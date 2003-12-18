Energy Coupling and Molecular Motors, Volume 23
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
The ATP synthase Mechanics of unconventional myosins Muscle contraction Motor proteins of the kinesin superfamily The bacterial rotary motor
Description
This volume examines a number of different molecular motors that utilize ATP. The molecular machines to be discussed include ATP synthase, myosin, kinesin, DNA helicases, DNA topoisomerases, chaperones and bacterial rotory motors. The discussion of these various molecular motors is rarely undertaken in one volume and will serve as a great resource for scientists studying structure and function of multiprotein complexes as well as those working on energy coupling mechanisms. The areas of research presented in this volume do not normally overlap, and yet they share common mechanisms.
Key Features
Readership
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, biophysicists, and microbiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 18th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521510
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121227241
About the Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
David Hackney Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, U.S.A.