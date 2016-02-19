Energy Conservation Through Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126416503, 9780323155304

Energy Conservation Through Control

1st Edition

Authors: Francis Shinskey
eBook ISBN: 9780323155304
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 337
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Energy Conservation Through Control provides information pertinent to energy-conserving control systems, which is relevant to efficient plant operations. This book discusses the processes involving energy conversion and examines the laws of thermodynamics. Organized into four parts encompassing nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the first law of thermodynamics, which emphasizes that energy is naturally conserved in any isolated system. This text then explores the various aspects of combustion, which includes air pollution control, controlling airflow, and controlling fuel flow. Other chapters describe the common refrigeration systems and examine the factors affecting their performance. This book discusses as well the importance of refrigeration systems in industrial processing and to air-condition buildings. The final chapter deals with the general features and control problems in energy conservation in heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Plant designers, control engineers, power plant operators, and industrial managers will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Symbols

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1 Thermodynamics and Energy Conservation

A. Conservation of Available Work

B. Mixing is Irreversible

C. Heat Transfer is Irreversible

D. Throttling is Irreversible

References

Part II Energy Conversion Processes

Chapter 2 Combustion Control Systems

A. Controlling Fuel Flow

B. Controlling Airflow

C. Air Pollution Control

References

Chapter 3 Steam Plant Management

A. Steam Turbine Controls

B. Steam Header Controls

C. Boiler Controls

D. Multiple-Boiler Plants

References

Chapter 4 Compressor Control Systems

A. The Thermodynamics of Compression

B. Compressor Characteristics

C. Pressure and Flow Controls

D. Surge Protection

E. Multiple-Compressor Installations

References

Chapter 5 Refrigeration

A. Mechanical Refrigeration

B. Deep Cooling

C. Steam Refrigeration

D. Brine and Chilled-Water Systems

References

Part III Mass-Transfer Operations

Chapter 6 Evaporation

A. Evaporating Systems

B. Product-Quality Controls

C. Steam Management

References

Chapter 7 Drying of Solids

A. Adiabatic Drying

B. Continuous Adiabatic Dryers

C. Minimizing Energy Usage

D. Nonadiabatic Dryers

References

Chapter 8 Distillation

A. Objectives and Principles

Β. Product-Quality Controls

C. Energy-Conservation Techniques

D. Energy Recovery Techniques

References

Part IV Energy Systems in Buildings

Chapter 9 Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning

A. Defining a Comfortable Environment

B. HVAC Systems

C. HVAC Management

D. Solar Energy Systems

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
337
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155304

About the Author

Francis Shinskey

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.