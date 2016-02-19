Energy, Ecology, and the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127575506, 9780323153898

Energy, Ecology, and the Environment

1st Edition

Authors: Richard F. Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780323153898
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1974
Page Count: 368
Description

Energy, Ecology, and the Environment discusses how our need for energy and the different means required to obtain it affect the environment and the harnessing of different natural resources. The book also aims to show more efficient ways to use and generate energy. The book, after a brief introduction to the concept of energy, covers topics such as the different energy resources and the demands, costs, and policies regarding energy. The book also discusses the problems brought about by the production of energy such as the hazards to nature and man; environmental problems and pollution; and accidents and sabotage that it can bring about. Also tackled are issues such as the transport and disposal of wastes; the conversion of energy; and the regulation of the energy industry. The text is recommended for naturalists who would like to know more about the effects of the energy industry on the environment, as well as for energy scientists who are looking for alternative sources and ways to achieve clean energy.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter I Energy

Introduction

Energy Consumption - A Brief History

Environmental Effects

The Concept of Energy

Force

Work

Kinetic Energy

The Units of Energy

Potential Energy

The Conservation of Energy

Electrical Energy

References

General References

Problems

Chapter 2 Man's Energy Resources

Solar Power

The Sun's Radiation

Harnessing Solar Power, I

Harnessing Solar Power, II

Harnessing Solar Power, III

Some Conclusions

Power from the Rivers and Seas

Hydroelectric Power

Tidal Power

Thermal Power from the Sea

Power from the Winds

Geothermal Energy

Fossil-Fuel Reserves

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Coal

Uranium and Thorium

Economic Factors of Fuel Recovery

Tables of Energy Conversion Factors

References

General References

Problems

Chapter 3 Energy Demand and Cost

The Consumption of Energy

The Cost of Energy

Electricity: Demand versus Time

Energy Storage Devices

Power Sources for Peaking Plants

Long-Term Energy Policy

References

General References

Special Set of References on the Origin of the 1973 US Energy Crisis

Problems

Chapter 4 Thermal Pollution

Global Energy Balance

Cooling by River Water

Fish-Kills

Cooling Towers and Ponds

Lake Cooling

Ocean Cooling

Ponds, Lakes, and Land Use

Aquaculture

Heat Pumps

References

General References

Problems

Chapter 5 Nuclear Fission and Fusion

Introduction

The Atom

The Chemistry of Atoms

The Role of the Electron

The Energy Formula of Einstein

Binding Energy

Nuclear Fission

Radioactivity

The Chain Reaction

The Nuclear Reactor

Control of a Reactor

Types of Reactors

Converters

Breeder Reactors

Nuclear Fusion

The Stellar Fusion Reaction

Terrestrial Fusion Reactions

Advanced Details

Environmental Effects

References

General References for Nuclear Power

Problems

Chapter 6 Comparisons of Hazards of Life

Introduction

Cost/Benefit Analysis

Life-Shortening

Monetary Value of a Risk

Pollution Tax

References

General References

Problems

Chapter 7 Environmental Problems at the Source

Mining Diseases

Accidents at the Source

"Road Liable to Subsidence"

Strip-Mining

Radioactive Houses

References

General References

Problems

Chapter 8 Air Pollution

Particulate Emissions

Sulfur-Dioxide Pollution from Fossil-Fuel Plants

Sulfur Reduction

Gasification of Coal

Nitrogen Oxides from Fossil-Fuel Plants

Reducing Nitrogen-Oxide Emission

Epidemiological Effects of Air Pollution

References

Extra Reference

Problems

Chapter 9 the Radiation Hazard to Man

Environmental Radiation

Radiation Dosage

Experimental Data

Genetic Hazards

Comparison of Estimates

Other Epidemiological Studies of Radiation

Sources of Radiation

Comparison of Guidelines

Long-Lived Radioactivity

Release of Radioactivity from Power Stations

Biological Concentration of Radioactive Elements

Radiation from Coal

References

Problems

Chapter 10 Accidents and Sabotage

Introduction

Hydroelectric Power

Natural Gas

Coal

Oil

Nuclear Accidents

An Accident Analysis

The Fuel Rods

Actual Accidents

Sabotage

Hazards of Liquid Sodium

Accident Insurance

Summary of Environmental Problems of Fuel

References

Additional Recent References

Problems

Chapter 11 Transportation of Fuel and Wastes

Fossil Fuels

Oil Spills

Regulation of Oil Spills

Coal Transportation

Transportation of Wastes

Nuclear Fuels

Transmission Lines

References

Problems

Chapter 12 Energy Converters

Introduction

Dual-Fuel Engines

Hydrogen Generation

Methanol

Other Energy Converters

Thermoelectric Energy Converters

Thermionic Energy Converters

Photovoltaic Energy Converters (Solar Cells)

Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) Energy Converters

References

Problems

Chapter 13 Waste Disposal

Fossil Fuels

Nuclear Wastes

Salt Mines

Storage in Underground Rock

Fuel Reprocessing

References

Problems

Chapter 14 Regulation of Energy Industry

Regulation and Licensing, Background

Legal Precedents

Plutonium Politics

Oil Politics

References

Problems

Chapter 15 Summary Tables

Chapter 16 Some Possible Term-Paper Topics


About the Author

