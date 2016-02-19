Energy Conservation Through Control provides information pertinent to energy-conserving control systems, which is relevant to efficient plant operations. This book discusses the processes involving energy conversion and examines the laws of thermodynamics. Organized into four parts encompassing nine chapters, this book starts with an overview of the first law of thermodynamics, which emphasizes that energy is naturally conserved in any isolated system. This text then explores the various aspects of combustion, which includes air pollution control, controlling airflow, and controlling fuel flow. Other chapters describe the common refrigeration systems and examine the factors affecting their performance. This book discusses as well the importance of refrigeration systems in industrial processing and to air-condition buildings. The final chapter deals with the general features and control problems in energy conservation in heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Plant designers, control engineers, power plant operators, and industrial managers will find this book extremely useful.