Energy Conservation Through Control provides information pertinent to energy-conserving control systems, which is relevant to efficient plant operations. This book discusses the processes involving energy conversion and examines the laws of thermodynamics. Organized into four parts encompassing nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the first law of thermodynamics, which emphasizes that energy is naturally conserved in any isolated system. This text then explores the various aspects of combustion, which includes air pollution control, controlling airflow, and controlling fuel flow. Other chapters describe the common refrigeration systems and examine the factors affecting their performance. This book discusses as well the importance of refrigeration systems in industrial processing and to air-condition buildings. The final chapter deals with the general features and control problems in energy conservation in heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Plant designers, control engineers, power plant operators, and industrial managers will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Symbols
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1 Thermodynamics and Energy Conservation
A. Conservation of Available Work
B. Mixing is Irreversible
C. Heat Transfer is Irreversible
D. Throttling is Irreversible
References
Part II Energy Conversion Processes
Chapter 2 Combustion Control Systems
A. Controlling Fuel Flow
B. Controlling Airflow
C. Air Pollution Control
References
Chapter 3 Steam Plant Management
A. Steam Turbine Controls
B. Steam Header Controls
C. Boiler Controls
D. Multiple-Boiler Plants
References
Chapter 4 Compressor Control Systems
A. The Thermodynamics of Compression
B. Compressor Characteristics
C. Pressure and Flow Controls
D. Surge Protection
E. Multiple-Compressor Installations
References
Chapter 5 Refrigeration
A. Mechanical Refrigeration
B. Deep Cooling
C. Steam Refrigeration
D. Brine and Chilled-Water Systems
References
Part III Mass-Transfer Operations
Chapter 6 Evaporation
A. Evaporating Systems
B. Product-Quality Controls
C. Steam Management
References
Chapter 7 Drying of Solids
A. Adiabatic Drying
B. Continuous Adiabatic Dryers
C. Minimizing Energy Usage
D. Nonadiabatic Dryers
References
Chapter 8 Distillation
A. Objectives and Principles
Β. Product-Quality Controls
C. Energy-Conservation Techniques
D. Energy Recovery Techniques
References
Part IV Energy Systems in Buildings
Chapter 9 Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning
A. Defining a Comfortable Environment
B. HVAC Systems
C. HVAC Management
D. Solar Energy Systems
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155304