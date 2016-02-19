Energy Conversion Statics deals with equilibrium situations and processes linking equilibrium states. A development of the basic theory of energy conversion statics and its applications is presented. In the applications the emphasis is on processes involving electrical energy. The text commences by introducing the general concept of energy with a survey of primary and secondary energy forms, their availability, and use. The second chapter presents the basic laws of energy conversion. Four postulates defining the overall range of applicability of the general theory are set out, demonstrating the basic importance of the stored energy function. Subsequent chapters extend the concept of the energy function as a state function; introduce transformed functions like coenergy; describe the concept of quasi-static processes; and develop general theorems for one-way and cyclic processes. The remainder of the text deals with specific fields of energy conversion and the basic theory developed in the first four chapters is used.

The book is intended for students in the final year of an undergraduate course and it can be used as the basis for graduate courses in energy conversion. It may also be used as a basic text for courses in thermodynamics and electromechanics.