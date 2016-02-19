Energy Conversion Statics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229683, 9781483282237

Energy Conversion Statics

1st Edition

Authors: H. K. Messerle
Editors: Henry G. Booker Nicholas Declaris
eBook ISBN: 9781483282237
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 360
Description

Energy Conversion Statics deals with equilibrium situations and processes linking equilibrium states. A development of the basic theory of energy conversion statics and its applications is presented. In the applications the emphasis is on processes involving electrical energy. The text commences by introducing the general concept of energy with a survey of primary and secondary energy forms, their availability, and use. The second chapter presents the basic laws of energy conversion. Four postulates defining the overall range of applicability of the general theory are set out, demonstrating the basic importance of the stored energy function. Subsequent chapters extend the concept of the energy function as a state function; introduce transformed functions like coenergy; describe the concept of quasi-static processes; and develop general theorems for one-way and cyclic processes. The remainder of the text deals with specific fields of energy conversion and the basic theory developed in the first four chapters is used.
The book is intended for students in the final year of an undergraduate course and it can be used as the basis for graduate courses in energy conversion. It may also be used as a basic text for courses in thermodynamics and electromechanics.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Notation

List of Postulates

List of Theorems

I. Energy

1. Introduction

2. Energy Forms

3. Primary Energy Resources

4. Availability of Energy

II. Postulates and Laws

1. Introduction

2. Work and Energy Flow

3. Postulates

4. Laws

5. Extensive Quantities and Entropy

III. State Functions

1. Introduction

2. Coenergy and Helmholtz Functions

3. Partial Derivatives

4. Equilibrium States

5. Stability

IV. Quasi-Static Processes

1. Introduction

2. Quasi-Static Processes

3. Free Energy

4. Qne-Way Processes and Constraints

5. Cyclic Processes

6. Conclusion

V. Internal Energy

1. Introduction

2. Heat Capacity

3. Magnetocalorics

4. Superconductivity

5. Electrocalorics

6. The Piezoelectric Converter

7. Conclusion

VI. Chemical Energy Storage and Conversion

1. Introduction

2. Thermochemical Conversion

3. Gibbs Function and Chemical Potentials

4. Electrochemical Processes

5. Electrochemical Cells

6. Electrochemical Process Kinetics

7. Conclusion

VII. Dynamics

1. Introduction

2. One-Port Components

3. Interconnected Systems of One-Port Elements

4. Dynamic Equations

5. Nonconservative Systems

6. Multi-Port Elements

7. Conclusion

Appendix The Lagrangian State Function

A.1. General Form of the Lagrangian

A.2. Change of Variables

Problems

References

Index

