessary Conditions for PRD

10 Regulatory Push for Value from AMI Through Dynamic Retail Rates

11 PRD is Simpler and Reduces Administrative and Transaction Costs that are Associated with Demand Response

12 Conclusions

Part IV: Opportunities and Remaining Obstacles

Chapter 17. Shifting Demand: From the Economic Imperative of Energy Efficiency to Business Models that Engage and Empower Consumers

1 Introduction

2 Energy Efficiency and Economic Productivity

3 How Big is the Energy Efficiency Resource?

4 The Shifting Utility Market

5 The New Business Model

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. What Comes After the Low-Hanging Fruit?

1 Introduction

2 Improved HVAC Energy Efficiency

3 Behavior Change

4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 19. Energy Convergence: Integrating Increased Efficiency with Increased Penetration of Renewable Generation

1 Introduction

2 Typical Characteristics of Residential Technology Pathways

3 Specific Technology Pathway Example: High R Walls

4 Technology Pathways Involving Multiple Technology Choices

5 Future Opportunities and Challenges for Zero Net Energy Homes and Communities

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 20. Energy Efficiency Finance, A Silver Bullet Amid the Buckshot?

1 Introduction

2 Decoupling

3 Energy Efficiency Resource Standards

5 Summary of New Financing Mechanisms

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 21. The Holy Grail: Consumer Response to Energy Information

1 Introduction

2 Energy Information Feedback Physical Infrastructure

3 Standards

4 Consumer Data Privacy and Protection

5 Results of Customer Pilots and Programs

6 Conclusions

Chapter 22. Trading in Energy Efficiency – A Market-Based Solution to Market Failure, or Just Yet Another Market Failure?

1 Introduction

2 A Conceptual Framework for Trading Energy Efficiency

3 Experience with Energy Efficiency Trading

4 Possible Lessons for Policymakers

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 23. The Ultimate Challenge: Getting Consumers Engaged in Energy Efficiency

1 Introduction

2 What’s the Problem?

3 What is the Solution?

4 Does Customer Engagement Matter?

5 Connexus Case Study

6 Conclusions

Epilogue. How Do We Get There From Here?

Index