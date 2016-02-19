Energy, Ecology, and the Environment discusses how our need for energy and the different means required to obtain it affect the environment and the harnessing of different natural resources. The book also aims to show more efficient ways to use and generate energy. The book, after a brief introduction to the concept of energy, covers topics such as the different energy resources and the demands, costs, and policies regarding energy. The book also discusses the problems brought about by the production of energy such as the hazards to nature and man; environmental problems and pollution; and accidents and sabotage that it can bring about. Also tackled are issues such as the transport and disposal of wastes; the conversion of energy; and the regulation of the energy industry. The text is recommended for naturalists who would like to know more about the effects of the energy industry on the environment, as well as for energy scientists who are looking for alternative sources and ways to achieve clean energy.