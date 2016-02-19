Energy Conservation Measures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080311418, 9781483145228

Energy Conservation Measures

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium, Kuwait, 6–8 February 1983

Editors: J. D. Parker
eBook ISBN: 9781483145228
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 330
Description

Energy Conservation Measures focuses on the progress in research, development, design, field testing, and applications relative to the use and conservation of energy. Containing the works of various authors who have conducted extensive studies in this field, the book presents lengthy discussions and case studies on the use and conservation of energy. The text outlines the relationship of energy and advancement in Third World and developing countries, which is further clarified by the presentation of energy conservation measures and techniques conducted in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and other industrial locations. Stressing the need for energy conservation, the book also discusses heat recovery in air conditioning and refrigeration. A review of the processes involved in seawater desalination is then given, as well as the consideration of the role that municipal services can play in achieving higher energy efficiencies. Energy-efficient applications in the electrical power sector are also discussed. The book is recommended to readers who are interested in the advancement of energy saving measures, processes, and techniques. Considering the value of the discussions presented, the readers will find this book a valuable source of information in their studies.

Table of Contents


On Energy System in Historical Perspective

Quality of Life and its Components: Population, Energy, Pollution and Conservation

Energy and Development in the Third World

Economics and Conservation

Energy Conservation Planning for An Extended Economic Horizon: Kuwait

Energy Conservation in Kuwaiti Buildings

New Indoor Design Conditions to Save Energy in Air Conditioning of Buildings in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

The Effect of Residential Conservation Programs on an Electric Utility

Energy Conservation at the Bartlesville Energy Technology Center

Heat Recovery in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

A Total Energy Plant in New Jersey

Seawater Desalination—An Example of Energy Conservation by Cogeneration

Integration of Municipal Services

Demand-Side Planning Integrating Conservation

Industrial Electrification and New Technology

Energy-Efficient Applications in Electrical Power Systems

Energy Conservation Program at Shuaiba Refinery

Optimization of Heat Transfer Networks in Petroleum Refineries

Energy Conservation in Mina-Al-Ammadi Gas Plant

Subject Index

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145228

About the Editor

J. D. Parker

