Energy Conservation Measures
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium, Kuwait, 6–8 February 1983
Energy Conservation Measures focuses on the progress in research, development, design, field testing, and applications relative to the use and conservation of energy. Containing the works of various authors who have conducted extensive studies in this field, the book presents lengthy discussions and case studies on the use and conservation of energy. The text outlines the relationship of energy and advancement in Third World and developing countries, which is further clarified by the presentation of energy conservation measures and techniques conducted in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and other industrial locations. Stressing the need for energy conservation, the book also discusses heat recovery in air conditioning and refrigeration. A review of the processes involved in seawater desalination is then given, as well as the consideration of the role that municipal services can play in achieving higher energy efficiencies. Energy-efficient applications in the electrical power sector are also discussed. The book is recommended to readers who are interested in the advancement of energy saving measures, processes, and techniques. Considering the value of the discussions presented, the readers will find this book a valuable source of information in their studies.
Table of Contents
On Energy System in Historical Perspective
Quality of Life and its Components: Population, Energy, Pollution and Conservation
Energy and Development in the Third World
Economics and Conservation
Energy Conservation Planning for An Extended Economic Horizon: Kuwait
Energy Conservation in Kuwaiti Buildings
New Indoor Design Conditions to Save Energy in Air Conditioning of Buildings in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
The Effect of Residential Conservation Programs on an Electric Utility
Energy Conservation at the Bartlesville Energy Technology Center
Heat Recovery in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
A Total Energy Plant in New Jersey
Seawater Desalination—An Example of Energy Conservation by Cogeneration
Integration of Municipal Services
Demand-Side Planning Integrating Conservation
Industrial Electrification and New Technology
Energy-Efficient Applications in Electrical Power Systems
Energy Conservation Program at Shuaiba Refinery
Optimization of Heat Transfer Networks in Petroleum Refineries
Energy Conservation in Mina-Al-Ammadi Gas Plant
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145228