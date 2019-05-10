Energy Efficiency
1st Edition
Concepts and Calculations
Description
Energy Efficiency: Concepts and Calculations is the first book of its kind to provide an applied, systems oriented description of energy intensity and efficiency in modern economies across the entire energy chain. With an emphasis on analysis, specifically energy flow analysis, lifecycle energy accounting, economic analysis, technology evaluation, and policies/strategies for adopting high energy efficiency standards, the book provides a comprehensive understanding of the concepts, tools and methodologies for studying and modeling macro-level energy flows through, and within, key economic sectors (electric power, industrial, commercial, residential and transportation).
Providing a technical discussion of the application of common methodologies (e.g. cost-benefit analysis and lifecycle assessment), each chapter contains figures, charts and examples from each sector, including the policies that have been put in place to promote and incentivize the adoption of energy efficient technologies.
Key Features
- Contains models and tools to analyze each stage at the macro-level by tracking energy consumption and how the resulting data might change energy use
- Includes accessible references and a glossary of common terms at the end of each chapter
- Provides diagnostic figures, tables and schematics within the context of local, regional and national energy consumption and utilization
Readership
Energy Engineering professionals, electrical engineers, upper level undergraduates in engineering subjects, policy professionals with a strong technical background, Energy and Environmental Engineering, Energy Policy makers
Table of Contents
Part I: Concepts
Chapter 1: Basic Concepts
A. Defining Energy and Energy Use vs Energy Consumption
B. Energy Analysis Basics: The Global Energy System
C. Energy Efficiency Basics: Technology vs. Behavior
D. Economic Sector Efficiencies
E. Energy Efficiency Strategies and Policies
Chapter 2: Dealing with Energy Units and Statistics
A. Common units and unit conversions in energy analysis
B. Energy vs Power
C. Primary Energy vs Secondary Energy
D. Heating Values
E. Energy Statistics
Chapter 3: Energy Supply vs Energy Demand
A. Fossil Energy Flows
B. Renewable Energy Flows
C. Energy Functions and Energy Services
D. Energy Transfer Diagrams
Chapter 4: Energy Economics, Lifecycle Analysis, and Carbon Management
A. Cost Benefit Analysis
B. Net Present Value
C. Life cycle energy analysis
D. Carbon Management
Chapter 5: Quantifying Energy Efficiency for Policy
A. Energy Intensity and Efficiency
B. Efficiency Indicators
C. Policy Instruments: Regulations, Incentives, and Education
Part II: Calculations
Chapter 6: Energy use and Efficiency in the Electric Power Sector
A. The System: Customers, Sources, Delivery
B. The Grid: Power plants, Transmission lines, Distribution
Chapter 7: Energy use and Efficiency in the Industrial/Manufacturing Sector
A. Petroleum
B. Chemicals
C. Paper and wood products
D. Steel/Aluminum
Chapter 8: Energy use and Efficiency in the Commercial and Residential Sector
A. Space Heating and Cooling
B. Water Heating
C. Lighting
D. Appliances
E. Office Machines and Electronics
Chapter 9: Energy Use and Efficiency in the Transportation Sector
A. Fuels Used
B. Vehicle Efficiency
C. Distance Traveled
D. Overall efficiency of transportation operations
About the Author
Daniel Martinez
Daniel M. Martínez received his PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Rochester and currently is an assistant professor of environmental science and policy at the University of Southern Maine. His research and teaching interests span the fields of molecular science, energy sustainability, and STEM education. Since joining USM, he has developed numerous projects about energy, development and the environment, with a focus on energy analysis, building energy systems, and life cycle costing.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern Maine, Portland, Maine, USA
Ben Ebenhack
Ben W. Ebenhack began his career working for a multinational petroleum company in district operations, corporate research, and international headquarters. Upon leaving the oil patch, he founded the AHEAD Energy Corporation, a public charity that helps developing countries in their energy transitions. Currently an associate chair of petroleum engineering at his alma mater, Marietta College, he is now guiding future petroleum engineers through a variety of subjects, ranging from working in the American shale plays to corporate social responsibility practices of major international energy companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio, USA
Travis Wagner
Travis P. Wagner received his PhD in public policy from the George Washington University with a focus on environmental and natural resource policy. He currently is a professor of environmental policy at the University of Southern Maine. His research and teaching interests focus on innovative policy approaches to fostering sustainable materials management. In addition to energy, his recent research efforts have been on the assessment of municipal strategies to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Policy, Universtiy of Southern Maine, USA