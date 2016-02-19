Energy, Ecology, and the Environment
1st Edition
Energy, Ecology, and the Environment discusses how our need for energy and the different means required to obtain it affect the environment and the harnessing of different natural resources. The book also aims to show more efficient ways to use and generate energy. The book, after a brief introduction to the concept of energy, covers topics such as the different energy resources and the demands, costs, and policies regarding energy. The book also discusses the problems brought about by the production of energy such as the hazards to nature and man; environmental problems and pollution; and accidents and sabotage that it can bring about. Also tackled are issues such as the transport and disposal of wastes; the conversion of energy; and the regulation of the energy industry. The text is recommended for naturalists who would like to know more about the effects of the energy industry on the environment, as well as for energy scientists who are looking for alternative sources and ways to achieve clean energy.
Preface
Chapter I Energy
Introduction
Energy Consumption - A Brief History
Environmental Effects
The Concept of Energy
Force
Work
Kinetic Energy
The Units of Energy
Potential Energy
The Conservation of Energy
Electrical Energy
References
General References
Problems
Chapter 2 Man's Energy Resources
Solar Power
The Sun's Radiation
Harnessing Solar Power, I
Harnessing Solar Power, II
Harnessing Solar Power, III
Some Conclusions
Power from the Rivers and Seas
Hydroelectric Power
Tidal Power
Thermal Power from the Sea
Power from the Winds
Geothermal Energy
Fossil-Fuel Reserves
Crude Oil
Natural Gas
Coal
Uranium and Thorium
Economic Factors of Fuel Recovery
Tables of Energy Conversion Factors
References
General References
Problems
Chapter 3 Energy Demand and Cost
The Consumption of Energy
The Cost of Energy
Electricity: Demand versus Time
Energy Storage Devices
Power Sources for Peaking Plants
Long-Term Energy Policy
References
General References
Special Set of References on the Origin of the 1973 US Energy Crisis
Problems
Chapter 4 Thermal Pollution
Global Energy Balance
Cooling by River Water
Fish-Kills
Cooling Towers and Ponds
Lake Cooling
Ocean Cooling
Ponds, Lakes, and Land Use
Aquaculture
Heat Pumps
References
General References
Problems
Chapter 5 Nuclear Fission and Fusion
Introduction
The Atom
The Chemistry of Atoms
The Role of the Electron
The Energy Formula of Einstein
Binding Energy
Nuclear Fission
Radioactivity
The Chain Reaction
The Nuclear Reactor
Control of a Reactor
Types of Reactors
Converters
Breeder Reactors
Nuclear Fusion
The Stellar Fusion Reaction
Terrestrial Fusion Reactions
Advanced Details
Environmental Effects
References
General References for Nuclear Power
Problems
Chapter 6 Comparisons of Hazards of Life
Introduction
Cost/Benefit Analysis
Life-Shortening
Monetary Value of a Risk
Pollution Tax
References
General References
Problems
Chapter 7 Environmental Problems at the Source
Mining Diseases
Accidents at the Source
"Road Liable to Subsidence"
Strip-Mining
Radioactive Houses
References
General References
Problems
Chapter 8 Air Pollution
Particulate Emissions
Sulfur-Dioxide Pollution from Fossil-Fuel Plants
Sulfur Reduction
Gasification of Coal
Nitrogen Oxides from Fossil-Fuel Plants
Reducing Nitrogen-Oxide Emission
Epidemiological Effects of Air Pollution
References
Extra Reference
Problems
Chapter 9 the Radiation Hazard to Man
Environmental Radiation
Radiation Dosage
Experimental Data
Genetic Hazards
Comparison of Estimates
Other Epidemiological Studies of Radiation
Sources of Radiation
Comparison of Guidelines
Long-Lived Radioactivity
Release of Radioactivity from Power Stations
Biological Concentration of Radioactive Elements
Radiation from Coal
References
Problems
Chapter 10 Accidents and Sabotage
Introduction
Hydroelectric Power
Natural Gas
Coal
Oil
Nuclear Accidents
An Accident Analysis
The Fuel Rods
Actual Accidents
Sabotage
Hazards of Liquid Sodium
Accident Insurance
Summary of Environmental Problems of Fuel
References
Additional Recent References
Problems
Chapter 11 Transportation of Fuel and Wastes
Fossil Fuels
Oil Spills
Regulation of Oil Spills
Coal Transportation
Transportation of Wastes
Nuclear Fuels
Transmission Lines
References
Problems
Chapter 12 Energy Converters
Introduction
Dual-Fuel Engines
Hydrogen Generation
Methanol
Other Energy Converters
Thermoelectric Energy Converters
Thermionic Energy Converters
Photovoltaic Energy Converters (Solar Cells)
Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) Energy Converters
References
Problems
Chapter 13 Waste Disposal
Fossil Fuels
Nuclear Wastes
Salt Mines
Storage in Underground Rock
Fuel Reprocessing
References
Problems
Chapter 14 Regulation of Energy Industry
Regulation and Licensing, Background
Legal Precedents
Plutonium Politics
Oil Politics
References
Problems
Chapter 15 Summary Tables
Chapter 16 Some Possible Term-Paper Topics
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th June 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153898
